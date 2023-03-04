The little lax player who could

Notre Dame football had Rudy Ruettiger. Syracuse men’s lacrosse has Paul Lamonaca.
“Rudy” was always Lamonaca’s favorite movie — the little guy works hard, takes on a task that allows him to be around the team, proves his detractors, including family members, wrong and eventually lives out his dream — but never did the 2021 Scarsdale High School graduate imagine he’d live such a parallel story.
“I love watching that movie every single time because I saw myself and now looking at it, I just see myself so much,” 5-foot-7 Lamonaca said.
Since middle school, Lamonaca dreamed of playing lacrosse in college. He was skilled at taking face-offs and dedicated himself to his craft, even giving up playing football to focus on lacrosse. His senior year he was half of a one-two punch of face-off men with then-sophomore Colby Baldwin — Lamonaca was 117/149 (.814), Baldwin 103/126 (.725). The two, who also played the field, challenged each other and made each other better and had a platoon going much of what would become a historic season for the Raiders as they won their first-ever Section 1 title in the sport.
Lamonaca got the call as the main face-off guy in the finals against Mamaroneck. He was 12/14 — Baldwin 3/5 and the assist on the game-winning goal — and the Raiders beat their rival 8-7 in double overtime (http://bit.ly/3ZusMuQ) on a goal by Graydon Diamond. Lamonaca was named MVP of the game and at that point his desire to play in college was rekindled, though that prior winter he’d had thoughts of having a spectacular final season in order to play at the next level.
After the finals, Scarsdale coach James Synowiez and The Faceoff Academy’s Greg Gurenlian both told Lamonaca he had the goods to play at the next level.
Lamonaca credits his cousin, Andrew Walsh, who took face-offs for Bronxville (Class of 2012) and Maryland (2016), for inspiring his love of lacrosse at a young age. He also followed in the sports footsteps of his older brothers Robert and Donald, and was proud as a senior to “finally bring some hardware to the Lamonaca household.”
Though Lamonaca hasn’t done his Low to High Podcast (http://bit.ly/3EPd1GS) since heading to college, that also played a role in his desire to continue playing as he was interviewing some of the games’ biggest college stars and hearing about their positive experiences.
Lamonaca had already been accepted early decision to Syracuse’s Newhouse School of Journalism as a broadcast digital journalism major, having been part of Scarsdale’s sports management and media clubs. Now he wanted to walk on to one of the most competitive Division I programs in college lacrosse.
John Desko coached the men’s team at Syracuse from 1999-2021, and was replaced by Gary Gait, who had coached the women’s team the previous 14 years. Lamonaca emailed Gait over the summer, and Gait offered a fall tryout with no guarantees. With a lot of fifth-years on the team and what Lamonaca called an “already bloated roster,” he didn’t make the cut, but was offered a spot as a team manager. Lamonaca was “really hesitant” as it wasn’t the outcome he’d hoped for, but he thought it might serve as a path forward. It was a fall filled with filling water bottles, setting up goals and making sure the balls were ready to go.
“It was a tough, tough semester going from June 2021 where you had the best times of your life in regard to lacrosse and go out on a high note and you’re thinking you’re gonna play for another four years just to go into Syracuse and then you see your dreams go on hold for a little bit,” Lamonaca said.
Over winter break, Lamonaca asked Gait for another tryout. Gait said he’d have to wait until the fall.
“The spring of 2022 was really a big learning curve,” Lamonaca said. “You had to go in every day and watch other kids live out your dream while you’re on the sidelines kind of just there without any sense of direction of what the future holds. I was grateful for that experience, but it was hard at the same time.”
The big upside is Lamonaca was in charge of blowing whistles for the face-off drills, so he got to be around those players and learn from them.
“Jakob Phaup, who was the starter and considered probably one of the best guys in Syracuse of all-time, faceoff-wise, I was able to learn so much from him and he was really there for me to keep me kind of under his wing,” Lamonaca said. “I was able to stay close to him and watch him train and grow as a player.”
As much as it wasn’t his forte, Lamonaca grew to respect the work of the team’s three other managers. “I give them so much credit for coming in each day, Ethan [Cohen] especially as the head manager now,” Lamonaca said. “He does so much to make sure everything goes according to plan every single day. So I do give a lot of credit to these guys for how much hard work they put in that goes unnoticed. Seeing it from the other side, you really do have another appreciation for how much they do.”
With so much of his focus on lacrosse, Lamonaca let some off-field opportunities slip away freshman year, but was benefiting from his time in the classroom.
“I was able to learn so much being at Newhouse,” he said. “You’re learning so much about journalism and all that goes into sports broadcasting, so I was able to have another appreciation for something outside of the lacrosse.”
Lamonaca was again reminded how much he loves the sport when he was back home after the 2021-22 school year and able to reconnect with his former team and help them as they repeated as Section 1 champions and advanced to the New York State semifinals.
“It’s something special about playing lacrosse in Scarsdale with all your friends,” he said. “To practice with my old teammates again was something really special and then watching Colby grow after trying to be like a big brother to him and seeing him just go out there and be the No. 1 player in Section 1 is something special to me. I’ve been training with Colby since the second he came into the high school and we’ve had wars practicing where one day he kicks my butt or I kick his and we get really angry. I was getting to relive that. That was something special. I’ve just grown so close to him since playing together my senior year and training together all this past summer.”
