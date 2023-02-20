The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team traveled to Norwood, Massachusetts, for the 2023 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships on a mission: to perform their best and earn coveted spots in the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships. All Skyliners qualifying lines ended up on the podium.
Novice and Intermediate earned gold and Juvenile captured silver in a field of tough competitors. In the two developmental levels the Skyliners entered, the team placed first and second in the Pre-Juvenile Championship and third and fourth in Preliminary Championships.
“The skaters have been extremely well trained to perform at Easterns, but to capture medals in all five divisions that we competed in is truly outstanding,” said Josh Babb, Skyliners head coach and director of synchronized skating.
Thirteen girls from Scarsdale and Edgemont — Karin Arai, Emma Wu, Megan Wei, Kaho Arai, Cindy Wang, Caitlin Chae, Kristen Lau, Julianne Schwenk, Zoe Zheng, Emily Shukovsky, Ella Yang, Katie Weisser and Julia Schmitz — competed at Easterns.
More than 120 teams gathered Jan. 19-21, for Easterns. Of those, the Skyliners sent seven lines and 152 skaters ranging in age from 7-18 to compete.
Among the nonqualifying lines (preliminary through pre-juvenile), the Skyliners had two lines competing in the Preliminary division. Preliminary Black placed third with a score of 29.77 for their “Dreams” program, while Preliminary Blue took fourth with a score of 29.74 for their “Witches” program.
In the Pre-Juvenile division, Skyliners Black captured gold with a score of 42.11 for their “Alice in Wonderland” program. Skyliners Blue performed an electric “Rock ‘n Roll” program to earn silver with a score of 39.03.
“To have our talented skaters on Skyliners perform so well at Easterns was amazing,“ said Sarah Blosat, Skyliners Director of Non-Qualifying Lines. “For many of our younger skaters, this was their first Eastern Championship and an exciting culmination to all their practice over the season.”
Among the qualifying lines, the Juvenile line took silver with a score of 53.92, a season best, to a “New York” program. Topping the podium, Intermediate took gold with a season best score of 72.88 to their “Black Swan” program. The Novice line wrapped up the competition by earning gold, and a season best score of 87.64, for their “If I Had My Way” program.
The teams that qualified will spend the next six weeks preparing for the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships, which will take place in Peoria, Illinois, from March 1-4. In addition to Juvenile, Intermediate and Novice, who all qualified for the championships, Skyliners Team USA Junior and Senior lines earned byes to nationals and will be traveling there as well.
The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team was established in 2001 by a group of parents who wanted to create the most competitive synchronized skating club in the tri-state area. In that first year, the team had three lines. Over the last 22 years, Skyliners has grown into one of the top synchronized skating teams in the country, now with 14 competitive lines and more than 265 skaters. The team practices in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. While the majority of the skaters reside in the tri-state area, Skyliners also have members from Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Synchronized skating consists of 12-20 athletes performing a program on ice to music, moving as one flowing unit at high speeds. For a synchronized team to flow in unison, individual skaters must be competent at a variety of skating skills, including speed, footwork and ice presence. There are approximately 600 synchronized skating clubs in the United States alone and there are elite competitions at both the national and international level. Although not currently an Olympic sport, there is significant movement toward including it at the future Olympic Winter Games.
