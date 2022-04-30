Following eight losses to open the season, the Scarsdale baseball team put up back-to-back wins over Edgemont and Port Chester on Monday and Tuesday, April 25 and 26, behind complete games from captains Tommy Chesnut and Koby Krausz.
“I think we have our confidence back, honestly,” Chesnut said. “I think that’s the key. Baseball is a largely mental game and we were kind of timid in the box, sitting back on our heels to field a ground ball, not charging on fly balls. That all changed recently and this reflects it.”
Once the Raiders took a 3-1 lead on Edgemont in the bottom of the third inning they never looked back en route to an 11-1 win.
“This win was based solely pretty much on our chemistry,” Krausz said. “We’re coming together as a team and you can see that — we’re rooting for each other and we’re having fun, which is something you do when you win. Winning translates to fun. We’re playing more like a team.”
Chesnut pitched a six-inning complete game against Edgemont, allowing an earned run, six hits and two walks and striking out four. He threw 86 pitches in the win.
“My arm didn’t feel great, but I knew my fastball and change-up were working and that’s pretty much all I threw the entire game,” Chesnut said. “I was able to go get through to the end.”
Chesnut’s offense and defense had his back. “Tommy came out and he pitched very well,” coach Jeff Weigel said. “He was economical with his pitches. They scored first, but we hung in there and then we got our bats going. It was nice to see that it’s starting to come together. All the hard work is coming out.”
Zakir Amin was 1 for 3 with two runs and three steals; Patrick Vasilescu 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs; Chesnut 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs; Ryan Cahaly 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs, two runs and three steals; Ian Silberstein 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.
“We had a bunch of good innings throughout the year, but what I was really proud of today was we had good inning after good inning, which is why you saw us run away with it today,” Chesnut said.
Port Chester was a 10-2 win with Krausz pitching a seven-inning complete game and striking out four batters. Silberstein drove in four runs.
“We’re taking this week on as a new season,” Krausz said. “Right now we’re [2-0]. We just hope to build upon it, keeping winning games and see where it takes us.”
Coming into this week, the now 2-8 Raiders felt they had picked up some momentum with a strong rematch against Fox Lane on Friday, April 22, despite a 12-4 loss after leading 4-3.
“We were winning through 4.5 against a very solid program,” Krausz said. “They’re a very good team. It slipped away at the end there, but that’s something to build upon coming into today and the rest of the season. It’s been a pretty gradual improvement.”
Coach Weigel and assistant Steve Boyer preached to the team that it takes seven innings to win a ballgame and that finally clicked this week.
“We want to compete with every team we play,” Chesnut said. “We’ve been noticing that when we’re on our A game we can compete with anyone and I hope every single game the rest of the year is competitive, win or lose.”
Against John Jay on April 18, the Raiders trailed 8-0 and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough in an 8-5 loss. Amin had two hits and an RBI, Harrison Riback one hit and two RBIs, Logan Lynch two hits and an RBI, Patrick Vasilescu a hit and an RBI.
Chesnut went 4.2 innings, letting up six runs, five earned. Luca Asen allowed two earned runs in 1.2 innings, while Wes Ulrich had a perfect two-thirds of an inning.
Against Fox Lane, the Raiders lost 12-0 on April 20. Ryan Cahaly had a pair of hits. Krausz went 4.1 innings in the start, letting up six runs, three earned. Harrison Ruback pitched 1.1 in relief, letting up five earned runs. Charlie Hirschhorn got the final out in the seventh.
The next day Carmel blanked Scarsdale 10-0. Ulrich let up four runs, two earned, in five innings. Liam Vasilescu and James Kelly each let up three unearned runs in relief.
In a rematch with Fox Lane on April 22, Scarsdale held a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Fox Lane put up six runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to put the game out of reach at 12-4. Patrick Vasilescu, Chesnut, Cahaly and Silberstein each had a pair of hits. Charlie Block had the lone RBI.
Liam Vasilescu allowed three earned runs in three innings, Asen struggled in his two innings of work and Ruback pitched a one-hit inning.
The Raiders have a grueling schedule coming up, including five games next week. Weigel, who was looking forward to the team’s third practice of the season at Dean Field on Wednesday, April 27, prior to a rematch with Port Chester Thursday, said he thinks playing almost daily will help the team stay hot. They will also be heading to play at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown on Saturday, April 30, against Briarcliff.
The two challenges will be lack of practice time — there are still several plays and strategies the coaches haven’t put in because Weigel doesn’t like to teach on the fly — and managing the pitching staff. Chesnut and Krausz being on their game early this week is a big boost to not only save the bullpen arms, but by keeping their pitch counts low they can pitch again sooner.
