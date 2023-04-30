Though it’s been a better start than last year with four wins through 11 games, the Scarsdale baseball team had higher hopes for the season. In the eight games in April, Scarsdale had 25 errors, and three of the games — the three wins — they didn’t commit any errors.
“What happens in the wins is we all just click,” junior first baseman Luke Williams said. “Every routine play is made, all the hard plays are made. Yesterday against Ardsley we made the plays and we were able to piece together hits and hits and that turned into runs. That’s all we really need. It’s a simple game. That’s what we need to win.”
Coach Jeff Weigel is looking for his team to avoid giving up the big inning on defense.
“We have a habit of playing a great three, four, five innings and then we have that one inning where we just make mistakes and those mistakes come back and haunt us,” he said. “We’re definitely better than we were at this time last year.”
Scarsdale is 4-7 overall, with wins coming against Horace Greeley, Lincoln twice and Ardsley.
“As a team we’re definitely getting better overall,” Williams said. “At the start of the season it was just tough to watch. In these more recent games we’re staying close at the start and then we just unravel. If we can stop the unraveling I think we can be a really good team moving forward.”
Senior captain Patrick Vasilescu is pleased with the team’s improved hitting, but that’s only one aspect of the game. The errors tax the pitching staff, which has put forth many strong efforts this season.
“We just have to get it together,” Vasilescu said. “We all have to find it within ourselves to bring it to the field every game. I know I’m putting my 100% in, some guys are, some guys aren’t and they just have to step it up.
“I have playoff thoughts and hopes and I think it’s a reality. I think some of us want it and some of us don’t. I think if we can make it past the first round I’ll be very happy. That would be the first time for us doing that.”
Williams believes it’s mental. With more focus he thinks the team can win more games. “If everyone has a good day we’re a dangerous team, I think,” he said.
Weigel is proud of the strides Vasilescu has made this year at shortstop and at the plate.
“Last year he had some errors and mental mistakes, but he spent the whole offseason in the weight room, which got him bigger and stronger, and that’s paid off,” Weigel said. “And he’s a captain, so he’s a leader on and off the field. Offensively and defensively he’s way above where he was last year.”
Senior Logan Lynch has been strong on the mound. “He came out of nowhere and he’s doing great,” Weigel said. “Logan came in against Ardsley and he just shut them down. He comes in and he attacks the strike zone. He just throws strikes and pitches to contact.”
Weigel is looking for more seniors to find their way, noting that Ian Silberstein is also having a good year.
Weigel likes what he sees from junior captain Wes Ulrich, who is pitching with a torn ACL in his landing knee.
“He’s still pitching if you can imagine that,” Weigel said. “He tore it just before tryouts jogging. He came up and stopped and something snapped and he called me all devastated, but then the doctor cleared him to go. Wes is throwing a lot better than he did last year. He’s stronger, great curveball, great command and he’s only a junior.”
Williams is the team’s leading hitter as a junior and the team’s three sophomores, middle infielder Logan Mancusi, pitcher Raymond Tong and starting centerfielder Michael Vibbert are all stepping up already.
“They’re understanding the game and how fast and difficult it is up here and they’re doing very well,” Weigel said. “This year’s JV team has stacked up nice, so it looks good for the future.”
At the midpoint of the season Weigel continues to preach “21 outs.”
“I think they understand how important each inning is, each at bat, how important anything that happens in this game is,” Weigel said. “They’re paying attention to detail like when I ask them to bunt or to get a pitch down or a pitchout. It’s the little things they’re understanding and they see in the first half how other teams don’t make mistakes.”
Raiders roundup
Following their spring break trip to Florida, the Raiders lost 17-4 at Carmel on April 12. The Raiders went up 3-0 in the second inning, but allowed seven in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Ulrich went three innings, Brown one.
Logan Lynch collected two hits and scored a run, Logan Manusci was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Max Timberger and Luke Williams each had a hit and an RBI. Patrick Vasilescu and Tommy Chestnut each had a hit. Lynch, Mancusi and Timberger each doubled.
The next day they fell 12-4 to Carmel at home. It was a tight game and the Raiders trailed 5-4 after four innings, but Carmel put up a seven-spot in the sixth.
