For five innings, the Scarsdale baseball team was right there with North Rockland. Trailing only 7-4, it was the five runs in the bottom of the sixth that gave the host team a convincing 12-4 victory.
No. 11 Scarsdale was hoping to pull off the upset of the No. 6 seed in Class AA, but couldn’t get the job done on the road on May 15.
North Rockland took an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Scarsdale responded with three runs to make the game 4-3. Scarsdale tacked on another run in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 4-4.
The Raiders couldn’t muster any more offense, while North tacked on eight more runs. Scarsdale made seven errors in the game.
Junior Wes Ulrich pitched four innings for the Raiders, allowing five hits, five runs, two earned and three walks, while striking out five.
Seniors Logan Lynch and Harrison Ruback pitched in relief. Lynch pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four hits, seven runs, four earned and three walks. Ruback pitched a third of an inning, allowing a walk. Each struck out one batter.
The Raiders had strong offense, with 10 hits, two each from catcher Max Timberger and left fielder Tommy Chestnut.
Despite the loss, Coach Jeff Weigel said his team is “better than what we showed.” Weigel said the team had an “average performance” and that the team’s play “wasn’t as good as it could’ve been.”
Committing errors and leaving nine runners on base, including the bases loaded twice, were keys to the game.
Chestnut said “the momentum really shifted when they got a couple of walks and singles in the middle innings,” and noted, “It was hard to get it back.”
Senior Alex Vetrone echoed Chestnut’s sentiment, saying, “Once we start winning, it’s easier to stay in the winning mindset.”
Ending the season 8-13 and having had a big win against New Rochelle in the regular season, the Raiders know the caliber of baseball that they are capable of playing and who they can be competitive with.
“We know we can compete with any team,” Chestnut said. “If we play our best baseball for seven consecutive innings, we can beat any team. We had games where we played really good baseball for three or four innings, but things went badly later on, so the returners should focus on bringing seven really good innings of baseball to each game.”
That something Coach Weigel regularly discusses with his players, needing 21 outs over seven innings.
Throughout the season, the Raiders have developed as a team and improved the quality of baseball played. “By the end of the season, we were able to capitalize on the hits we were getting,” Vetrone said. “We also got better at doing the little things right, like bunting runners over or hitting sacrifice flies.”
As a senior who has played on the varsity team for the past three years, Chestnut has gotten to see the development of the team. “We are definitely on an upward trajectory,” he said. “In the years I have been here, we have certainly gotten better. This is the best season that I have had since I played on the team.”
After playing some games locally, getting away for a spring training trip to Florida was a boost for the team.
“We bonded a lot better this year because of the trip to Florida,” Vetrone said. “Living with your teammates definitely improves team chemistry and your ability to play with your teammates, so I hope they continue that in future years.”
Looking ahead to next year, the Raiders will graduate Charlie Block, Patrick Carroll, Chestnut, Colin Dunsky, Lynch, Ruback, Ian Silberstein, Liam Vasilescu, Patrick Vasilescu and Vetrone, but return some key contributors like sophomore center fielder Michael Vibbert, sophomore pitcher Raymond Tong, sophomore infielder Logan Mancusi, junior catcher Max Timberger, junior first baseman Luke Williams and junior pitcher Ulrich as a core to build around.
Though this year’s playoff appearance for the Raiders was an improvement from last year, Coach Weigel hopes the Raiders can continue improving and doing better. “Getting to the playoffs is a great step, but the goal for next year is to host a playoff game at home,” he said. “We are capable of playing really well, and if we do so next year, then we can host a playoff game.”
