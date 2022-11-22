This was — without a doubt — the greatest single season in the history of Scarsdale High School athletics. What we saw is unprecedented. They’re going to need at least one full oversized banner in the gym to add the achievements from this season alone.
There were times when Scarsdale almost lived up to this type of potential in the fall, mostly after Andy Verboys took over the football program, after Ann Marie Nee took over girls volleyball and when Joe Cipriano was coaching the boys soccer team and was in three finals in four years. Nee won a volleyball title in 2015 and Verboys made the finals in 2016. And the girls soccer team has always been a contender under Mindy Genovese.
But these teams are just at a new level. Sticking a photo or a trophy or a plaque in the display case once in a while is a pretty easy task — finding room for all the hardware Scarsdale took home is going to require, and deserves, its own case to mark the occasion.
A quick recap:
• Girls tennis (20-0): Undefeated; repeat New York State Champions; repeat Regional Champions; repeat Section 1 Champions; league champions; riding a 62-match winning streak going back to 2018; qualified the doubles team of senior Maya Cukierman and freshman Emma Ha for states.
• Boys soccer (21-0): Undefeated; New York State champions; Regional champions; Section 1 champions; league champions; 13 shutouts; first boys state title in school history in any sport. Senior Nico Galeano has already been named All-Region and All-State, sophomore Lorenzo Galeano has been named All-State and there are more big awards that have yet to be announced that could come Scarsdale’s way.
• Field hockey (15-5-1): New York State semifinalists; Regional champions; Section 1 champions; co-league champions with Horace Greeley. Seniors Kenzie Mauro and Riley Iasiello are All-State.
• Boys volleyball (17-1): New York State subregional qualifiers, losing their first match of the season at states; Section 1 champions; league champions; started the season 17-0.
• Girls cross-country: Section 1 Class AA runner-up to North Rockland by only eight points; the team’s best finish since winning the title in 1981; league champions; nearly had two girls qualify for states.
• Girls soccer (15-2-2): Section 1 finalists (first time in finals since soccer moved to fall in 2005); co-league champs with New Rochelle.
• Cheerleading: Took second place in Section 1 and had three All-Section players.
• Girls volleyball (13-4): Section 1 semifinalists, falling to North Rockland 23, 22, 23 in a tight match; first time in semis since 2018.
Having covered Scarsdale for the Inquirer since the fall of 1999, I saw the field hockey team make the state finals that season and then the girls soccer team dominate and win the spring section in 2000. But for the most part after that not many teams were even making the section semifinals, so making semis or finals over the years was a major achievement. Of course there was no team tennis tournament back then, no boys volleyball, no fall cheerleading postseason.
Girls soccer made the finals in the last spring season in 2005 and the boys were named co-champs in 2007 after tying Horace Greeley (they went to penalty kicks to determined who went to states, and the Raiders lost 5-4, not quite feeling like they had won a title). 2007 was the team’s first title since 1976. They made it back in 2008 and lost, but in 2010 they won and made it to the state semifinals. That was a team that had something like nine senior starters and eight or nine who went on to play in college. Quite remarkable.
The next fall champion was volleyball in 2015. They hadn’t won since 1988. They lost 3-2 in the regional final despite a 2-1 lead. Then it was field hockey making the state finals in 2016 under Sharon Rosenthal.
In the COVID year (2020-21 school year) the girls soccer and girls volleyball team made the large school regional finals. And boys volleyball had a normal tournament, finally figured out Suffern and won their first title, but there was no state tournament to advance to.
Of course, we’re only talking about the fall here. In the past 20 years, ice hockey won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 and went to the state semis both times. Boys swimming won a section title in 2015. Boys lacrosse is the two-time defending Section 1 champ and made the state semis this past spring. And the boys and girls golf teams are among the most dominant in Section 1, the boys with six titles, the girls with two and a state title in 2019. The ski teams had titles in the early 2000s.
To put into perspective, coming into this season the lone team sport to win a state title at Scarsdale was field hockey in 1996. Scarsdale had previously had state finalists in any season in field hockey in 1996, 1999 and 2016, girls basketball in 1993 and 1998, and boys basketball in 1979. And they had individual sports tennis and golf win titles, both for the girls.
Looking at golf and tennis, if they had these state-level tournaments years ago I can only imagine the amount of hardware the boys golf team under Harry Isokane and Verboys and the tennis teams under Marty Shaw, Joel Katz and Jennifer Roane would have won.
It’s probably also appropriate to talk about state tournaments. While winning a state tournament is certainly a statement that you are the best around, not winning one, or more specifically not advancing far in the tournament, doesn’t always tell you how good you are.
Seeding for Section 1 tournaments has changed and evolved over the years. It used to just be record. In more recent years it was about points for having a good record and playing and beating good teams. In the end you have to beat the teams you have to beat to win a title and advance to states.
But states IS different.
It’s predetermined what section you’re playing. And your section might get to skip the subregional. And you might have to face the best team in the first round. And you might make the semifinals and play the eventual champ. So yes, maybe you could have made the finals. And yes, there are teams in your own section that might have also been able to compete against some of the weaker sections in a particular sport.
Winning a state title means a hell of a lot. But not winning one or not making the finals shouldn’t be seen as any type of failure. There is some luck involved.
And historically there weren’t always tournaments for all sports. Football didn’t have sectionals and states until 1990 or 1991. Some of the individual sports didn’t have team tournaments until more recently. And some still don’t have them.
And thankfully we don’t have to discuss private schools competing in the public high school tournament since Scarsdale shut one out in the state finals. (McQuaid Jesuit did knock the ice hockey team out in 2015.)
What remains to be seen is if this was a one-time occurrence at Scarsdale, which can now call itself a “Sports School” to go along with the “high proficiency” of test scores. (See what I did there combining my news coverage with sports?) Looking at some of the rosters and seeing who will be back next year tells us Scarsdale will be back strong in the fall of 2023, which is a fantastic position for the Raiders to be in as a whole. But that doesn’t matter right now.
It’s still the season to celebrate the fall haul.
