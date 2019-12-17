Winning her third straight NCAA field hockey championship for Middlebury — to go with the lacrosse title she won last spring — junior Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale ’17) added another individual honor to her résumé. For the second year, Nicholas was named All-American.
For Middlebury, Nicholas was the NESCAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman and Player of the Year sophomore and junior years, the first player to achieve the feat. She was also named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
This season Nicholas tied for tops on Middlebury with 29 points with 11 goals and seven assists. Of her 11 goals, six were game-winners, which was tops in NESCAC.
Volleyball stars
Senior defensive specialist Kristine Fink (Scarsdale ’16) and Michigan Tech won the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional 3-0 over Missouri-St. Louis. Fink played all three sets and had two digs. Michigan Tech was then bested in the regional semifinal 3-1 to Hillsdale. Fink played all four sets. Michigan Tech ended the season with a 24-8 record.
Junior outside hitter Tatiana Tiangco (Scarsdale ’17) and the Albany women’s volleyball team lost 3-0 to No. 2 Texas in the opening round of the Division I NCAA Tournament. Tiangco did not see action in NCAAs. Albany finished the season 16-11.
Freshman defensive specialist Manya Kula (Scarsdale ’19) played five matches for Middlebury volleyball, which was 15-10, 6-4 NESCAC. Kula had two assists and a dig. Middlebury topped Amherst in the NESCAC quarterfinals, 3-2, before falling 3-0 in the semis to Tufts.
Fine freshmen
George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) ran six events for Hamilton College cross-country. He ended the season at the NESCAC Championships, placing 133rd in 29:18.3 for the 8K race. Hamilton placed 10th of 11 teams.
Forward Julia Jamesley (Scarsdale ’19) did not see competitive action for Colgate field hockey, which was 3-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.