The curtains have closed on the Scarsdale baseball team’s season following a first round playoff exit to No. 2 seed Ketcham on Saturday, marking not only the end of the careers for the seniors but the start of a new era for the returning players.
With the boys travelling all the way up to Wappingers Falls, there was hope that the Raiders could potentially pull off the biggest upset in the section as the No. 15 seed. This was not the case, as the Raiders fell in five innings by a score of 11-1, ending the season 3-14.
Coach Jeff Weigel looked back on the 100% varsity rookie team he assembled and how, despite their record, the chemistry among players was able to develop, with the seniors serving as the leaders.
“I think the team has stayed together and supported each other throughout the year,” Weigel said. “I think as always the seniors will be missed. And for [the seniors] not to have a junior year was really difficult. The seniors have led by example and carried out what the coaches preached.”
The Raiders struggled with fundamentals in moving up a level this spring. “We need to do the little things against a well-coached team ... to put the ball in play and make the defense move and make plays,” Weigel said. “Going 3 for 3 with pitching, hitting and defense controls the game and limits the amount of mistakes, and only good things can happen.”
Although the players were able to get some varsity experience for the first time, they were disappointed with some of their performances throughout the season.
“I think the players found the season to be underwhelming in terms of team performance, but we showed real flashes of talent and we had opportunities to beat some really good teams,” junior second baseman Will Reed said. “I don’t think the team was able to reach its full potential. We had a lot of guys who played the sport for a long time, but nobody was able to really play to the best of their abilities. We ended up having a lot of tough losses at the end of our games because nobody could live up to the coaches’ high expectations.”
Reed began the season on the bench, but through incredible plays on the right side of the infield — later snagging an impressive line drive from Ole Miss commit Owen Paino in the playoffs — he saw a drastic increase in playing time and quickly became a staple of Scarsdale’s infield.
Senior first baseman Noah Weber also reflected on the season: “Once the coaches got to know the seniors by the second half of the season and the seniors gained valuable playing time, the team performed better. I feel if we leveraged our senior players more effectively, we could’ve reached our full potential, as was apparent on senior day against New Rochelle.”
Weber, coming off a strong season as a setter for the championship boys volleyball team, saw his improved play massively progress as the season went along as a result of increased playing time.
“I thought once I got more consistent at-bats I started to perform better,” Weber said. “Baseball is a game of rhythm and it’s tough to excel without rhythm and consistency.”
Weber became a leader at the plate for Scarsdale by the season’s end, notching the team’s second best batting average at .348, while his on-base percentage (OBP) was the best on the team at .531. In the field, Weber’s play spoke for itself, with a fielding percentage of .961. He made only two errors all season, again leading the infield in both categories.
Reed knows this group has what it takes to rebound and compete next year.
“My hope for the future of the program is that everyone learns from the struggles of this year and remembers how it felt to suffer through some of the losses, and I hope that everyone uses that as motivation to improve,” Reed said. “Next year, we should be fueled by that, and everyone will push one another and hopefully the program will be back on track.”
