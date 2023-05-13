After a 2-6 start, the Scarsdale baseball team won 6 of its final 12 games — 4 of its last 7 — including a momentous victory of league power New Rochelle, to gain some traction toward the end of the season. Now as the No. 11 seed, a win over No. 6 North Rockland in the opening round would give the Raiders another shot at No. 2 New Ro in the quarterfinals.
“We were hot and we were playing well,” coach Jeff Weigel said. “What’s nice is they know what the hard work is. We practice really hard, we practice at a high level to get them game ready and it finally clicked a little bit. They see when they put their mind to something it pays off. That was nice for them to see it and understand it.”
New Rochelle swept Mamaroneck and Mamaroneck swept Scarsdale — all games were 7-0 — so beating New Ro 6-2 in the first meeting, despite falling 12-2 and 11-2 the next two times, was big for the Raiders.
“That game was very simple: Harrison Ruback,” Weigel said. “Seven innings, curveball, fastball, painting the corners, had them off-speed. We played great defense and we hit. My motto is you go pitching, offense and defense — you go 3 for 3 — you’re going to win every game. Two out of three you’ve got a chance to win.”
The Raiders also got some timely hitting, most notably sophomore Michael Vibbert with a two-out bases-clearing three-run double.
“That put the pressure on them this time,” Weigel said. “That talent and ability is there and they see it, but they’ve got to put it out there every day. It’s hard, but they’re learning it.”
Senior Ruback said the team was “high energy” from the get-go and as the clean play continued throughout the game the team gained confidence.
“The bats just started going and we made plays,” he said. “It feels really good as the pitcher. I remember being in the dugout once we started putting up some runs I felt really good. I got happy and excited that everything started clicking. All I had to do was throw strikes. The morale of the other team started sinking when hits and runs start getting piled up.”
Ruback’s curveball was the key on that day.
“Batters were spinning and they didn’t know what was coming,” he said. “I had them 1-2, 0-2, 2-2 or 3-2 and I’d drop curveballs in there for strikes and that was hard to, specially as a hitter, adjust to something like that.
“It was huge, especially with their wins against Mamaroneck. It was huge for us as a team during practice and being in the dugout being able to build off a win vs. a very good program like New Rochelle.”
The Raiders ended the regular season 8-12.
“The past couple of years we haven’t been the most winning baseball team, so to have a nice little stretch winning was fun,” said senior Ian Silberstein, who has been swinging a hot bat. “The dugout was up, the vibes were strong and we were just having a good time.
“We were just doing the three fundamentals, pitching, fielding, hitting. We weren’t making errors. We were pitching well and hitting well. If you do all three you’re going to get wins.”
The pitching staff, defense and bats have been tested and showed signs of improvement, certainly signs of life down the stretch. The Raiders are looking to pull off an upset or two.
“We hope to start hot going into playoffs,” Ruback said. “I think we can beat a lot of teams if we put it together like we showed against New Ro. We don’t need crazy 400-foot doubles to the fence or home runs — we need those line drives and hard ground balls to drop and move runners over. We can go pretty far if we can play all three aspects of the game.”
Raiders roundup
Playing seven games from May 2-10 was no easy task, but the Raiders powered through and picked up four wins to double their total from the first half of the season.
One day after beating New Rochelle, the Raiders topped Ossining 7-4, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Raiders made one error.
Catcher Max Timberger was 2 for 5 with a double, a run and a steal in the leadoff spot. Second baseman Patrick Carroll was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Shortstop Patrick Vasilescu was 1 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Third baseman Silberstein was 2 for 5 with a run. Center fielder Vibbert was 2 for 2 with a walk, an RBI, a run and a steal. First baseman Luke Williams was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Alex Vetrone was 1 for 3 with a walk. Right Fielder Colin Dunsky drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Charlie Block had a sacrifice.
Logan Lynch went the distance, allowing four earned runs, eight hits and three walks while striking out nine.
In the first rematch with New Rochelle on May 4, Scarsdale trailed 3-2 after four innings, but let up two in the fifth and five in the sixth as New Ro pulled away.
Timberger, Carroll and Williams each had a hit and Silberstein and Vibbert each drove in a run. Timberger and Carroll scored.
Wes Ulrich went five innings and of the six runs he allowed only one was earned. He let up six hits and didn’t walk any batters, while striking out two. Jacob Brown pitched 1.1 innings in relief, letting up six runs, five earned. Om Hira got the final two outs.
The Raiders beat Lincoln for a third time this season on May 5 for a 7-0 league win. Patrick Vasilescu, Tommy Chestnut and Ruback each had a hit. Chestnut doubled and drove in three runs. Ruback and Block each had an RBI. Carroll scored twice. Raymond Tong went the distance in a one-hitter, striking out 17 batters.
For the third time this season, the Raiders lost 7-0 to Mamaroneck on May 8. Scarsdale made four errors and hit into three double plays. Patrick Vasilescu was 2 for 3, while Carroll, Silberstein and Chestnut each had a hit.
“Today was difficult,” Weigel said. “We played them three times and they scored seven runs every time. We were in the first game at our place. Wes pitched six innings and gave up only two runs. But when we have people on base in scoring position we have to get them in. That’s the name of the game. We had some untimely errors. We had second and third a couple of times and we didn’t get any hits. I just told them we can’t win if we don’t hit the ball. That last double play Ian smoked that ball and I told him that. Him and Pat, there was nothing you can do about it.”
Ruback lasted 3.1 innings, letting up seven runs, six earned. In 2.2 innings, Hira allowed two hits and a walk and struck out five batters.
“Harrison started and he was moving along, then two walks and the wheels fell off the bus,” Weigel said. “We have to learn how to stop the waves from crashing and go out and put the pressure on the other team. Om did a great job today, stopped the bleeding and held them right there in check.”
The Raiders were a few big hits and defense plays away from being competitive with Mamo.
“It says we’re right there and we are able to compete with these teams,” Silberstein said. “Mamaroneck is one of the better teams in the section. It was unlucky today. We’ve also got to shut them down in the field. We have to be better, but we can play with these teams and compete with them.”
The Raiders bounced back with a 10-8 win over Horace Greeley the next day. Scarsdale led 3-0 and 7-2, but Greeley tied the game in the fourth before Scarsdale scored three in the top of the fifth inning.
Timberger walked twice, had two steals and scored three times, Carroll was 1 for 2 with three walks, an RBI and two runs, Patrick Vasilescu was 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs, Silberstein 2 for 4 with a walk, and three RBIs, Chestnut 1 for 4 with four RBIs, Vibbert scored a run, Vetrone 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Logan Manucsi 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run.
Lynch pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six earned runs, seven hits and three walks, while striking out three. Ulrich got the win, going 2.2 innings, letting up two unearned runs, three hits and four walks, while also fanning three batters.
The regular season ended May 10 with an 11-2 loss to New Ro. Timberger was 2 for 3, Carroll 2 for 4 with a run, Silberstein 2 for 3 with a solo home run, Chestnut 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Vetrone 1 for 2.
Brown pitched four innings in the start, allowing six runs, one earned, five hits and four walks. He struck out five. Liam Vasilescu let up five earned runs in 1.1 innings and Hira had a perfect 2/3 of an inning.
