 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The little lax player who could

After serving one year as manager, Lamonaca walks on to Syracuse

p1-paul-lamonaca-by-syracuse-athletics.jpg

Paul Lamonaca takes a face-off during practice for Syracuse men’s lacrosse.

 Syracuse Athletics Photo

Notre Dame football had Rudy Ruettiger. Syracuse men’s lacrosse has Paul Lamonaca.

“Rudy” was always Lamonaca’s favorite movie — the little guy works hard, takes on a task that allows him to be around the team, proves his detractors, including family members, wrong and eventually lives out his dream — but never did the 2021 Scarsdale High School graduate imagine he’d live such a parallel story.

p1-paul-lamonaca-headshot-by-syracuse-athletics.jpg

Paul Lamonaca
p1-lamonaca-podcast.jpg

Lamonaca during his High to Low Podcast.
p1-paul-lamonaca-2-by-syracuse-athletics.jpg

Paul Lamonaca at practice for Syracuse.
Scarsdale boys lacrosse
Buy Now

Paul Lamonaca won 81.4% of his faceoffs senior year at Scarsdale.
p1-synoqiez-family-with-paul-lamonaca.jpg

Scarsdale High School coach James Synowiez visited Lamonaca at the Carrier Dome last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.