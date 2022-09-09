For the third consecutive season, Claire D. Leone Real Estate faced The Launchers in Scarsdale Adult Softball finals. The Launchers, this year’s second seed, won in 2020, while top seed Claire D. Leone won the 2021 title. Leone came out on top again this year with a thrilling 8-7 win.
Leone pitcher Avery Tzamarot had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings against the Pros and the Pulled Hammies, but The Launchers got off to a quick start with a two-run single from Noah Glantz in the top of the first.
Jack Callahan made his season debut after an injury, pitching for The Launchers. In the bottom of the first he got two quick outs, but then a D.J. Fuhrman single, a Jake Nathanson double, a walk and a two-run single from Matt Wheeler tied the game at 2-2.
In the second inning, The Launchers scored one on an RBI triple and then in the third, Glantz hit a triple to deep right field and later scored on an RBI single from Drew Fialkow for a 4-2 Launchers lead.
Callahan led off the top of the fourth with a deep shot to left field, but Nathanson, sprinting back, dove, knocked the ball out of mid-air and made a juggling bare-handed catch. In the bottom of the inning, a one-out walk to Rob DeMatteo, a pinch-hit single from Johan Drakes and an RBI single from Rob Burns cut the deficit to 4-3.
Drakes, now on to pitch, allowed a run in the fifth on a hustle double from Kiran Ramachandran, who later scored on a fielder’s choice, to make it 5-3 Launchers. In the bottom of the frame, Max Marienberg hit a two-run game-tying double and later scored on a two-out RBI single by DeMatteo, giving Leone its first lead at 6-5.
In the top of the sixth, The Launchers put two men on for Scott Galst, who hit a two-out, two-run triple, giving the Launchers the lead back at 7-6. Tzamarot led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Fuhrman singled and a hard hit ball by Nathanson hit off the pitcher was thrown away, allowing Leone to tie the game. A deep sac fly to left by Wheeler scored Fuhrman from third and gave Leone an 8-7 lead.
With two outs and a man on first in the top of the seventh, a ground ball to third led to a force out at second and Leone had secured the title.
