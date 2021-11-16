The Scarsdale Youth Football program is a member of the 16-team Westchester Youth Football League. This fall, Scarsdale’s third and fourth grade team went 8-0 and were crowned champions of the league. The team started the season with three preseason scrimmage wins over White Plains, Pelham and Tuckahoe. The boys added six regular season wins over Armonk, Dobbs Ferry, Valhalla, Ossining Maroon, Tarrytown and Ossining White. The playoffs began with a hard fought win over Westlake White and Scarsdale finished its undefeated season with a dominating 30-0 win over Harrison in the WYFL championship game Sunday, Nov. 7 at the SHS turf field. Over the entire season the Little Raiders averaged over 20 points a game on offense while only giving up three points a game on defense.
The team began practice in late August, with well over half the team never having worn a football helmet let alone played in a game. Over the course of the season, the coaches taught the boys the skills to put them in a position to succeed on the football field. The boys learned the basics and tested themselves every week in practice and worked hard to learn and then love the game of football.
The boys on the championship team: Running backs: Peter Brown, John Badurski, Alex Halyard, Jason Rothenberg, Hudson Fix. Quarterback: Jack Wetzstein. Defensive backs: Jay Anfang, Teddy Lipkind, Gray Fix, Alex Zhang. Linemen: Bennett Schildhouse, Sebastian Maffei, Aric Lewis, Oran Bandsma, Brandon Perla, Thomas Kirwan, Elliot Roseman. Defensive ends and linebackers: Zac Gottlieb, Harry Forschner, Nolan Groark. Kicker: Thomas “The Golden Toe” Kirwan.
The dedicated dads and volunteers who coached the Scarsdale team were offensive coordinator Paul Fix (SHS Class of 2000), line coach Bob McCann (Class of 1979), quality control coach Eric Lewis and defensive coordinator Todd Leone (SHS Class of 1981).
DOFO: John McCann (SHS Class of 1980).
Scarsdale Youth Football head coach and president: Rippy Philipps (SHS Class of 1981).
