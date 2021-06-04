Though it hasn’t been the greatest season in Scarsdale baseball history, it certainly has been a memorable one for the Raiders.
With a 3-13 regular season behind them that included a win over White Plains and 9-5 losses to both New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, the Raiders await their postseason matchup for their opening round game on June 5.
With a roster of players coming into the season with zero varsity experience, the coaches and players were hoping for a new, positive culture to be established for the future that emphasizes togetherness and hard work to bring a winning program to Scarsdale. While those roots have been planted, it’s still a work in progress.
“I think it’s special that the players all like each other,” assistant coach Steve Boyer said. “They root for each other to be successful. They get along on and off the field and it’s great.”
With the team nominating senior center fielder Bradley Kauffman, senior left fielder Jack Scheiner and junior catcher Ryan Cahaly as captains, the Raiders depended on their leaders all season to unite them despite the struggles they’ve endured.
“We have a great group of guys on our team,” Cahaly said. “We have a lot of high energy kids who make our longer bus rides enjoyable. We all want to get better each day. We’re all here because we want to win, and despite what our record shows we come out each game fighting for our teammates.”
With Scarsdale dropping their final five games of the regular season to New Rochelle, John Jay-Cross River and Mamaroneck, the team is now shifting their priorities in order to survive the first round of Class AA sectionals and pull off an upset.
“We played great in our game yesterday against Mamaroneck until about the fourth inning when it started to slip away,” Scheiner said. “If we can put up a few runs and cut down on errors we should put up a good fight. Our priority is to come into Saturday and upset whoever may be in our path to the next round.”
Despite the loss, a highlight from the last home game — actually at Purchase College as Dean Field is undergoing renovations — against Mamaroneck came with a hard-driven home run by Cahaly to put the lone run on the board for Scarsdale. It was Cahaly’s first homer of the season, the team’s third.
As the regular season has officially drawn to an end, the careers of seniors Andrew Bernstein, Jacob Haftel, John Hanish, Ben Hoexter, Matt Rosenblatt, Zac Schneider, Noah Weber, Kauffman and Scheiner are also winding down and the whole team feels the impact they were able to make in such a short amount of time in their lone shot at varsity baseball.
“The seniors put the work in and bring a positive attitude every day,” Cahaly said. “All of our seniors only got one varsity season, so we need to play hard our last couple games and send them off the right way. Everyone will miss all the seniors. We’ve all learned so much about both baseball and life from them. The seniors are always bringing positive energy to our games and practices. We have a great group of guys and the seniors are a huge part of that.”
Boyer, only coaching the seniors for one season, also shared his thoughts on their footprint on the Scarsdale baseball program: “We rely on our seniors to lead both on and off the field and most of our starting players are seniors. Not being involved with COVID last year, it hurt the program a bit because we didn’t get to work with them as juniors, so we’ve been trying to get the most out of them during this short spring season.”
Depending on the outcomes of other games, Scarsdale could make a long trip to Ketcham or Arlington Saturday, and will continue to prepare at practice beforehand.
“The main priority is to win,” Boyer said. “Play hard, be competitive and force the opponent to play a full seven innings against us. As I told the players, both teams are 0-0 and it’s only one game. Anybody could win one game.”
With the heart and determination this team has, it wouldn’t be a surprise to the players and coaches if they somehow squeak out a victory against a top seed.