In addition to working at the Scarsdale pool, Lamonaca was playing in several leagues and working with Gurenlian and Baldwin in order to be ready for his second tryout at Syracuse. After two weeks of 20-hour/week practices in September, Gait told Lamonaca he was going to need an updated physical in order to be added to the roster. It was official. When Lamonaca walked into the locker room “everyone went pretty crazy.” Lamonaca called it “one of the coolest memories in my sports career.”
“That day left a really sweet taste in my mouth just knowing all the trials and tribulations that came to that moment finally had paid off,” Lamonaca said.
He called his parents, Synowiez, Gurelian, Baldwin and others. “Everyone was super excited, super ecstatic for me,” he said. “But in the back of my mind, I was kind of worried about my practice the next day. I still had to show up the next day and perform at the level I needed to.”
Lamonaca has had his ups and downs in practice, but the highs outweigh the lows, including his first intersquad scrimmage at the Carrier Dome last fall soon after he made the team, where family and friends could come see him play for the first time.
“I remember seeing my dad in the stands and he gave me a wave and I gave a wave back and I usually would never do that,” he said. “I was so happy I was out there finally with the jersey with my number on it. And it was surreal. I think just seeing all the people that showed up for the game, being able to be on the sidelines, being able to warm up, is something I’ll never forget the rest of my life.”
Getting his first official No. 20 jersey for the spring season was also a right of passage as Lamonaca went from a maroon S to an orange S. No. 20/20 Syracuse is 3-2 through five games in February and plays again Sunday, March 5, at home against No. 5/6 Duke. The regular season wraps up on April 29 at Duke.
Sophomore Johnny Richiusa is the starting face-off man going 56/131 (.427), with sophomore Jack Fine going 2/4 and freshman Cavin Gibbs 0/1. Freshman Lamonaca’s role right now is “to be the hardest worker I could possibly be, work hard every single day of practice, just be the best teammate possible.” He is embracing the role.
“Obviously, the goal is always to play on the field, but that’s why you’re here for four years, not just one year,” he said. “So the goal is always to play, but that’s not going to be my role right now. It’s better than not playing lacrosse. Just being able to practice every day is a blessing for me and that’s something I am so grateful for … I wake up every morning just grateful I get to play lacrosse.”
Synowiez, who took his family to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse to see a game last weekend after the ice hockey season ended, has all the respect in the world for Lamonaca.
“Talk about swallowing your pride and putting it right in front of your face where you’re around the team every day like that,” Synowiez said. “He bit the bullet for a year and filled water bottles and did anything the coaches asked of him while continuing to get stronger and working on his own time. Now fast forward to this year and he earns a jersey and a spot on the team and he’s one of the guys. What an incredible run for a kid who deserves it to the nth degree in terms of his hard work and everything he’s done.”
It was the work ethic that set Lamonaca apart at Scarsdale, the preparation he did in the offseason to focus on being the best face-off player he could be.
“He took the time to get quicker and stronger and faster with the whistle and all those things,” Synowiez said. “That played really well to his senior season here and at the next level it’s the same thing. He’s obviously one of the smaller guys, so he’s going to continue to battle those guys that are ahead of him, but it’s a Rudy Ruettiger story and it’s pretty awesome that he was able to stick with it and continue doing what he does.”
What is a remarkable side note is that there will potentially be three former Scarsdale players taking face-offs at the collegiate level next year: Lamonaca at Syracuse, Baldwin at Penn State and Andrew Greenspan, who transferred to Brunswick after his freshman year in 2019, at Notre Dame.
With Baldwin on his own taking face-offs last spring, Lamonaca was never that far away. After coming home from freshman year, Lamonaca was back at his alma mater volunteering in May and June to help prepare the Raiders, and Baldwin in particular, for the title defense and beyond.
“Last year it was good reps and he’s super helpful,” Baldwin said. “Everyone on the team loves him. He’s a great person to have there. He’s a great leader.”
The two still work out together whenever Lamonaca is in Scarsdale for vacations and breaks. Even now, Baldwin can’t stop smiling thinking about what Lamonaca achieved by walking on at Syracuse.
“It’s just great to see a friend pursue his dream,” Baldwin said. “That was his dream. He kept grinding and stuck with it and he walked on, which is insane. There are so many kids who don’t make the team and would quit. He decided to be a manager and once he did that I knew there was hope. He was committing. He really, really wanted to be on the team. He kept working hard, was training with the guys and the next tryout he made it. It’s great to know he worked so hard and he did it.”
Lamonaca and Baldwin were always teammates first, no matter how things went in a practice or a game. They were there to challenge each other to get better, and both of them brought up the fact that in 2021 Lamonaca was driving Baldwin home afterward.
“Colby has made me an amazing player and I give him all the credit to how far he has made me grow as a lacrosse player, as a face-off guy, just because of how talented he is … he deserves the majority of the credit for me growing as a player because of how talented and how willing he is to try and get the players around him better,” Lamonaca said.
After spending a year learning “patience and appreciation,” Lamonaca will remember those lessons throughout his career. It remains to be seen if and when Lamonaca will take a face-off for Syracuse — or if his teammates would go as far as to lay their jerseys down on Coach Gait’s desk — in an official game. So until he gets that chance or graduates, Lamonaca will look to defy the odds one workout at a time.
