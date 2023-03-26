Sophomore Megan Lee (Scarsdale ’21) had an incredible postseason for Amherst women’s swimming, which was 6-2 on the season. Amherst placed third of 11 teams at the NESCAC Championships. Lee was All-NESCAC in the 800 freestyle relay, placing third in 7:30.28 with Jennifer Adams, Lauren Eng and Jess Gordon. In the 1,650 freestyle, Lee took fourth in 17:17.97, an NCAA B cut time.
At the NCAA Division III Championships, Lee was the most decorated swimmer on her team. She was Second Team All-America in the 500 freestyle in 4:57.06, taking 10th place; Second Team All-America in the 400 individual medley in 4:24.46, placing 12th; First Team All-America in the 800 freestyle relay in 7:28.33, taking seventh with Adams, Eng and Gordon; and Second Team All-America in the 1,650 freestyle in 17:17.63, taking 16th place. Amherst placed 12th at the meet.
Sophomore Danielle Eforo (Scarsdale ’21) and Wesleyan went 5-7 this season and placed 10th of 11 teams at the NESCAC Championships. Eforo was 18th in the 1,650 freestyle in 18:23.57, 27th in the 400 individual medley in 4:48.11, 29th in the 500 freestyle in 5:20.06 and 20th in the 800 freestyle relay in 7:52.92.
Sophomore Joy Jiang (Scarsdale ’21) and UPenn went 5-5, 2-5 Ivy League, sixth of eight teams at Ivies and fourth of 23 at the ECAC Championships. In the meet vs. Harvard, Jiang placed fourth in the 200 butterfly in 2:06.32.
Freshman Caitlin Needham (Scarsdale ’22) and Colby-Sawyer College were 8-5, 6-1 GNAC, and placed third of eight at the GNAC Championships. In 50 freestyle, Needham placed 15th in 31.07 and in the 200 freestyle she was eighth in 2:40.96.
Seniors Mao Fukada (Scarsdale ’19) for Soka University and Danielle Lemisch (Scarsdale ’19) for Lafayette College wrapped up their college swimming careers this winter.
Men’s swimming
Sophomore Justin DiSanto (Scarsdale ’21) and Bucknell men’s swimming were 6-2, 5-2 Patriot League and took third of 10 at the Patriot League Championships. DiSanto was eighth in the 50 free in 20.29, fifth in the 100 free in 44.20, eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 54.85, fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:26.83, fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:19.51, fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 2:56.34 and third in the 400 medley relay in 3:13.34. DiSanto swam breaststroke in the medley relays.
Freshman Drew Hill (Scarsdale ’22) and Union College went 2-6 and placed fifth of 10 at the Liberty League Championships. Hill was sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:26.89, 18th in the 50 freestyle in 21.94, third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:10.16, 18th in the 100 freestyle in 48.49, 14th in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.10, swimming the butterfly, and 14th in the 100 butterfly in 52.18.
Freshman David Zoota (Scarsdale ’22) and Carnegie Mellon University took fourth of eight at the UAA Championships and 11th at NCAAs. At UAAs, Zoota placed 26th in the 1,650 freestyle in 16:29.85, 13th in the 400 medley relay in 3:22.76, 14th in the 200 medley relay in 1:33.11, 16th in the 200 backstroke in 1:52.01 and 21st in the 400 individual medley in 4:03.64.
Women’s diving
Senior Katelin Du (Scarsdale ’19) and MIT swimming and diving finished 8-3, 3-0, NEWMAC and won the NEWMAC Championship meet. Du placed third on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards with respective scores of 445.80 and 449.50.
Senior Samantha Ho (Scarsdale ’19) and the Yale swimming and diving team went 9-0, 7-0 Ivy and placed third at Ivies and fifth at ECACs.
Sophomore Maddie Seltzer (Scarsdale ’21) and Princeton swimming and diving went 8-3, 4-3 Ivy, and took first at the Ivy League Championships. Seltzer was sixth on the 3-meter board with 292.80 points and 15th in the 1-meter at 224.35. At the NCAA Zone A Championships Seltzer was 32nd on the 3-meter at 252.10, 44th on the 1-meter at 224.50 and 20th on platform with 193.50 points.
Skiing
Senior John Lloyd (Scarsdale ’19) finally competed on varsity for Hobart College, which elevated the club team to varsity status for the first time since 1956. At the USCSA Mideast Regional Championships, Hobart took fifth of 11 at Bristol Mountain. Lloyd placed second for Hobart and 17th overall in 1:54.41.
Women’s fencing
Freshman Sedna Gandhi (Scarsdale ’22) was 9-6 for Notre Dame women’s fencing in epee competition. The team was 28-4 and won the ACC championship.
Men’s fencing
Junior Reza Merchant (Scarsdale ’20) and UNC men’s fencing tied for second at the ACC Championships. Merchant competes in epee.
Men’s track and field
Senior Eric Jacobson (Scarsdale ’19) and Fordham University placed third of 12 teams at the Metropolitan Indoor Championships. Jacobson placed eighth in the 800-meter in 2:00.45.
