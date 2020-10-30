We are where we expected we’d be — actually better.
There have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Scarsdale or Edgemont schools, mostly just some isolated cases in Scarsdale, though each case has an impact, as we are seeing.
Scarsdale High School shut down athletics Thursday and Friday last week and Tuesday and Wednesday this week while contact tracing was being done on three cases of coronavirus. Many Scarsdale athletes have been caught in the crosshairs between the more recent cases and the PSAT nearly two weeks ago. Athletes are in various stages of their mandatory 14-day quarantines, though at this point it doesn’t look like any of the teams are in danger of being undermanned.
When you have a competitive season that — you hope — lasts for a month, you’ve just missed half of it even though you might have taken every precaution out there. But these days we’re guilty by association. Not even association… geography. Close calls count in COVID-19 quarantines.
But it’s not just the local cases that have an impact. It’s the other schools, too. Edgemont had to cancel some events against John Jay-Cross River, which had a large population of students in quarantine. Other schools have shut down for multiple weeks.
At this point the biggest thing we can hope for is for a successful completion of the fall season, which we are learning should include some sort of postseason that is not section-wide, but smaller postseasons within the section. So there will be no true Section 1 champ in any sport, which is a minor bummer, but some schools don’t feel comfortable traveling too far for various reasons and that’s not without merit.
It’s important to stick to our initial thought process that any type of preseason and season would be good enough. Well, that’s what we’re getting, though to varying degrees. Some teams have competed twice, others seven times. These next two weeks will be crucial as the regular season is slated to end on Nov. 14. If you look at the Scarsdale boys soccer team, they are slated to play games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as they’ve had an unlucky schedule so far with two double overtime games played.
Nov. 30 is the next key date for athletes across New York State. But we are no closer to an answer on winter sports than we are on anything right now. The way it looks, December could feature light drilling in the higher risk indoor sports — a potentially bad combination — with the earliest any competition could happen being the start of January 2021. It’s going to be a long two months of waiting for answers and decisions and new protocols and guidelines.
The inconsistencies and hypocrisies will likely continue from all branches of New York State’s leadership. And that will likely lead to more questions and no definitive answers locally.
The things within our control are being handled locally for sure. That’s where the thank yous are in order. Athletic directors and office staff, trainers, coaches, bus drivers, chaperones, game officials, grounds crews and custodians and anyone I’m leaving out, they’re the ones who are actually pulling all of this together for the student-athletes. And at their own risk and the risk of their loved ones, many adding to already stressfully long days. And that was the case before the pandemic. Now it’s just risen to a whole new level.
No one is forcing them to be there — this is their choice — but they are doing it for the athletes.
Nothing has been perfect — especially the masks that just don’t seem to stay on athletes’ faces when they’re concentrating on making a play — but thus far athletics hasn’t been an issue that we know of. Of course, that is all the more infuriating to the people who believe the high risk sports like football and volleyball should have been played this fall.
But like what we see unfolding in the Scarsdale schools with so many differing opinions on the various education models being used, we’re never all going to agree on what is best. Because the truth is, no one really knows what to do other than do our best to keep everyone safe.
And that should remain the No. 1 goal in and out of the classroom.
It’s still hard to believe that there was no spring season and that college athletics are mostly not happening and there seems no end in sight.
It’s about to get cold out there and the conditions are going to only get tougher for student-athletes and those making sure they are able to compete.
We’re just going to keep playing hard until the final whistle. Whenever that may be.
