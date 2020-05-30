While local parks and trails have been open and golf courses were open, then closed, then open again, the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation Department was finally able to open up one of its own facilities Friday, May 22.
Tennis courts throughout the village were open for singles play only — no doubles and no lessons — with every other court being closed to support social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairs were removed to discourage players from hanging around before or after their time slots.
“I think it’s a positive step, however, of the 26 tennis courts we have in the village, we’ve only opened 14,” rec superintendent Brian Gray said. “We’re following USTA recommendations to close every other court to support social distancing. We have a lot of regulations in place to protect the safety of our patrons, as well as the staff manning all our courts.”
Scarsdale started selling permits and taking online court reservations Tuesday, May 19. Gray said there were “a lot of permit sales” last week and he expects that number to rise.
“It’s the only activity you can do with another individual that’s supported by the department now,” he said. “Our parks are open for passive recreation and single family activities, so families are able to go kick a ball or throw a ball. There’s no group activities, no youth sports or adult softball. It’s upsetting.”
Playgrounds remain closed.
All programs run by the recreation department and the independent sports organizations were canceled for the spring season, as were school sports and college seasons ended early if they began at all.
“It was extremely difficult and not just for me professionally,” Gray said. “I’ve got children as well who missed out on a spring sport. You feel bad for the seniors in high school who worked all their lives to get to their senior year and they didn’t get their spring sport and then it’s into graduation and everything else. It’s sad.”
Some are holding out hope for summer youth sports — and adult softball — but it remains an unknown at this time.
“We’re waiting on guidance from the state and local authorities,” Gray said. “And it has to be detailed guidance. My colleagues and I are really looking for guidelines to be put into place. We hope we get those from the local and state health departments so we can provide the safest atmosphere for adults and children.”
The biggest disappointment for Gray was the cancellation of summer day camp, which was also announced Tuesday of last week.
“I did one thing I never thought I would do in my career and it was the hardest thing I’ve had so far,” Gray said. “It was going to my village manager and recommending we cancel day camp. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but to ensure the safety of both the residents and the participants and our staff we felt it necessary. More and more municipalities are following suit at this point.”
For recreation departments, summer camp is “our Super Bowl,” according to Gray. “As hard as day camp is, the satisfaction you see at the end of the program of a thousand kids with smiles on their faces, knowing you provided a vibrant program for them and a fun summer experience, it’s upsetting for me as a park and rec guy,” Gray said. “We live to provide these opportunities to residents and not being able to provide them is challenging for us.”
The rec department is hoping to offer some of the weeklong camps “in August or sooner,” according to the press release.
The popular Scarsdale Municipal Pool complex currently has a tentative opening date of Saturday, July 18. Gray said it takes six weeks to prepare for the pool’s opening — it normally opens Memorial Day Weekend — so even if July 18 gets set in stone, the village will have a tough decision to make around June 8, which is when the pool prep would need to start.
“We do things in-house, so we have a little bit of control on that, but that’s going to be a revenue vs. expense decision that the village administration will assist in making,” Gray said.
Gray is in the process of developing a survey for residents about their expectations for pool use for a prorated fee should the pool open.
“We need to know that if we invest the money into opening a facility as big as the Scarsdale Municipal Pool complex that we’re going to see revenue associated with that and we’re not going to dig ourselves further into a hole,” Gray said.
Fireworks will not be held this summer since the pool will not be open for July 4 weekend.
After having kids home for distance learning since early March, many families were hopeful the summer would turn out better, but it’s looking more bleak as time goes on. The Greco family of Scarsdale has three kids: ninth grader Maddie, eighth grader Jack and fifth grader Ali. After a disappointing spring they were looking forward to attending camps and/or working and playing sports this summer.
“To stay in was so hard and now people got used to it, so now we’ve got to get back out there,” mom Tara Greco said. “It’s all going to take some steps and some time.”
The Greco kids have made sure to remain active by doing wall ball and stickwork for hockey and lacrosse, in addition to running, while the family has been playing golf on the weekends and biking and hiking, which Tara noted is getting “more overcrowded” and “more difficult.”
“We might have to take up tennis or something,” she said.
For now, it’s the only game in town.
