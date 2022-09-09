SYHA hockey photo

The Scarsdale Youth Hockey Association 18-u travel team won the Doritos Midget Classic in Bridgeport, Connecticut, late last month.

 Contributed Photo

The Scarsdale Youth Hockey Association 18-u travel team, primarily high school seniors, returned early from summer break to prepare for a preseason tournament, the Doritos Cup in Bridgeport, Connecticut, from Aug. 26-28. Captains Freddy Kushnick and Sam Horner led the team, most of whom have been playing together since preschool, on the ice for their final season before college.

“What was supposed to be a trial tournament for our team resulted in us going undefeated and discovering the potential we have for the upcoming season,” Horner said. “We won our group stage games with minimal difficulty, but the elimination games pushed us harder. We were able to close out both games by a narrow margin thanks to both goalies’ outstanding efforts, and ultimately hoist the Doritos Cup Trophy.”

