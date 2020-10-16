Hey, you. Yeah, you. All of you. We haven’t really spoken in a while. At least not in a sports section. Man, a lot’s changed for sure. Late last month I started covering a generation of athletes whose faces I may never recognize unless at some point soon we’re no longer wearing masks everywhere we go. (Not that I can see anything anyway with my glasses constantly fogging up!)
But it sure is amazing to see all these masked athletes after seeing only a handful over the past eight months as I start my 21st year covering sports for The Scarsdale Inquirer.
Over the last two decades I can recall extended play stoppages for 9/11 and storms in back-to-back years — one snow, one hurricane — and I missed the entire winter regular season following my surgery in December 2016, but nothing like this COVID-19 pandemic.
All of those pauses were different. This one we missed an entire spring 2020 season and we weren’t sure what would come of this fall. In fact, we’re still not sure about this fall as it could fall apart at any moment. And the winter, fall 2 and spring are also major question marks, so what we do now is enjoy every moment of the season.
On Saturday, the first official Scarsdale or Edgemont varsity athletic event took place as the Edgemont girls soccer team traveled to Rye Neck Saturday afternoon for a game. Yes, there were many traditions that didn’t happen — and there was all the screening and masking and distancing and limitations on spectators — but there was one tradition that did happen. Rye Neck honored its seniors. On opening day. Imagine that. But that was smart right there and it seems that will be the norm this season as teams open up.
We all know about the hypocrisy and inconsistency going on in the rules as club sports are the Wild, Wild West, youth sports have some restrictions and school sports are heavily mandated.
What I respect is enough schools said, “We aren’t playing against unmasked players.” That should be at all levels, otherwise what’s the point of all the other precautions we’re taking?
You didn’t miss much with me. After wrapping up the winter with ETBE’s miracle run to the Section 1 ice hockey finals and the state meets for skiing, track and swimming, and the winter college mailbag, my first pandemic story was Scarsdale’s spring sports being delayed when schools shut down for the first day of preseason. We all thought it would be a couple of weeks, then we realized more schools would follow and by April it was quite clear this was going to be a long haul.
There haven’t been too many sports stories since mid-March, but they have been fascinating overall about Evan Moretti being a USA Olympic hopeful in diving (the games were later postponed); Jayshen Saigal signing on with Division I Lehigh; Jared Diamond’s first book; the county golf courses remaining open; Andrew Verboys Jr.’s pro football dreams being put on hold once again; coaches doing virtual work with athletes; tennis courts being the first rec sport to open after golf; the Scarsdale golf coaches holding senior day for a season that never happened with a round at Scarsdale Golf Club; moderate risk youth sports beginning in July; the PGA Tour debut of James Nicholas; the school sports reopening saga; the resurgence of the sports trading cards industry at American Legends; stutterer Hunter Miller’s life without hesitation; the state moving to a four-season format; and Brandon Wu playing the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
I spent a lot of time on the front page and every other section of the paper covering news and features, mostly pandemic in theme. Covering front-line workers and others stepping up in various ways was extremely uplifting and rewarding. Writing about the Scarsdale schools restart was like a return to contact sports.
Personally, I also bought a bike in April. Dropped 20 pounds, too! It was much easier to ride in late spring and all summer and it’s been tougher once school got started again, but I’ve been enjoying riding mostly the North County Trail, and I also took my bike on vacations to Maryland and Delaware and found some good spots to ride.
At a certain point I had built up to doing 25-mile rides and even a 30-miler, but I was becoming too tired, too hungry and it was taking up too much time, so I’ve gone back to 12-mile rides more recently, trying to throw in longer ones, but again when time is of the essence it gets tougher. I do have an elliptical in my basement that I will definitely have to use as the weather gets colder and the days shorter so I can reemerge without having missed too much of a beat in the spring. For now I’ll get in some foliage rides when I can.
One thing that can’t be forgotten is how through this all you stood by us. The many donations to our tax-exempt campaign were overwhelming, and the ones mentioning me specifically were truly heartwarming during a time when it was needed most.
As this is our first section in months, let’s hope we stay back in action.
