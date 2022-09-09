The Scarsdale Youth Hockey Association 18-u travel team, primarily high school seniors, returned early from summer break to prepare for a preseason tournament, the Doritos Cup in Bridgeport, Connecticut, from Aug. 26-28. Captains Freddy Kushnick and Sam Horner led the team, most of whom have been playing together since preschool, on the ice for their final season before college.
“What was supposed to be a trial tournament for our team resulted in us going undefeated and discovering the potential we have for the upcoming season,” Horner said. “We won our group stage games with minimal difficulty, but the elimination games pushed us harder. We were able to close out both games by a narrow margin thanks to both goalies’ outstanding efforts, and ultimately hoist the Doritos Cup Trophy.”
Scarsdale started strong with an 8-0 win over the Wonderland Wizards, the rink’s hometown team. Later in the day, Scarsdale romped the Suffolk Selects 8-4. The next day, the Raiders locked in the No. 1 seed in the playoffs by beating the Watertown Red Wings 4-1. With only four teams advancing to the playoffs, the Raiders needed to go 2-0 to take the championship, which they did with two hard-fought wins over Wonderland (1-0) and Suffolk (3-1).
“After our semifinal matchup, the coaches left the locker room and, as players, we discussed how our play was unacceptable,” Kushnick said. “Although we won the game, the score was just 1-0, compared to 8-0 when we had played the same team previously in the tournament. We knew we had to play smarter and harder. Despite committing many penalties in the championship game, we fought hard as a team and won, starting the season off well.”
There were many standout performances, including Ryan Philips (five goals, three assists), Kushnick (four goals, four assists) and Horner (four goals, four assists). Other Scarsdale High School seniors with points in the tournament were Charlie Stemerman (3-1), Kyle Kahan (2-1), Lee Kleinman (1-3), Nicky Mantzouris (0-2) and Nicky DeRobertis (0-1). Also adding points were Paolo Ciaramitaro (3-0), George Snyder (1-0), Jesse Formica (1-0) and Harley Formica (3-0). Goalies James Labella and Stefano Capasso teamed up to allow only six goals in five games.
“The reason we were able to have so much success was because of the hard work and production throughout the team — every line and every defensive pair,” Kushnick said. “Everyone knew their role. Guys like Ryan Philips and Charlie Stemerman are playing the best hockey I’ve seen them play, which is a direct result of the hard work they put in during the offseason. Guys like Nicky Mantzouris are going out there and laying big hits every single shift, and this is huge because increasing our physicality is something we have preached as a team.”
The overall experience was highly positive, and the team started its final year of youth hockey better than anyone could have hoped. Follow Scarsdale’s upcoming season at scarsdalehockey.com.
