One thing Scarsdale baseball coach Jeff Weigel knew coming into the season was he would be relying heavily on catcher Ryan Cahaly. The senior, who has been captain of three teams this year, has lived up to the hype by handling a still young pitching staff — everyone on last year’s team was a varsity rookie — and raking at the plate going 5 for 6 over the first two games of the season.
“Ryan Cahaly is the catcher, but other positions guys are competing and we’re trying to find what the right match is,” Weigel said. “It’s going to figure itself out.”
Cahaly throws well, blocks the plate well and is “like an assistant coach” on the field, according to Weigel, which helps solidify his spot.
“He sees things, he understands, he communicates well with the pitchers,” Weigel said. “He knows the pitchers, which is a huge part of it. He understands each pitcher’s curveball, fastball, slider, change-up. He’s not afraid to call pitches. We worked together on that and he’s just a solid catcher.”
Over the first two games against Ardsley, an 8-2 loss, and White Plains, a 15-7 defeat, Cahaly has caught junior captain Tommy Chesnut, the opening day starter, senior Luca Asen twice, senior captain Koby Krausz, the second game starter, junior Liam Vasilescu and sophomore Wes Ulrich.
“Tommy and Koby were with us last year and they both have really great stuff,” Cahaly said. “They have good breaking balls, good command of their fastballs. Tommy pitched great today, though it might not look like that from the scoreboard, but we didn’t really help out in the field that much.
“We have Wes, a sophomore, and he’s got a lot of good pitches. Luca is another really good pitcher, great curveball, great slider, really good command. Luca just has fun out there pitching. You can see it in his face.”
Since last year’s disappointing 3-14 season ended last spring, Cahaly said he has been spending time off the field getting to know the pitching staff.
“I think it makes a huge difference when you’re catching your friend,” he said. “You can anticipate more and pick up the subtle things, like body language, and you can tell he might throw a pitch low and you can get ready to block it. It might sound silly, but those small things you get from understanding a person better, especially mentally on the mound, make a huge difference.”
Last year was a transition year coming off no season in spring 2020 due to COVID-19 and playing at Purchase last spring while Dean Field was under construction and the entire team was full of varsity rookies. The Raiders have high hopes of rebounding from a rough season.
“In terms of record I want to see improvement,” Krausz said. “That’s what everyone wants to see every year, especially considering we had a really bad season last year. I also want to see an improvement in team morale, team chemistry. Last year I felt like we lacked that a lot, like we weren’t as together as we should have been. I feel like the guys we have this year is easier to build that and I feel like we’ve done that already. Once we start putting the pieces together in terms of playing the game of baseball I think we can really improve our record.”
This year they got off to another tough start. They had one scrimmage at Mount Saint Michael, but didn’t get on their home field until opening day on April 4, when they debuted their new facility.
“Practicing in the gym is a lot different than this,” Cahaly said. “I think the main difference has been getting some of our reads down, especially in the outfield. Reading the bat off the ball is way harder outside. For the infielders we never had good spacing inside or on the turf, so it’s those little things that will get cleaned up over time that will make a huge difference. I’m just honestly happy to be outside now.”
Weigel and Chesnut were pleased with the junior’s first effort of the season, going 5.2 innings against Ardsley. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out five, but allowed 11 hits and eight runs, six earned.
“I thought location was really good today,” Chesnut said. “I have to have better command of my secondary pitches. I also got better as the game went on until the very end. It was a little bit of a rocky start, but when I get in the groove of pitching off a mound in a game situation I think that will improve.”
Asen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two in the final 1.2 innings.
Cahaly was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, a run and a steal batting cleanup. Each with a hit were leadoff hitter Zakir Amin, Krausz, who also doubled, Adam Spielman, Harrison Ruback and Harrison Riback. Spielman and Riback each drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh.
“You just have to break the ice sometimes,” Chesnut said. “The first runs of the season kind of open up all the runs to come. As soon as we got those runs I felt like a lot of energy came back. It was late in the game and we had a big task ahead of us if we wanted to come back, but going forward I think having those couple of runs today will help.”
The offense picked up in the loss to White Plains the next day. Cahaly went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run, while Ian Silberstein was 2 for 4 with an RBI, two runs and a steal. Patrick Carroll, Charlie Block, Liam Vasilescu, Ruback and Spielman each had a hit. Vasilescu drove in a run.
Krausz didn’t make it out of the second inning, going 1.2 innings and allowing six runs, five earned. Ulrich, Asen and Liam Vasilescu each came in in relief.
“We’ve got to raise our game,” Weigel said. “We’re just going to keep working hard every day. We have our little rituals that we do, our work ethic, so we’ll get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.