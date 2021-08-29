After not having a season last summer due to COVID-19, the Scarsdale Recreation Department was proud to offer residents a full 12-game regular season and a postseason that eventually saw Claire D. Leone Real Estate win another championship.
The regular season ended with a tie for first place as the Pulled Hammies and the Jager Bombers each had records of 10-2 in the games played at five fields throughout the village from June 8 to Aug. 2. Eight of the 10 teams — Pulled Hammies, Double Downs, Claire D. Leone R.E., Pros, Jager Bombers, Bee Liners, The Launchers and Cavaliers — qualified for the double elimination playoffs that ran from Aug. 3-16.
In the end it was Claire D. Leone Real Estate topping 2019 defending champion The Launchers 5-0 in the Scarsdale World Series finale Monday, Aug. 16, at Crossway 2.
After a scoreless first inning and a half, Claire D. Leone Real Estate got on the board with a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning as the home team. Mike Hodges and Matt Wheeler singled to put runners on and they were driven in on singles by Jake Gorobetz and Todd Leone Sr.
In the bottom of the third, Leone added another run as D.J. Fuhrman led off with a single and scored on another single by Hodges. In the bottom of the fourth, Tim Leone smashed a one-out triple and scored on an error by The Launchers for a 4-0 lead.
The Launchers threated in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but did not score. Leone scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth as Tim Leone, Gorobetz and Johan Drakes all singled.
Leone held off one more threat by The Launchers in the top of the seventh, but held on to the shutout and the victory.
