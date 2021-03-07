The Section 1 Regionals Tournaments for boys and girls basketball and boys ice hockey will be held Wednesday, March 10 (quarterfinals), Thursday, March 11 (semifinals) and Saturday, March 13 (finals). Seeding will be held Tuesday, March 9.
For basketball, there are four regions: Dutchess, Rockland, Putnam/Northern Westchester and Southern Westchester. Putnam/Northern Westchester is broken up into two groups, while Southern Westchester has four. Yonkers schools opted out of the tournament.
Scarsdale is in Southern Westchester Group 1 with New Rochelle, White Plains, Mount Vernon, Port Chester, Mamaroneck and Ursuline (girls only), while Edgemont is in Group 2 with Harrison, Rye, Eastchester, Pelham, Sleepy Hollow, Byram Hills and Ardsley. Seeding will be based on winning percentage, with games played not taken into account and there are no bonus points.
Ice hockey is split into Rockland, Putnam/Northern Westchester and Southern Westchester. Southern Westchester includes Scarsdale, Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont, Rye Town/Harrison (Harrison, Blind Brook, Port Chester, Rye Neck), Rivertowns (Ardsley, Irvington, Leffell School, Ossining, Sleepy Hollow), New Rochelle, White Plains, Mamaroneck and Byram Hills.
Seeding will be based on winning percentage, with games played not taken into account and there are no bonus points. Only the top eight teams will qualify.
There are teams that will not be able to compete if they are still under quarantine when the tournament begins, or schools may opt out of the postseason for any reason.
— Todd Sliss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.