The best measure of where Scarsdale baseball stands comes in comparison to league rivals White Plains, New Rochelle and Mamaroneck. Wins against those teams are always celebrated.
Following a 15-1 loss to White Plains on May 22, the Raiders bounced back to beat the Tigers 13-10 two days later for their biggest triumph of the season.
With a 3-8 record, the Raiders hope to take that momentous win and carry it into the rest of the season.
“White Plains is a great team, a great program led by a great coach, Marcel [Galligani],” coach Jeff Weigel said. “He runs a great program. The difference is we put the ball in play. They made some errors and the previous game it was the reverse — we made all the errors and they capitalized against us.”
Scarsdale jumped to an 8-1 lead, but White Plains tied the game after five innings. It was a dogfight the rest of the way, but Scarsdale held on.
“It was a big win because they were good,” senior John Hanish said. “We just put balls in play. That was the whole game plan. It’s making our plays and as Weigel always says we didn’t give them extra outs. It’s 21 outs, three outs an inning and if you make an error that’s more outs. We just put the ball in play, we didn’t walk too many kids and we made our plays.”
It was like going from worst to first in one day.
“It was big because we choked a few games, we weren’t winning and teams we had beaten weren’t proven and White Plains was good, a 9-2 team that tends not to fall apart very often,” Hanish said. “We went there after getting mercied in one of the worst baseball games ever and it was great.”
The win helped create a shift in mentality and a “fun adrenaline rush,” according to senior Bradley Kauffman.
“I feel like we’ve progressed so much since the beginning of the season — we’ve all given our all in practices to get better so we can operate as a team instead of individual people,” he said. “That finally settled in and coincided with everyone going into that game wanting revenge after losing so badly in game 1… We saw the potential this team can have and it felt really good.”
Junior Koby Krausz got the start and pitched 4.1 innings. He was responsible for eight runs. “Koby went out and did a great job,” Weigel said. “He was spotting his pitches.”
Hanish, coming off a start in the 6-5 loss to Port Chester four days earlier when he tossed five innings, pitched the final 2.2 innings in relief and allowed two unearned runs.
“John came in and his command was very good,” Weigel said. “Unfortunately we had some errors behind him against Port Chester which didn’t help him, so I wanted to get him back on the mound as soon as I could to get his confidence back up. He came in and did a really good job.”
This time around it was the offense that keyed the victory by outscoring White Plains 5-2 the rest of the way.
“I told them to keep fighting along, keep getting base runners and they never gave up,” Weigel said. “After the game I told them this is what it takes to win in our league. You’ve got to play seven full innings, 21 outs. They’re still learning what it takes to win at this level and in our league. They were very excited to hang on. They played well, so hopefully it’s a learning experience they can trampoline off going into New Rochelle.”
Playing teams back to back helps even the playing field so that pitching depth comes into play and teams have a harder time saving pitchers for big games. “We got to know the hitters from the first game,” Weigel said. “Coach Boyer does the defense, so he charts the hitters, while I call the pitches, which is nice.”
That familiarity paid off, as has the team’s growing bond and energy on the bench throughout the entire game.
“Being elected as a captain really put me in a position to get to know each player and I feel like our team chemistry since the beginning of the season has really grown and I think that has shown in the way we play our games now,” Kauffman said. “The energy off the bench is amazing and the energy in the field is amazing. Everyone’s up and there’s great team spirit.”
With a team 100% full of varsity rookies, finding everyone’s place on the team has taken time. Defensively the Raiders have been led by junior catcher Ryan Cahaly and senior center fielder Bradley Kauffman, who is also the leadoff hitter.
Cahaly sets the tone and leads the infield. “He’s been a beast back there blocking,” Weigel said. “He had a nice throwout at second base in the win.”
Kauffman “covers gap-to-gap” in center and has been creating havoc for opposing offenses as the No. 1 hitter.
“He’s got a good eye,” Weigel said. “He doesn’t swing at bad pitches and when he gets on he’s quick and then he’s on second or third in the blink of an eye. And he can really bunt. He has a great knack for bunting.”
Kauffman is proud of the role he’s earned. “Being the leadoff hitter and playing center field has been amazing,” he said. “I’ve loved every second of it. I’m thankful Coach Weigel and Coach [Steve] Boyer have given me the opportunity to compete in those positions. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Sophomores like Liam Vasilescu and Patrick Carroll have shown they can handle varsity pitching, which bodes well for the future.
“Liam is doing great hitting the ball,” Weigel said. “He’s learning. Going from eighth grade and not having ninth grade to varsity is a learning curve. Same with Patrick. They’re learning it’s a fast game, a different game. I’m very excited to have guys like that on my team.”
Many of the team’s big arms like juniors Luca Asen, Krausz and sophomore Tommy Chesnut are also gaining valuable experience as seniors Jacob Haftel and Hanish are making the most of their lone chance to shine.
In the loss to Port Chester Asen pitched two scoreless innings and in the first White Plains game Chesnut went 4.2 innings and allowed six runs, only two earned.
“Tommy pitched great against White Plains, better than his last couple of outings,” Weigel said. “He did very well.”
Hanish believes the pitchers need to set the tone going forward and the defense needs to help limit damage in order for the team to succeed, which is exactly what happened in the final inning when White Plains made a final push.
“It starts in the next game and it starts on the mound,” he said. “Whoever goes out there and pitches, the momentum depends if you’re going to hold them or if they’re going to score a few runs. You have to go inning by inning keeping them off the board consistently. If you give up two in the first, that’s fine, but you can’t let them get two every inning.”
