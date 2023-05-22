IMG_8326 wes ulrich.jpg
Wes Ulrich

For five innings, the Scarsdale baseball team was right there with North Rockland. Trailing only 7-4, it was the five runs in the bottom of the sixth that gave the host team a convincing 12-4 victory.

No. 11 Scarsdale was hoping to pull off the upset of the No. 6 seed in Class AA, but couldn’t get the job done on the road on May 15.

shs baseball box 5-19 issue.jpg

