Though it’s been a better start than last year with four wins through 11 games, the Scarsdale baseball team had higher hopes for the season. In the eight games in April, Scarsdale had 25 errors, and three of the games — the three wins — they didn’t commit any errors.

“What happens in the wins is we all just click,” junior first baseman Luke Williams said. “Every routine play is made, all the hard plays are made. Yesterday against Ardsley we made the plays and we were able to piece together hits and hits and that turned into runs. That’s all we really need. It’s a simple game. That’s what we need to win.”

Sc baseball Lynch 2.jpg
Logan Lynch
Sc baseball Williams.jpg
Luke Williams
Sc baseball Vibbert.jpg
Michael Vibbert
Sc baseball Carroll.jpg
Patrick Carroll
Sc baseball Chestnut.jpg
Tommy Chestnut
Sc baseball P Vasilescu.jpg
Patrick Vasilescu

