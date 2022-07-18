It was a perfect day for a swim meet and it was the perfect result for the Scarsdale Municipal Pool swim and dive team as it cruised to a victory over the host Larchmont Shore Club the morning of Wednesday, July 13.
Scarsdale wrapped up the victory early as the depth of the team was too much for Larchmont to keep up with. The final score was Scarsdale 244 and Larchmont 221, but the final result was never really in doubt as Scarsdale built up a 244-165 lead heading into the relay races.
The day belonged to the Scarsdale girls as they dominated to lead the way, but the most exciting race was turned in for the 17-and-under boys’ 100-yard breaststroke race as Derrick Kuo pulled out the victory for Scarsdale. For four lengths of the pool it was neck and neck as Kuo battled for the lead before he eventually prevailed as he touched the wall first to win by inches.
“That breaststroke race was amazing, I couldn’t believe that he took it,” Scarsdale coach Inga DeNunzio said of Kuo. “Derrick is only 14 and he was swimming in a 17-and-under event against some really good swimmers.”
Scarsdale was able to pile up the points with its depth, and the team had a number of first-place finishes throughout the meet.
For the Scarsdale girls, Lily Tamura, Sophie Reis, Audrey Li and Serena Wu were all triple winners to lead the way.
“This year we have a very dominant girls’ team,” admitted DeNunzio. “The girls have a lot of star swimmers, some really good swimmers. It’s a good team overall and this was a good meet to help build our confidence up.”
The victory was a big one for Scarsdale as the team bounced back after losing its last meet at Rye as Scarsdale improved to 2-1 overall on the season competing in Division 1 of the Westchester County Swim Conference.
There were a lot of smiling faces at the pool for Scarsdale as the team takes over with 124 members overall and seven coaches to make it all happen and run smoothly.
“A lot of kids, at least for the last few years this is the most we’ve had,” DeNunzio said. “We have a lot of little kids, half of our team is under 9 years old. We have a lot of friends, a lot of interest, a lot of kids just want to have something to do. We’ve always had a few star swimmers, but it’s really nice to have a majority of our kids just be really good swimmers. They all push each other. It’s fun, they have a great time together.”
Scarsdale took the lead right away in the diving competition as Veer Dewan was first in the boys’ 13-and-under and 17-and-under competition, with Harley Koch second in 17U. In the girls diving, Ava Turner was first in 13-and-under and second in 17-and-under, while Laura Chadie was second in 13-and-under.
Next up was the freestyle where six Scarsdale swimmers were able to win races in their respective age groups. Lily Tamura was first in girls’ 8-and-under, Leah Ling was first in 10-and-under, Sophie Reis was first in 12-and-under, Rapheal Sutiono was first in boys’ 12-and-under, Audrey Li was first in 14-and-under, and Serena Wu won the girls’ 17-and-under. Second-place finishers in freestyle included Serena Zhu, Michael Mialkowski, Lynn Tamura, Fernando Retana and Kuo. Third-place freestyle finishers were Brooke Biondi, Hayden Stephens, Lejen Wei, Felix Mao, Charlotte Aldridge and Adrian Wang.
Scarsdale then dominated in the backstroke as it won nine of the races. Lily Tamura started them off with a first-place finish in eight-and-under girls. Leah Ling was first in girls’ 10-and-under. Michael Mialkowski was first in boys’ 10-and-under. Evelyn Wu was first in girls’ 12-and-under. Rapheal Sutiono was first in 12-and-under boys, Audrey Li was first in 14-and-under, and Felix Mao was first in boys’ 14-and-under. Wu was first in girls’ 17-and-under, and Kuo was first in the boys’ 17-and-under. Second-place finishers in backstroke for Scarsdale were Minyi Fang, Serena Zhu, Lejen Wei, Yingyuan Fang, Matthew Mialkowski and Christina Aldridge. Third-place finishers were Hayden Stephens and Adrian Wang.
In the breaststroke events Scarsdale was able to win seven of the races. Once again Lily Tamura started off with a victory at 8-and-under. Serena Zhu was first in 10-and-under girls, while Sophie Reis was first in 12-and-under. Matthew Mialkowski was first in the boys’ 12-and-under race. Amelia Plawiak was first in 14-and-under girls, Audrey Li was first in 17-and-under, and Kuo then provided his highlight victory in the boys’ 17-and-under. Second-place finishers in breaststroke were Lisa Tao, Lejen Wei, Fernando Retana, Maria Retana and Felix Mao. Third-place finishers were Olivia Chaumont, Lynn Tamura and Charlotte Aldridge.
The final individual event of the meet was the butterfly, and Scarsdale was able to win six of the races. Minyi Fang was first in girls’ 8-and-under. Leah Ling was first in 10-and-under, Sophie Reis was victorious in 12-and-under, Rafeal Sutiono was first in 12-and-under boys, Emilia Plawiak was first in 14-and-under girls, with Wu once again winning her race in 17-and-under girls. Second-place finishers for Scarsdale in butterfly included Celine Smith, Irene Mao, Michael Mialkowski, Lynn Tamura, Elliot Chang and Adrian Wang. Third-place finishers were Eugene Grechukhin, Benjamin Maibrunn and Ari Maibrunn.
In the relay races, Scarsdale was first in 8-and-under girls, 10-and-under girls, 10-and-under boys, 13-and-under girls, 13-and-under boys, and 17-and-under girls.
Scarsdale will have a week off before its next meet Thursday, July 21 at home against Lake Isle. The team will then close out the dual-meet schedule on the road against Larchmont Yacht Wednesday, July 27 before getting ready for the county championships.
