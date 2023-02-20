Skyliners photo

Thirteen girls from Scarsdale and Edgemont skated in the 2023 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships. From left: Karin Arai, Emma Wu, Megan Wei, Kaho Arai, Cindy Wang, Caitlin Chae, Kristen Lau, Julianne Schwenk, Zoe Zheng, Emily Shukovsky, Ella Yang, Katie Weisser and Julia Schmitz.

 Contributed Photo

The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team traveled to Norwood, Massachusetts, for the 2023 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships on a mission: to perform their best and earn coveted spots in the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships. All Skyliners qualifying lines ended up on the podium.

Novice and Intermediate earned gold and Juvenile captured silver in a field of tough competitors. In the two developmental levels the Skyliners entered, the team placed first and second in the Pre-Juvenile Championship and third and fourth in Preliminary Championships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.