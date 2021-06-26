County Tennis Club of Westchester in Scarsdale closed out its Semi-Rough Division season in the Westchester County Tennis League on Saturday, June 19, with a 4-1 loss to the Coveleigh Club A team. County finished the season at 1-6, tied for sixth place in the eight-team league, pending the posing of final week matches.
County got off to a rocky start in WCTL play the first weekend of May, losing by identical 4-1 scores to the Fox Meadow Tennis Club and the New Rochelle Tennis Club May 1 and 2.
In a makeup of a match rained out the previous week, Fox Meadow prevailed over County at the loser’s cold and windswept courts. The new 2021 rules calling for a mandatory first-to-10 tiebreak helped the visitors as they took 2 of 3 matches in that fashion.
At No. 1 singles, Fox Meadow’s Trotter Oberrender outlasted Dan Berman, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7. The second tiebreak win for the Foxes was at No. 2 doubles, where Peter Siesel and Steve Schwab also rallied from a set down to top Marc Cohen and Gary Worobow, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Fox Meadow’s other wins were in straight sets, with the husband-wife No. 1 doubles duo of Will and Brittney Oberrender over Rick Liebman and Steve Raab, 6-3, 6-2, and at No. 3 doubles, where Neville Grachen and Dave Steady beat Larry Dorman and Mike Weiner, 6-2, 6-4.
The lone County win was at No. 2 singles, where Eric Fishman outlasted Greg Schmidt, 6-3, 6-7(4) and finally 11-9 in a match lasting nearly two and a half hours.
The next day was every bit as rough for County against perennial powerhouse New Rochelle. This time County’s lone win also came at No. 2 singles as Liebman fought his way past Jonathan Schube, 6-1, 7-5.
Elsewhere, New Rochelle won out. At No. 1 singles, Paul Bessolo topped Fishman, 6-1, 6-4, while, at No. 1 doubles, Eric Cruz and Jared Smith won over Jason Kasarsky and Worobow, 6-0, 6-0. And at No. 3 doubles, Eric Klemperer and Spencer Hart blanked Dave Kaminer and Bob Wolloch, 6-0, 6-0.
County’s best doubles showing was at No. 2, where the newly minted team of Henry Steinglass and Mike Weiner gave Scott Wright and Peter Desmond a tough battle despite a loss, 6-4, 6-3.
The weekend of May 15-16, County dropped two more matches to Apawamis Country Club and Ardsley Country Club.
On the Saturday, in the continuation of a rain-caused postponement from the previous week, Apawamis prevailed, 5-0. County was unable to pick up the pieces from a heartbreaking loss the previous weekend when only one match was played. That match was a two-hour, 10-minute battle with Stanton Green and Brian Walsh of Apawamis fighting off a total of 14 set points overall to prevail, 7-5, 7-6 (12) over Steinglass and Weiner at No. 3 doubles.
Saturday’s continuation saw the home side dominate singles and survive in doubles. At No. 1, Rob Dorfman beat Fishman, 6-1, 6-1, and Kirk Holmes took Zef Abraham, 6-2, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Larry Phillips and Mark Barber fought their way past Liebman and Worobow, 6-3, 6-4, and at No. 2 it was Stuart Davies and Craig Dailey outlasting Cohen and John Gunn, 3-6, 6-3, and then 10-7 in a tiebreak as the third set.
The next day, Ardsley came away with a 4-1 win. The lone victory for the home team was by birthday boy Fishman, a come-from-behind No. 2 singles win over Jesse Clinton, 67-5, 6-3. Fishman had a pair of five-game runs after trailing 2-5 in the first set and 1-3 in the second.
County also came close at No. 1 singles, where Berman lost to Jack Mascone, 4-6, 6-3, and then 10-5 in a tiebreak. It was the fifth time in six tiebreaks that County has lost this year.
Ardsley swept the doubles in straight sets. At No. 1, Bill Deakins and Andy Tuckett topped Abraham and Worobow, 7-5, 6-4, while at No. 2 it was Jim Diao and Jim Garvey over Kasarsky and Gunn, 6-3, 6-2. Then, at No. 3, Weiner and Steinglass lost to Joe Castellano Jr. and Marc Michel, 6-2, 6-4.
On June 6, County picked up what would be it’s lone win of the season, topping NYAC C by a 5-0 score. The team was 1-4 with two matches left on the schedule. The victory by County was particularly noteworthy as it notched doubles wins for the first time this season.
Adam Friedman, making his season debut, teamed with Raab at No. 1 for a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 triumph over C.J. Papa and Scott Johnston. At No. 2, it was Cohen and Worobow hitting their way past NYAC captain Robert Finkelstein and former University of Southern California player Paige Keating, 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3, Claude Briere and Weiner had no trouble getting past Bill Tully Jr. and Paul Mansour, 6-0, 6-2.
County had to work harder in singles to gain the sweep. At No. 1, Fishman gained his third win in five matches with a gutsy 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 win over Mike McMurphy, while at No. 2, it was Berman over Marc Sobolak, 6-3, 6-1, boosting his record for the season to 2-1.
The visiting Orienta Beach Club B team dominated two Super Senior Tiebreaks and came through in another tiebreak to determine the winner of a set, turning the tide against the County Tennis Club, 3-2, on June 13. It was a very tough loss for County as a victory could have virtually assured its place in the Semi-Rough next season.
County’s wins came at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. In singles, Berman ran his season record to 3-1 with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Roy Cantu. In doubles, Briere and Worobow won by identical 6-2, 6-2 scores over Scott Miller and Rhett Thurman.
But elsewhere, the tiebreak bugaboo that has haunted County all season long struck again. At No. 2 singles, Fishman lost to Adam Breen, 3-6, 6-0, 10-7, and at No. 3 doubles, the final match on court, Weiner and Steinglass saw Wes Huang and Ken Giddon pull away, winning the final three games of the second set and the Super Senior Tiebreak, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3.
County was also turned away at No. 1 doubles when Friedman and Raab lost a very close match to Marco Santamaria and Dave Wenstrup, 4-6, 6-7 (4).
County closed out the season on June 20 with a 4-1 loss to Coveleigh A. The star of the day for County was No. 1 singles player Berman. A stalwart all season, Berman rallied from being blanked in the opening set by Paul Smailes for a 0-6, 6-4, 10-4 win, with a first-to-10 Super Senior Tiebreak played as the third set. For the season, Berman amassed a sterling 4-1 record in singles.
County came tantalizingly close to a win at No. 2 doubles, where Briere and Steinglass fell to Marc Jennings and Juan Ettinger in a very long and hard-fought match. After winning, 6-4 and losing 5-7 in the first two sets, the teams played through 26 points of tiebreak, with Coveleigh prevailing, 14-12.
In other matches: at No. 2 singles Fishman lost to Alex Dashiell, 6-1, 6-1; at No. 1 doubles, Cohen and Worobow fell to Mike Foristel and Derek Toross, 6-0, 6-2; and at No. 3 doubles, Weiner and Jeff Kozak lost to Halivard Kvaale and Sandro Bernadelli, 6-2, 7-5.
County now moves on to the WCTL Senior Circuit, opening play in the Bill Tully Division on Sunday, June 27, at Fox Meadow.