Cahaly continues to “mash” at the plate, according to Weigel, while Chesnut, Patrick Carroll and several others are also picking up the pace offensively. “We’re all starting to come along a little,” Weigel said. “I’m excited to see how the next three weeks are going to unfold, but hopefully we’ll carry this forward.”
Panthers start 3-10
After a 1-6 start, the Edgemont baseball team had also picked up its play, winning its next two games, but then dropped the four that followed to fall to 3-10.
“I feel like we’re doing everything right, but then we’re not doing the little things right,” Matt Gallousis said. “Scarsdale had a lot of stolen bases today. We’ve got to catch runners and we have to take more chances on the bases.”
Edgemont took a 1-0 lead on Scarsdale in the top of the fourth, but didn’t get back on the board. Gallousis had a pair of hits and scored the team’s lone run, driven in by Nate Parsons.
David Larsen started and allowed eight runs, six earned, in four innings. He struck out four. Joshua Dalal and Christian Romero pitched in relief.
“The last five games we’ve been playing better than the first five,” coach Mike Cozza said. “Today Dave Larsen pitched well. He wasn’t where he wanted to be, but he kept us in the game, 3-1, 4-1 going into the fifth. They just made more plays than we did. We swung the bat, had the lead 1-0. We hit hard shots at people.”
On April 20, Edgemont beat Irvington 11-9, holding on to win after leading 11-2. Irvington stormed back with six runs in the fifth and one in the bottom of the seventh.
Gallousis, Larsen, Dalal and Parsons each had two hits. Larsen, Dalal, Christian Romero and Parsons each a pair of RBIs.
Larsen pitched 4.0 innings, letting up four runs, three earned, and striking out three. Dalal allowed four runs, three earned, in one inning, while Jackson Tavel closed out the game with one run in two innings, striking out three.
The winning continued the next day with a 15-2 victory against Mount Vernon. Gallousis was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs, Larsen 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs, Dalal 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Tavel 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs. Gallousis and Larsen each stole three bases.
Tavel went the distance, pitching five innings, allowing one earned run, two hits, four walks and struck out eight.
On April 22, Edgemont lost 13-6 to Irvington, then 3-2 to Rye Neck on April 23, 11-1 to Scarsdale on April 25 and 15-5 to Albertus Magnus on April 26 to fall to 3-10.
In the rematch with Irvington, Edgemont tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth inning, but Irvington scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Larsen, Dalal and Parsons each had two hits. Parsons drove in three runs, Dalal two.
Joseph Siegal went three innings in the start, letting up five runs, four earned. Ben Marx, Dalal and Taylan Tastan pitched in relief.
Against Rye Neck, the home team took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Edgemont took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Rye Neck won on a walk-off with two runs of its own in the inning. Tavel had two hits and Larsen and Parsons each had an RBI.
Ryan Dalal started the game and allowed all three earned runs in five-plus innings, letting up two hits and four walks while striking out three. Gallousis walked three in relief.
“They won the section last year,” Cozza said. “We were up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth and then we just walked too many batters in the sixth. We played well, great defense, great pitching performance by Ryan Dalal. He got tired and Matt Gallousis just lost the strike zone. We battled, we hit the ball, we swung the bat well.”
Against Magnus, Tavel had two hits, a home run, two RBIs and three runs, while Joshua Dalal and Romero each drove in a run. Romero got the start and allowed nine runs, seven earned, in 1.2 innings. Parson pitched three innings in relief, letting up six runs, two earned.
The Panthers have a small roster and have had to call JV players up for games when they’ve been shorthanded for various reasons, so it’s been a struggle. That said, Cozza said baseball-wise the team has improved.
“Our pitching staff is throwing strikes,” he said. “Our offense, we’re swinging the bats much better than the first five games. Our defense is getting there. It’s just about putting a full game together. It’s about each day getting better and improving. They’re working their butts off, doing their best.”
The offense has been a strength.
“Matt Gallousis is on fire at the plate, hitting over .500, and he’s not trying to jack the ball,” Cozza said. “He’s just putting the bat on the ball, hitting singles, doubles, finding gaps, keeping everything up the middle.”
Cozza has also been impressed offensively with Tavel this season, along with Parsons the last stretch of the game.
“He was a little lost early on, but he’s got confidence now, getting one or two hits every game,” Cozza said. “He’s been our RBI leader the last three or four games.”
The Dalal brothers, Ryan and Josh, are also making great contact, but the team is looking for consistency throughout the lineup.
“We have the top four, top five,” Cozza said. “That bottom of the lineup is struggling. They feel the pressure because they want to get on base for the top of the order, but I think they’re pressing a little too much.”
Gallousis is confident the bats will continue to heat up as the season goes on. “I think our bats have been alive,” he said. “Although the runs don’t really show, we’re making contact and hitting the ball hard. A lot of these games we hit the ball hard and they’ve all gone to the fielders. Our luck will change.”