Harrison Ruback pitched into the fourth inning, but couldn’t get any outs, ending his day allowing five earned runs. The Raiders struggled in Liam Vasilescu’s 2.1 innings of relief as he let up seven runs, none earned, while striking out three. Om Hira pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings to close out the game.
Patrick Carroll and Patrick Vasilescu each had a hit and drove in a run and Williams was 2 for 2 with two runs. Michael Vibbert and Chestnut each had a hit.
Playing for the third day in a row the Raiders topped league opponent Lincoln 18-1 on April 14. Raymond Tong didn’t allow any hits in his two innings pitched. He let up an earned run and a walk and had four strikeouts. Lynch went the final 2.2 innings, letting up a hit and striking out five.
Vibbert walked twice and scored twice; Patrick Carroll was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs; Patrick Vasilescu was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run; Lynch scored twice; Ruback was 1 for 1 with two runs; Mancusi 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run; Alex Vetrone 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs; Charlie Block scored a run; Oscar Langford was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run; Timberger 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run; Williams 2 for 2 with two RBIs; Aaron Kahn 1 for 2; Colin Dunsky 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run; Hira 1 for 2 with an RBI. Carroll, Ruback, Williams, Langford and Patrick Vasilescu each doubles. Lynch stole three bases.
After a few days off the Raiders were back in action on April 17 for a tight 7-3 loss at White Plains, despite taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Vibbert, Carroll, Patrick Vasilescu, Chestnut, Ian Silberstein, Williams and Timberger each had a hit. Silberstein and Lynch each drove in a run.
Ulrich pitched 2.2 innings, letting up six runs, only one earned. He struck out four. Lynch went 3.1 innings, allowing a hit and an unearned run.
The next day, North Rockland topped Scarsdale 12-3. Patrick Vasilescu and Silberstein were each 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Silberstein doubled, Vasilescu tripled. Chestnut was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Vetrone 1 for 1, Timberger 2 for 3.
Tong pitched 2.2 innings, allowed five earned runs, six hits and four walks, while striking out three. Hira let up four earned runs in 1.1 innings, Jacob Brown three unearned runs in three innings as he struck out four.
Scarsdale beat Lincoln again on April 20, this time 8-1, despite the Raiders only tallying three hits by Patrick Vasilescu, Silberstein and Brown. Silberstein and Timberger each had two RBIs, Block one.
Ruback went the distance, allowing one earned run, four hits and a walk, and striking out 17.
The Raiders notched their fourth win of the season 5-3 against Ardsley on April 24. Ardsley took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Raiders tied the game in the fifth and pulled back ahead in the seventh.
Liam Vasilescu pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, two hits and four walks, while striking out three. Lynch went the final 3.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Vibbert was 1 for 4 with a run; Carroll 2 for 4 with a run; Patrick Vasilescu 1 for 3 with a run; Chestnut 1 for 4 with an RBI; Silberstein 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI; Williams 2 for 3 with a run; Block and Lunch both 1 for 4; Timberger 1 for 1. Carroll and Silberstein doubled.
“We got a lead, we gave it back and we came back to win,” Weigel said. “I was trying to explain to them if you go 3 for 3 offense, defense and pitching you’ll never lose. You go 2 for 3 you’ll win. You go 0 for 3 you lose. That game we went 3 for 3. Logan Lynch came in and closed the door. Liam Vasilescu pitched three innings. We hit and played great defense. That’s the kind of game we need, to be able to play under pressure, to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”
John Jay-Cross River went ahead 4-0 in the top of the first on April 25, but the Raiders bounced back with three quick runs in the bottom of the frame. The rest of the game was all John Jay, which closed out a 16-3 win in five innings.
Vibbert was 1 for 3 with a run, Carroll scored a run; Patrick Vasilescu 1 for 2 with a run; Chestnut had an RBI, Hira 1 for 1; Williams 2 for 2 with two RBIs; Dunsky 1 for 1.
Brown pitched three innings, allowed eight runs, three earned. Tong let up eight runs, seven earned, in two innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.