Finally, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Section 1 released its postseason plan. After rejecting full normal sectional tournaments as it seemed some schools did not want to travel too far from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the section went with “regional playoffs,” not to be confused with the regional tournament that normally happens as part of the New York State tournament.
These regionals are geography- and class-based, though classes are being mixed for the first time for team sports. There are six tournaments: Southern Westchester Large Schools (14 schools); Southern Westchester Small Schools (14), Putnam-Northern Westchester Large Schools (10), Putnam-Northern Westchester Small Schools (10), Rockland (11) and Dutchess (5).
Class AA Scarsdale and Class A Edgemont, which moved up from Class B this year, are part of Southern Westchester Large Schools with AA schools New Rochelle, White Plains, Mount Vernon, Mamaroneck and Ursuline (girls) and A schools Harrison, Rye, Eastchester, Pelham, Sleepy Hollow and Ardsley.
The singles and doubles girls tennis tournament at regional sites, that have yet to be determined, will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, with play to continue Saturday, Nov. 14. Entry into the tournament has yet to be determined.
The cross-country championships at the Hudson Valley Super Dome will be held Nov. 21 and 22.
For team sports, the regular season ends on the 14th. Seeding will take place the next day.
Team sports playoffs begin Monday, Nov. 16, with the first round for field hockey and boys soccer and go every other day until the finals on Sunday, Nov. 22. Girls soccer begins Nov. 17 and goes similarly until Nov. 23. Higher seeds will host games, including championships. Seeding is based on winning percentage. There will be no bonus points and tiebreakers will consist of the following: head to head results, total wins and random draw.
Postseason must end by Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
Though the coaches I talked to this week aren’t thrilled with not having genuine Section 1 championships, which was the expectation when the season started, they remain happy for every day their teams are out practicing and competing. Many schools have had to shutter their season or greatly hinder it because of multiple weeks of remote learning due to COVID-19 spread not necessarily related to athletics, so the overwhelming majority currently finding themselves in a position where they could go the distance from the Sept. 29 start of preseason to late November playing sports is an achievement that took a lot of hard work, a lot of cooperation and a tremendous amount of luck.
It’s sure a far cry from most schools getting in just a handful of days of preseason last spring, having a statewide schools shutdown and never returning from remote learning. It definitely gets hard not to get greedy, but it’s also hard not to notice that there are coronavirus surges throughout the country as we approach the winter.
Most teams have a full slate of games for the final week of the regular season and the fact that they do get a postseason is another victory at a time when we need it most.
