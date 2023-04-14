In 2017, the Scarsdale baseball team reached the Section 1 semifinals for the first time since 2000 under new coaches Jeff Weigel and Steve Boyer. The team was 8-12 in 2018, 6-13-1 the next year.

In the two seasons following not having a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Raiders, rebooting their varsity program, have gone 3-14 and 5-14. The seniors who were sophomores in 2021 believe this year will be different.

