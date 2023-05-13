shs baseball patrick vasilescu JT1_6623.jpg

Patrick Vasilescu safe at third.

 Jon Thaler Photo

After a 2-6 start, the Scarsdale baseball team won 6 of its final 12 games — 4 of its last 7 — including a momentous victory of league power New Rochelle, to gain some traction toward the end of the season. Now as the No. 11 seed, a win over No. 6 North Rockland in the opening round would give the Raiders another shot at No. 2 New Ro in the quarterfinals.

“We were hot and we were playing well,” coach Jeff Weigel said. “What’s nice is they know what the hard work is. We practice really hard, we practice at a high level to get them game ready and it finally clicked a little bit. They see when they put their mind to something it pays off. That was nice for them to see it and understand it.”

shs baseball max timberger JT1_6656.jpg

Max Timberger
shs baseball patrick carroll JT1_6552.jpg
Patrick Carroll safe at home.
shs baseball raymond tong JT2_0323.jpg

Raymond Tong pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts vs. Lincoln.

