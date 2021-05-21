There’s nothing like getting that first win of the year. Scarsdale baseball got its first W in a 5-3 win over Edgemont and Edgemont got its first victory two days later in a 4-2 win against Hastings.
Since then, the 1-6 Raiders are searching for their second win, while the now 2-6 Panthers defeated Rye Neck on May 15.
Both teams are looking to be involved in as many competitive games as possible this season.
“It was definitely a big win,” Scarsdale coach Jeff Weigel said. “Luca Asen pitched six solid innings. We had a lot of base runners, a couple of good hits and most of the day it was our pitching and defense that led us to victory.”
Junior Luca Asen got the start for Scarsdale and left the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning leading 5-3. He allowed seven hits, walked two, didn’t allow any earned runs and struck out 12.
“Luca worked down on hitters in his location and he mixed in his curveball and his slider very well to keep the hitters off balance,” Weigel said. “I’m preaching work down in the zone, not up, and he was pretty much down for a lot of the batters.
“Every day when the pitchers throw their bullpens we say, ‘Hunt kneecaps.’ It’s a visual for them to stay down low in the zone, a mental thing they can take with them to the bullpen to transfer that to the mound.”
Senior John Hanish struck out the final batter for the save. “It’s nice to see him come in a senior,” Weigel said. “It was a nice way to get him in and it takes seven innings to win a game. We had to focus for each inning and they’re starting to understand how it goes at the high level. You’re always on until the last out.”
Asen said he felt “dominant the whole game” and went out there with a “killer instinct.”
“I wanted that win very badly, so seeing him come in and striking out that first batter he faced to close out the game meant a lot,” Asen said. “I ran out and gave him a chest bump. It was exciting. The bus ride back is always great after a win like that.”
Weigel credited junior Ryan Cahaly for his early-season work with pitchers behind the plate. “He is phenomenal,” Weigel said. “He’s a great leader behind the dish, he blocks well, he’s got an above average arm and he has that catcher’s mindset. He’s a big plus behind the plate.”
At the plate senior Jacob Haftel had a career moment against Edgemont with a home run.
“That’s the first home run I’ve ever actually hit over a fence, so that was really a cool moment,” Haftel said. “I saw a curveball first pitch in the dirt and I was ahead in the count 1-0 and I was able to look for a fastball middle in and I was able to get a good swing on it.”
Early in the season Weigel has been tinkering with the batting order and the defensive lineup looking for the most productive mix since they are all new to varsity.
“We preach team first that no matter who we put out there we’re all doing the same job,” Weigel said. “I have a high standard for these kids and they know that, so my expectations for them is I put someone at left field or third base it will be the same effort and energy. Just seeing them play together it takes some time to see them mesh, to see who fits better where.”
Weigel likened having a short preseason to the team building the airplane while flying it. “This is varsity baseball and they’re starting to realize from freshman to JV is one speed and to varsity is another speed,” Weigel said. “It’s a learning process this year. We’re going to keep working every day to get better than we were yesterday.”
The Raiders like their chances of getting better this year, but they also know that time is short.
“I’ve seen a lot of great strides and a lot of great effort from our first practice to now,” Asen said. “Hitting is getting there. Fielding I feel is doing better. We’re going in the right direction and I think we could be a real solid team by the time the season is over.”
Said Haftel, “We have a lot of good pitchers who are still looking to show what they have and a lot of people will get an opportunity. We’re gonna try to keep putting together good at-bats and we’re still working on practice to figure everything out, but we’re definitely headed in the right direction and hopefully we’ll get some more wins.”
Panthers top Hastings
While Edgemont played a strong game and nearly made a comeback against Scarsdale, it was a step up from the first game of the season when a tight game against Bronxville got away from them. And they carried the momentum into Hastings and this time came away with the two-run win.
The Panthers got solid pitching from senior Michael Miele and eighth grader Jack McKillop against Scarsdale, who each threw 71 pitches. Miele went 2.2 innings, McKillop 4.1 as they kept their team in the game.
“Mike pitched well, threw strikes,” Cozza said. “He likes his offspeed pitches, so we kind of pitched backwards to Scarsdale and they were having trouble with the curveball and his changeup and we set up the fastball with those two pitches. He had them off balance. Jack threw a curveball, spotted his fastball and we made plays behind.”
Overall the team “battled,” Cozza said. “Scarsdale we had 13 strikeouts, so we didn’t put the ball in play to find a hole, a bloop over someone’s head, someone making an error.”
Against Hastings, senior Alessio Paolucci went six innings, allowing two hits, two runs and three walks, while striking 13. “Alessio is a gamer,” Cozza said.
Hastings scored in the first inning and Edgemont came right back as Jackson Tavel hit a two-run home run to put Edgemont ahead.
“He had been struggling,” Cozza said. “It’s his first varsity season as a junior and I think he was guessing too much at the plate, waiting for the perfect pitch. The day before the coaching staff was talking to him about just playing baseball like he does in the summer. It was in his head and we told him to have some fun and he just crushed the ball in the first inning, so I was happy to see that. The smile on his face after that was great.”
The home run was a boost not only for Tavel, but the team.
“It definitely sparked the offense and it brought a lot of excitement to the bench,” senior Gavin Wurtzburger said. “It brought up the team morale early, got us excited, let us know we could hit that pitcher.”
Hastings tied the game 2-2. Edgemont scored two in the bottom of the sixth to win the game. Junior Matt Gallousis had the go-ahead RBI on a single and scored on a wild throw while attempting to steal third with two outs.
After junior Christian Romero walked the first two batters in the top of the seventh, freshman Joseph Siegal came in to get the save in relief with a perfect inning. “He got the hitter to pop up and then the nine hitter had a shot in the hole and Christian wasn’t sulking about his performance and he got the ball, fired it to Jack and Jack fired it to Alessio at first base to turn two,” Cozza said.
Tavel has also been stepping up at catcher for Edgemont.
“That’s his No. 1 position,” Cozza said. “He’s solely been a catcher for many years and he works hard at it. We do drills with him, he has a great arm, great command behind there, blocks everything — nothing gets by him — and he gives pitchers a lot of confidence they can throw any pitch and he’ll knock it down.”
The Panthers also have a large group of players adjusting to varsity.
“It definitely takes time to get used to each other since we had last year off, especially if kids didn’t play in the summer,” Wurtzburger said. “I feel like the more practices and games we’re doing better.”
The win came at the right time for the Panthers.
“They needed that big time,” Cozza said. “We’ve been preaching to do your job, make the plays you’re supposed to make and if we make more plays or less mistakes we have a good shot at winning.”
Wurtzburger said, “The ideal thing is to be competitive every game. You want to win every single game possible and the most important part is you don’t want to be blown out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.