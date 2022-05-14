Tuesday afternoon was a special one for families of seniors on Scarsdale’s varsity baseball team. Before its matchup against New Rochelle, the team recognized the seniors during the Senior Day ceremony on May 10.
Assistant coach Steve Boyer introduced each of the seniors and recognized the different ways they’ve helped to grow and support the team on and off the field. He explained that although they’ll be missed, each of them will go on to excel at their respective colleges next year. The junior and sophomore team members made individual signs with thoughtful pictures and messages for the seniors. After Boyer’s warm words, they were each gifted a bat signed by the juniors and sophomores on the team.
This year, the ceremony was especially emotional for seniors who have had their high school careers cut short by the pandemic.
“We didn’t have a season my sophomore year because of COVID,” team captain and senior catcher Ryan Cahaly said. ”So I was only able to play on varsity my junior and senior years.”
Even though Cahaly’s time on varsity was cut short, he said it only helped him better appreciate his junior and senior years on the team and made events like Senior Day all the more special.
On Wednesday, May 4, Scarsdale lost to host Ossining 6-2. Scarsdale had a tough time at bat, which was not helped by the handful of errors in the field. Junior captain Tommy Chesnut pitched a notable 60 strikes of his 94 total pitches.
After their tough game against Ossining, Scarsdale rebounded in a nail-biting game against New Rochelle. On Monday, May 9, Scarsdale took host New Rochelle into extra innings and came out with a tight league victory by a 4-3 score.
In the first inning, catcher Cahaly threw out a base runner, which set the tone for Scarsdale’s strong defense in the field the entire game.
Junior Liam Vasilescu started the first five innings on the mound for Scarsdale before being relieved by Wes Ulrich for the final three.
“They both pitched really well,” Cahaly said. “Liam went out there and did his job to keep us in the game.” During the 24 batters Vasilescu faced, he pitched 82-42 pitches to strikes. Vasilescu was relieved by Ulrich, who threw 31-15 pitches to strikes of the 11 batters he faced.
“We were a little slow out of the gate with our batting,” Cahaly said. “I feel like we could have scored some more runs, but a win is a win, and I’m happy about it.”
Scarsdale tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth and pulled ahead with another run in extra innings after Tommy Chesnut had a game-winning pinch-hit RBI double.
Chesnut was not Scarsdale’s lone strength in the batter’s box. Senior Luca Asen went 2 for 2 and had a walk, which served as a stable presence in the bottom half of Scarsdale’s batting order to keep the lineup moving.
The victory took place on New Rochelle’s home field, which made the win all the more satisfying for Cahaly. ”It was a solid game all around because it was a team win,” he said. “I’m proud of how the team worked together on the field and in the dugout.”
The Raiders endured a tough 6-0 loss to the same New Rochelle team the next day at home on Senior Day.
“We weren’t nearly aggressive enough at the plate,” Cahaly said. “We didn’t hit the ball well enough yesterday, so we weren’t able to score any runs. We just need to keep getting our sticks going and hopefully that will carry us strong through the rest of the season.”
After three early runs from New Rochelle, Scarsdale was down going into the third. Asen gave Scarsdale fans something to cheer about in the top of the third when he made a smooth diving catch for the third out to put Scarsdale back in the batter’s box.
“Koby [Krausz] pitched really well and kept us in the game, but we didn’t make the plays to back him up. We had a few errors, and those are errors we can’t afford if we’re not hitting,” Cahaly said. “We need to beat ourselves before we can beat the other team, so we can’t be shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Scarsdale will look to close out the season strong under head coach Jeff Weigel. The 5-13 Raiders were scheduled to face rival Mamaroneck on May 12 in their final regular season game.
