Audrey Shaev (Scarsdale ’18) and Connecticut College women’s basketball went 4-17 overall and lost 40-31 to Williams in the opening round of the NESCAC Tournament. As a senior, Shaev played 21 games, starting six. She scored 72 points and had 17 rebounds, 17 assists and 12 steals.
In her first season as USC women’s basketball coach, Lindsay Gottlieb (Scarsdale ’95), having left her job as assistant coach of the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, led the team to a 12-16 record. USC lost 73-60 to UCLA in the first round of the PAC-12 tournament.
Men‘s hockey
Senior Devon Schell (Scarsdale ’15) played 23 games, scored five goals, including one game-winner, and had 11 assists for Wilkes University men’s ice hockey, which was 20-5-1, 15-2-1 conference. In the UCHC Tournament, Wilkes beat Neuman University 7-4 in the quarterfinals and Chatham University 5-1 in the semifinals. In the finals, Wilkes lost 7-4 to No. 1 Utica. Schell took six shots on goal.
Women’s diving
Katelin Du (Scarsdale ’19) and MIT won an 11th straight NEWMAC title. On the 3-meter diving board, Du took fifth with 431.05 points and on the 1-meter took second with 458.40. At the NCAA Division III Northeast Regional Championships, Du was 13th on the 1-meter with 349.50. On the 3-meter board, Du was 11th with 356.85.
Samantha Ho (Scarsdale ’19) is a member of the Yale University dive team.
Maddie Seltzer (Scarsdale ’21) competed at the NCAA Zone A diving Championships on the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform boards for Princeton. Seltzer took 16th on the 1-meter with 521.40 points. On the 3-meter, Seltzer was 15th with 542.15. On platform, Seltzer took 13th at 425.95.
Women’s swimming
Danielle Lemisch (Scarsdale ’19) competed for the final time of the season at the Navy Invitational in the 50 (39.09), 100 (1:25.78) and 200 (3:07.79) breaststroke for Lafayette College.
Mao Fukada (Scarsdale ’19) is a member of the Soka University swim team.
Julia Kawai (Scarsdale ’20) last competed at a dual meet with Smith, posting a time of 30.21 seconds in the 50 freestyle for Mount Holyoke College.
Megan Lee (Scarsdale ’21) competed at the NESCAC Championships and the NCAA Division III Championships for Amherst. At NESCAC, Lee was in the 1,650 freestyle (17:02.26, second), 200 individual medley (2:05.67, fifth) and 400 IM (4:24.99, third). At NCAAs, she was in the 500 free (5:01.98, 27th), 1,650 free (17:15.12, 13th) and 400 IM (4:29.16, 21st).
Danielle Eforo (Scarsdale ’21) competed in the 100 (55.46, third), 200 (1:59.21), 500 (5:23.92) and 1,650 (18:22.85) freestyle for Wesleyan at the NESCAC Championships.
Joy Jiang (Scarsdale ’21) competed in the Ivy League Championships in the 500 freestyle (5:03.66), 1,000 free (10:20.06) and 200 butterfly (2:00.99, 10th) for UPenn.
Men’s swimming
Justin DiSanto (Scarsdale ’21) competed in the Patriot League Championships in 50, 100 and 200 freestyle for Bucknell. DiSanto was 10th in the 50 free finals in 20.37, seventh in the 100 finals in 44.96 and eighth in the 200 finals in 1:40.38. At the ECAC Championships, DiSanto competed in the 50 free (20.69), 100 free (44.19), 500 free (4:38.42), 100 breaststroke (56.21) and 100 butterfly (51.29).
Men’s track & field
Eric Jacobson (Scarsdale ’19) got in eight meets for Fordham University in four events, the 1,000-meter, 800-meter, 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay. At the IC4A/ECAC indoor championships, Jacobson placed fourth as part of the 4x800 relay team in 7:30.23. At the Atlantic 10 Championships, the 4x800 took third in 7:45.67, while Jacobson was ninth in the 800 in 1:57.79.
George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) had eight meets for Hamilton College and ran the mile, 4x400-meter relay, 800-meter and distance medley relay (DMR). Brady placed 16th in the mile at the AARTFC Indoor Championships in 4:25.16.
Nico Bernard (Scarsdale ’19) had one winter meet in November for McGill University. At the McGill Martlets Classic, Bernard was the second leg of McGill’s 4x200-meter relay that won in 1:36.07.
