It was a perfect day for a swim meet and it was the perfect result for the Scarsdale Municipal Pool swim and dive team as it cruised to a victory over the host Larchmont Shore Club the morning of Wednesday, July 13.

Scarsdale wrapped up the victory early as the depth of the team was too much for Larchmont to keep up with. The final score was Scarsdale 244 and Larchmont 221, but the final result was never really in doubt as Scarsdale built up a 244-165 lead heading into the relay races.

