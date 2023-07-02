Scarsdale Raiders sports logo

While the achievements made during Scarsdale’s historic fall were going to be hard to match over the winter and spring seasons, overall the 2022-23 athletic school year is one for the record books. We’ve never seen anything like this, to be sure:

FALL 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.