Daniel Asher (Scarsdale ’20) competed in the mile, DMR and 4x400-meter relay over four meets for Fordham. At the Mets Championships, Fordham was first in the DMR in 10:27.64 and Asher was second in the mile in 4:17.74. At the Atlantic 10 Championships, the DMR was eighth in 10:15.44 and Asher was 11th in the mile in 4:19.62.
Shan Daniel (Scarsdale ’21) competed twice for Case Western Reserve in the 800-meter. His best time was 2:09.58 at the Spartan Holiday Lid Lifter, where he placed fourth.
Women’s track & field
Sierra Donovan (Scarsdale ’19) competed in four meets for Amherst, once in the 4x800-meter relay, taking third in 10:08.46 at the Little 3 Championships, and three times in the 800-meter. Donovan posted her best 800 time when she took first at the Middlebury Winterfell in 2:29.24. At the New England Division III Championships, Donavan placed 15th in 2:33.03.
Junior Brooke Bensche (Scarsdale ’19) had a season best high jump of 4 feet, 9 inches at the Tufts Branwen Smith-King Invitational, placing eighth for MIT.
Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) ran at the Cougar Classic Invitational for Santa Clara University and placed 17th in the 800-meter in 2:27.82.
Annabel Jacobs (Scarsdale ’20) ran six meets for Muhlenberg College in the 60-meer, 200-meter, 400-meter and 4x200- 4x400-meter relays. At the Centennial Conference Championships, the team was eighth in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:55.71 and ninth in the 4x400 relay in 4:28.40.
Victoria Capobianco (Scarsdale ’20) ran the DMR and the mile in two meets for Cornell University. The DMR team placed third in 13:18.11 at the Greg Page Relays and Capobianco was 16th in the mile at the Kane Invitational in 5:40.30.
Yurami Van Eer (Scarsdale ’21) ran eight meets for Union College in the 60-meter, 200-meter, DMR and 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. At the Liberty League Championships, the 4x400 took fifth in 4:16.78, the DMR sixth in 13:31.30. At the AARTFC Championships, the 4x400 was ninth in 4:14.06.
Fencing
Reza Merchant (Scarsdale ’20) and UNC took fourth at the ACC Fencing Championships behind Notre Dame (3-0), Boston College (2-1) and Duke (1-2). UNC was 0-3. At the ACC individual championships, Merchant was eighth in epee after having won gold and made NCAAs in 2021.
Wrestling
Redshirt sophomore Nicholas Meglino (Edgemont ’19) was 2-6 for Pittsburgh, 3-8 overall at 184 pounds. Pitt was 8-6 and took third at the ACC Championships.
Vikram Ostrander (Edgemont ’21) competed unattached from Virginia and was 2-6 at 184 pounds. The team was 4-6 and took fifth at the ACC championships.
Men’s basketball
Nash Goldman (Scarsdale ’18) returned to Middlebury College after a year off for his junior year and played 12 games, starting two, for the men’s basketball team. The team was 18-6 and made the semifinals of the NESCAC Tournament. Middlebury topped Bowdoin 91-72 and then lost 78-61 to Williams. On the season, Goldman scored 23 points and had six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
In his official sophomore year, Cole Kattan (Scarsdale ’19) finally saw action for SUNY Geneseo men’s basketball, playing 24 games and earning six starts. He scored double digits 10 times with a season high of 19 in a 76-70 win against Cortland and again in a 70-64 win over Plattsburgh. Kattan averaged 8.0 points per game, third on the team. He also had 87 rebounds, 28 assists, 12 steals and three blocks. Geneseo was 11-13, 9-9 SUNYAC.
After playing four games as a freshman, Jayshen Saigal (Scarsdale ’20) saw action in 11 games for Lehigh University. On the season he scored five points, had two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Lehigh topped West Point 91-77 in the Patriot League quarterfinals before falling 81-61 to Colgate in the semifinals. The team finished 13-19, 10-8 conference.
Skiing
John Lloyd (Scarsdale ’19) is a member of the Hobart and William Smith club ski team. HWS will start a varsity alpine ski team next winter.
Volleyball (from the fall)
Jackie Joyce (Scarsdale ’21) played 35 sets over 15 matches and had 17 kills, three assists, four digs and 40 blocks for High Point University. High Point was 24-7, 15-1 in the Big South Conference. The team swept North Carolina A&T State 3-0 in the first round of the Big South Tournament before falling 3-2 to Campbell University.