Senior George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) of Hamilton College placed 75th in the 3,000-meter in 8:56.47 at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational; third in the mile in 4:25.22 and sixth in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:55.46 at the Utica Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational; and eighth in the 3,000-meter in 8:34.10 at Middlebury’s New England Small College Invitational.
Senior Nico Bernard (Scarsdale ’19) and McGill University took third of nine teams at the RSEQ Championships.
Junior Daniel Asher (Scarsdale ’20) competed in the Metropolitan Indoor Championships and the Atlantic-10 Championships for Fordham. At Mets, Asher was third in the 1,000-meter in 2:30.06 and helped his team win the DMR in 10:20.48 with teammates Isaiah James, Justin Lombardi and Steve Zucca. At the Atlantic-10 Championships, Asher was 10th in the mile in 4:20.13.
Asher had the team’s second best 1,000-meter run of the season at 2:30.06 on Feb. 3, third best in the mile in 4:16.88 on Jan. 28, fourth best in the 3,000-meter in 8:51.45 on Jan. 14. Asher also led off the team’s top DMR time of 10:20.48.
Women’s track and field
Senior Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) and Santa Clara University track and field placed fourth of five teams at the WCAA Championships. Elcik was eighth in the 800-meter in 2:18.29 and second as the lead leg of the 4x400-meter relay in 4:06.48 with Tatum Holloway, Noelani Krauss and Gabby Navarro.
Freshman Diya Shadaksharappa (Scarsdale ’22) placed fourth in the triple jump at 36 feet, 4.75 inches and ninth in the long jump at 16-4.5 at the UAA Indoor Track and Field Championships for Washington University-St. Louis.
Freshman Elizabeth Hurshman (Scarsdale ’22) placed 20th in the mile in 6:08.52 at the Moravian Indoor Meet on Jan. 21 for Lafayette College.
Women’s basketball
Coach Lindsay Gottlieb (Scarsdale ’95), in her second year as USC women’s basketball head coach after returning to college hoops after two years with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, led the team to a 21-10, 11-7 PAC-12 record.
USC lost 56-48 in the PAC-12 opening round to Oregon State and as a No. 8 seed lost 62-57 in overtime to No. 9 South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament. USC held a 12-9 lead after one quarter, but trailed 23-20 at halftime. After a deadlocked third quarter, USC won the fourth 14-11 to narrow the gap and force overtime. South Dakota State won overtime 17-12 to advance.
USC won nine more games than the previous year, made NCAAs for the first time since 2014 and allowed the fewest points per game in program history at 55.1.
Men’s basketball
Senior Nash Goldman (Scarsdale ’18) played a career high 22 games and made one start, averaging 3.7 points per game (82 points) and tallying 30 rebounds and 12 assists for Middlebury College men’s basketball. The team was 20-6, 7-3 NESCAC.
Middlebury lost to Tufts in the NESCAC quarterfinals, 89-80 in double overtime. In the NCAA Division III Tournament, Middlebury beat Worcester State University 76-51 in the opening round before falling 73-66 to Nichols College in the second round.
For his career, Goldman played in 58 games and scored 125 points.
Junior Cole Kattan (Scarsdale ’19) and SUNY Geneseo went 11-15, 8-10 SUNAYC, losing 93-55 in the SUNYAC quarterfinals to Cortland. After not having a freshman season and starting six games in the 2021-22 season, Kattan started 24 of the 25 games he played in this winter, averaging 32.6 minutes per game. Kattan averaged 14.5 points per game (362 points), including 35 three-pointers, leading the team in scoring by 4.6 ppg. He also led the team with 153 rebounds and had 53 assists and 13 steals.
Junior Jayshen Saigal (Scarsdale ’20) and Lehigh University went 16-14, 11-7 Patriot League. The team lost 71-64 to Lafayette in the Patriot League quarterfinals. Like sophomore year, Saigal played 11 games off the bench, but doubled his minutes. He scored three points and had three rebounds and three assists.
Wrestling
Redshirt junior Nick Meglino (Edgemont ’19) will not wrestle another year for Pitt. Meglino went 6-4 this season and 14-27 in his career mostly at 184 pounds. Pitt was 10-4, 4-1 ACC, third at the ACC Championships and 22nd at NCAAs.
Sophomore Vikram Ostrander (Edgemont ’21) only wrestled his freshman year at Virginia. At 197 pounds, Ostrander was 2-6 competing unattached.
Freshman Dhilan Patel (Edgemont ’22) started at 125 pounds, going 11-23 for Johns Hopkins, which was 6-9, 1-4 Centennial Conference. Hopkins was sixth of six teams at the Centennial Conference championships, where Patel was pinned in 2:18 and lost 19-7.
At the NCAA Mideast Regional Championship, Hopkins was 13th of 21 teams. Patel won 8-7 against John Vicario of Oswego, lost 16-1 to Joey Lamparelli of Muhlenberg, won by injury default and then lost 9-4 to Alex DuFour of McDaniel.
Freshman Sander Miller (Edgemont ’22) spent his first year with the Columbia NYC Regional Training Center, going 0-8 at 157 pounds. The expectation is for him to be on Columbia’s roster next year.
