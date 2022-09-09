Adult softball Leone photo

Champion Claire D. Leone Real Estate. Front row: Matt Tirsch, Don Lamonaca, Arlen Tzamarot, Tyler Mandel, D.J. Furhman, Rob Burns. Back row: Todd Leone Sr., David Finkelstein, Jake Nathanson, Brian McCann, Max Marienberg, Matt Wheeler, Johan Drakes, Avery Tzamarot, Rob DeMatteo.

 Contributed Photo

For the third consecutive season, Claire D. Leone Real Estate faced The Launchers in Scarsdale Adult Softball finals. The Launchers, this year’s second seed, won in 2020, while top seed Claire D. Leone won the 2021 title. Leone came out on top again this year with a thrilling 8-7 win.

Leone pitcher Avery Tzamarot had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings against the Pros and the Pulled Hammies, but The Launchers got off to a quick start with a two-run single from Noah Glantz in the top of the first.

