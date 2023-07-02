While the achievements made during Scarsdale’s historic fall were going to be hard to match over the winter and spring seasons, overall the 2022-23 athletic school year is one for the record books. We’ve never seen anything like this, to be sure:
FALL 2022
• After falling in the Section 1 finals in 2022, the boys’ soccer team went on to win the New York State Class AA championship with a perfect 21-0 season. The talent throughout the field was just nonstop. Senior Nico Galeano got all the big accolades being named All-American, New York State Player of the Year and, most recently, the Gatorade Player of the Year for New York. Sophomore Lorenzo Galeano was All-State and coach Marco Monteagudo was named the Regional Coach of the Year, making him a national finalist. This was the first state title for a boys’ team sport in school history, joining field hockey, which won in 1996.
• Girls’ tennis won back-to-back New York State Division 1 titles with a 20-0 record and rides a 62-match winning streak into next school year. Senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha were also state doubles qualifiers.
• Field hockey made it all the way to the New York State Class A semifinals and boasted a 15-5-1 record behind All-State seniors Kenzie Mauro and Riley Iasiello.
• Boys’ volleyball won the Section 1 Division 1 title and didn’t lose its first match until the state subregional, finishing 17-1. Junior Joe Sharpe was the Section 1 Player of the Year and All-State.
• Cheerleading was the Section 1 Large School Small Team traditional runner-up and won UCA Regionals in the game day category, qualifying for UCA Nationals in both events.
• Girls’ soccer made the Section 1 Class AA finals for the first time (non-COVID) since the sport moved to the fall in 2005. The Raiders were 15-2-2 and senior Olivia Lee was the Section 1 Player of the Year.
• Girls’ cross-country was the Section 1 Class AA runner-up as a team and freshman Rachel Rakower was the first alternate for the New York State team.
• Girls’ volleyball was 13-4 and made the Section 1 semifinals in Class AA.
WINTER 2022-23
• Boys’ swim and dive was top 5 in both Section 1 and New York State. Junior Bryan Manheimer was the Section 1 200 freestyle champion and senior Haochen Liu was the runner-up in diving. They made states along with seniors Aidan Lee and Harrison Lambert, junior Kevin Jiang and freshmen Avi Stahl and Kieran Lee.
• Boys’ basketball made the Section 1 finals after beating Mount Vernon in the semifinals. North Rockland ended Scarsdale’s season with a 14-10 record.
• Cheerleading made the semifinals at UCA Nationals for the fifth straight time.
• In track and field, the boys’ 4x400-meter relay of junior Alex Duval, junior Darius Toosi, senior Toby Khang and senior Riaz Ahsan were the Section 1 Class A champs, as were the girls’ 4x800 of senior Sophia Garcia, sophomore Eva Gibney, sophomore Zoe Dichter and Rakower. Junior Shannon Kelly was a state qualifier at the 600-meter leg of the intersectional distance medley relay that placed third in the state.
• Wrestler Tommy Iasiello, a sophomore, was the Section 1 champ at 138 pounds.
• In boys’ skiing, junior Elliott Zhang was a state qualifier.
• The ice hockey team was 11-10-2 and made the Section 1 Division 1 semifinals.
• Girls’ bowling won a league championship.
SPRING 2023
• Boys’ lacrosse beat Mamaroneck in the Section 1 Class A finals for the third straight year and advanced to the New York State semifinals for the second straight year. It’s currently the best three-year run of any team sport in Scarsdale High School history, though the boys’ soccer team could challenge that in the fall. Seniors Colby Baldwin and Andrew Lehrman were named All-Americans for Scarsdale, Baldwin for the second time.
• After falling to Mamaroneck in the Section 1 Division 1 finals in 2022, the boys’ tennis team cruised to the New York State finals and finished as the runner-up after losing two third-set tiebreakers.
• Boys’ golf won its seventh Section 1 team title and had its second Section 1 champ in sophomore Leo Chu.
• Girls’ golf was the Section 1 runner-up to Ursuline, but saw sophomore Emma Lee win her second straight Section 1 title and then take second in New York State. Sophomore Allison Kahn was also All-State in the top five.
• Girls’ track and field had one individual and one relay qualify for the New York State Championships. Gibney placed sixth in the pentathlon, while Rakower, sophomore Leia Patel, Kelly and Dichter competed in the 4x800-meter relay.
• The boys’ crew team, along with the Pelham Community Rowing Association, sent junior Ian Zhou and sophomore Veeran Dhaliwal to nationals in the 2nd varsity 8+ boat.
• The girls’ flag football team made the Section 1 finals for the second straight year.
This résumé for the student-athletes, coaches and families certainly sets the bar high for the athletic program as a whole. Whether something like this happens again or not, the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 will have stories to tell for the rest of their lives. And it sure was an honor to help tell them over the last 10 months.
