As a follow-up to its guidelines on high-risk interscholastic athletics, the Westchester County Department of Health released documents pertaining to recreation and club sports Thursday, Feb. 11.
On Jan. 22, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved high-risk sports as of Feb. 1 with local county DOH approval. Westchester County Executive George Latimer approved of the Feb. 1 start date on Wednesday, Jan. 27, but the DOH didn’t release the interscholastic guidelines until late in the day Feb. 2, when high-risk sports like football, volleyball, wrestling, cheerleading, basketball, ice hockey and boys lacrosse were already allowed to be played.
To go along with the recreation and club guideline release, the county said in a press release, “In doing so, Westchester County acknowledges that these activities come with safety concerns and potential risks, and this document is intended to provide additional guidance and assistance in avoiding the risks and potential dangers for players, families, coaches and program staff.”
What the county released, which is subject to change, involved “minimum standards” for rec and club sports to hold games and tournaments and included a mandatory code of conduct that parents and athletes must sign. The pact “acknowledges that they will properly social distance as practicable, wear masks as appropriate and required, and will comply with social gathering requirements, not just while participating in athletics, but in their everyday activities.” In addition, before participating, anyone who has had COVID-19 will need an in-person checkup and clearance by a doctor.
Other highlights:
• Participants are subject to screening and temperature prior to participating each day.
• Attendance at practices and games, including visiting teams and spectators, will be kept and name, address and phone number must be provided.
• Locker rooms may be used with “strict social distancing,” players need their own water bottles and they should not share equipment. They also “must refrain from unnecessary physical contact.”
• A maximum of two spectators, who must socially distance, are permitted for the home team.
• “Participation in tournaments outside of the Section 1 scholastic catchment area is not recommended at this time.”
• If there is exposure to a COVID-19 positive person, the program has to provide notice of quarantine and report that day to the county DOH (DOH-COVIDReporting@westchestergov.com). They must also be able to contact school district officials, including off hours.
• Organizations must produce a New York Forward Plan.
• “Historically, athletic league teams have traveled out of state for games and tournaments. Nothing in this guidance supersedes the various NYS travel guidance, and any and all team travel out of state must comply with the NY FORWARD travel guidance. As per the Master Guidance on Sports and Athletics, practice or play is prohibited outside of the region or contiguous counties/regions. Interstate travel for practice or play is strongly discouraged and, if undertaken, must strictly adhere to the requirements of the State’s travel advisory.”
