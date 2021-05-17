Nine friends, including four from Scarsdale, competed in the Zion National Park Ultra Marathon in Utah on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The Ultra Marathon featured both a 100-mile run and a 100K (62-mile) run.
The 100-mile race, which six group members competed in, started in the dark at 5 a.m. Saturday morning with the runners racing through the morning, afternoon and evening and into the dark on Sunday morning and through the morning and afternoon, hoping to finish that afternoon within the 36-hour time limit. Three competed in the 100K (62-mile) race.
Besides running in the dark for 11 hours of the 100-mile race, the runners also had to deal with a temperature variant from a low of 29 degrees to a high of 82. Each runner carried food and drink to maintain energy, though there were 19 aide stations along the way.
The course circumnavigated Zion National Park on paths, roads and trails through the spectacular scenery, with the terrain going up and down over 22,000 feet of elevation change. Each finisher received a commemorative belt buckle.
Of 260 in the 100-mile race, Raymond Russell, 49, of Mamaroneck placed 28th in 27 hours, 31 minutes; Jason Fishkind, 51, of Harrison 29th in 27:31; Anthony DeMaio, 46, of Scarsdale 30th in 27:31; Dave Vogel, 52, of Scarsdale 40th in 28:18; Eric Scheffler, 51, of Scarsdale 112th in 33:38; and Mark Klion, 59, of Scarsdale 113th in 33:38. In the 100K, which featured 309 competitors: Kumi Shibata, 45, of New York City was 41st in 14:38; Glen Redpath, 55, of New York City 42nd in 14:38; and Matt Patrick, 49, of Larchmont was unable to finish due to a medical issue.
