The 100th consecutive year of play in the Westchester County Tennis League began in the middle of April for County Tennis Club of Westchester in Scarsdale.
Playing with a reduced roster on opening day of the Smooth Division, County started its season with a suspended match that concluded the first weekend in May after a regularly scheduled match. County lost both matches.
The New York Athletic Club B team took the measure of County, 5-2, as County’s wins came in singles. Claude Briere soared at No. 1, 6-0, 6-1 over Art Bauer and at No. 2 Zef Abraham rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 win over Matt Clemente with a super tiebreak played as the third set.
NYAC dominated the doubles. After a 6-0, 6-0 win by Scott Johnson at No. 3 singles over fill-in Shunzo Ozawa, the visitors rolled. At No. 1 doubles, Jeffay Change and Tom Fear were losing, 4-1 in the first set to Adam Friedman and Steve Raab when a leg injury caused County to retire. NYAC’s Willy Scales and his son John topped Robert Mitchell and Jason Kasarsky, 6-2, 6-1, John Lane and Robbie Ohmes fought past Mike Weiner and Jonathan Rosen, 6-4, 7-5, and Italo Passante and C.J. Papa nipped Gary Stern and Dr. Giri Chepuru, 5-7, 6-3, 10-4.
County failed to build on a 2-0 lead taken six days earlier before rain suspended its opening match of the season against the host Orienta Beach Club C team. That lead was built at No. 1 singles where Briere blew past Jon Bauer, 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 1 doubles team of Friedman and Raab routed Brett Moskowitz and Shawn Ewald, 6-1, 6-1.
Nearly a week later, County fell short, with only No. 3 singles going its way. There, venerable 81-year-old Henry Steinglass spotted bigger, stronger Marc Santoro 42 years and took his measure, 6-3, 6-4, despite an injured ankle. Elsewhere, County fell hard. No. 2 singles Abraham lost to Seth Bronheim, 6-1, 6-0, and in doubles, No. 2 Mike Weiner and Chepuru bowed to veterans Ted Sewitch and Glenn Carlin, 6-1, 6-2, No. 3 Shunzo Ozawa and Stern fell to Ben McGill and Josh Greenblatt, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 4 Peter Silverberg and Sol Haber lost to Terry Sloan and Jim Hanley, 6-1, 6-0.
On Saturday, May 13, it was a case of too little too late for County as it fell to the visiting Ardsley Country Club, 4-3. Ardsley took all three singles matches and No. 1 doubles to salt away the victory before County finally took the final three matches on the courts.
At No. 1, it was Jack Mascone Jr. winning a third set super tiebreak to beat Briere, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3. At No. 2, his father, Jack Sr. won the last six games to top Abraham, 6-1, 7-5 and at No. 3 it was Bill Deakins over Stern, 6-2, 6-1. Ardsley then clinched the team win at No. 1 doubles as Kirk Castellano and Joe Castellano Jr. routed Adam Friedman and Gary Worobow, 6-0, 6-2.
County’s wins were late and were the first doubles triumphs for the team this season. At No. 2, Robert Mitchell and Jason Kasarsky beat Marc Michel and Haiko Geretz, 6-3, 6-2, before Chepuru and Andy Scharf turned back David Krauss and Jim Diao, 7-5, 6-4. Finally, at No. 4 doubles, Haber and Weiner outlasted Joe Castellano Sr. and Marty Dolan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-3.
A sweep of singles and a split in doubles were keys to victory for the visiting unbeaten Racquet Club of Park Hill on Sunday, May 21, as it notched a 5-2 win over County.
In falling to 0-4 on the season, County won only twice, while coming close in two matches where tiebreaks did not go its way. Friedman and David Salzman rolled at No. 1 doubles with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Artie Libertore and Adam Wardell, and at No. 4, Jonathan Rosen and Weiner of County beat Patty Cecere and Laura Chilton, 6-1-6-3.
In singles, visitor William Schmid, who was a star freshman player for SUNY Oneonta this year, had a 40-year edge over Briere and prevailed, 6-0, 7-6(3). At No. 2, Peter Scher topped Abraham, 6-2, 6-3, and at No. 3 Peter Golfman beat Scharf, 6-3, 7-6(4). The other wins for Racquet Club were at No. 2 doubles as Evan Kalin and Gary Lesser scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Worobow and Jeff Kozak and at No. 3 where Tom Westmoreland and Vinny Libertore got past Robert Mitchell and John Gunn, 6-2, 6-2.
A doubles sweep on June 4 lifted County to its first win of the season, 4-3 over Fox Meadow Tennis Club. County improved to 1-4 with two matches to play, while Fox Meadow is 0-5. A win by County in either of its next two matches, or a loss by Fox Meadow in either of its two remaining matches, would assure County of staying in the Smooth Division for the 2024 season.
All of County’s doubles teams excelled. At No. 1, its club championship team of Friedman and Raab took the final eight games of their match with Tim Horner and Markus Schmalhofer for a 7-5, 6-0 win before Kozak and Worobow topped Gary Sheinbaum and Colin Begg at No. 2, 6-1, 6-4.
After Rosen and Weiner won at No. 4 over David Handy and Howard Shire, 6-0, 6-2, County’s No. 3 team of Kasarsky and Mitchell bested Stu Candor and Chris Morin, 6-1, 6-1.
Singles went better for home team Fox Meadow as County was without two of its top singles players. At No. 1, Daniel Roberts came from down 4-1 in a super tiebreak to defeat Scharf, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6. At No. 2, Neville Glajchen beat Abraham, 6-2, 6-3, while at No. 3 Cliff Seltzer beat Ozawa, 6-4, 6-0.
