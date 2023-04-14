In 2017, the Scarsdale baseball team reached the Section 1 semifinals for the first time since 2000 under new coaches Jeff Weigel and Steve Boyer. The team was 8-12 in 2018, 6-13-1 the next year.
In the two seasons following not having a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Raiders, rebooting their varsity program, have gone 3-14 and 5-14. The seniors who were sophomores in 2021 believe this year will be different.
“I think we’re gonna be right back where we were before COVID,” senior captain Tommy Chestnut said. “I think we kind of got off track after not having a 2020 season. The first couple of years they had successful teams. When we came back in 2021 we didn’t have a single person who had played varsity before and right now we’re a really competitive ball club in practice.
“We have three or four guys who play third base or first base, a ton of pitchers. I think we’re taking it much more seriously and I think we people competing within the team that’s going to lead to much better competition in the games.”
The days of being a “team from scratch,” as senior captain Patrick Carroll put it, are over for the Raiders. The team is focusing on chemistry and fundamentals.
“We’ve got a lot more focus on practices, honestly,” Carroll said. “We got a lot more aggression going, too. When we do conditioning that gets us active and the momentum going. And the other thing is we’re actually talking in the dugout, unlike the last two years it seemed like we’ve just been quiet. This team’s got a lot of chemistry together, a lot more friends on this team, relationships. I think that goes a long way.”
Following a pair of losses to start the season, the Raiders scored a 7-6 walk-off win against Horace Greeley on March 29 prior to heading to Florida for spring training.
“I think we showed in our home win, the walk off, that we’re fighters, that we’re gonna put the ball play, we’re gonna make you work,” senior captain Patrick Vasilescu said. “We’re just competing every day.”
Junior captain Wes Ulrich said the first two games were “rough” as the team didn’t click at the plate, on the mound or in the field. Starting pitcher Liam Vasilescu, a senior, and the bats changed that and Scarsdale jumped to a 3-0 lead.
Horace Greeley caught up and eventually took a 6-3 lead. Senior Logan Lynch pitched in relief and helped keep Greeley at bay down the stretch, including a pair of big strikeouts. Patrick Vasilescu hit a bomb of a double to drive in two runs and tie the game in the sixth inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the magic happened.
“There were guys in the dugout who didn’t lose faith that we were gonna score because we knew all it took was one base runner, a stolen base and then we’d have a runner in scoring position,” Ulrich said. “And then Tommy [Chestnut] walked up to the plate, pinch hitter, Kirk Gibson, injured walking up to the plate, and I think we all knew what was going to happen.”
Chestnut, who didn’t start due to a balky ankle, drove in the winning run to improve to 1-2. “It was a great way to go to Florida with a win,” Weigel said.
The first two games Weigel hopes the pitching staff learned they have to be “more economical” with ball-strike counts and locations to not waste pitches and go deeper into games in order to save the team’s arms for a busy season. That’s one of the many things they got to work on at Baseball City in Tampa, where they had workouts and four scrimmages.
“I think Florida helped us as a team so much,” Carroll said. “We played teams from Buffalo and Virginia and I think we got a nice taste of what real baseball is like. Of course there’s real baseball here, but those teams go hard. I think we’re gonna be ready and it’s gonna be a good season for us.”
Off the field the Raiders played a mini golf course situated over an alligator swamp, attended a Tampa Rays game and went to the pool and the beach.
“We worked hard, but we had a little free time to do things, too,” Weigel said. “It was nice to learn about these young kids and what their hobbies or interests are. It was fun.”
Chestnut believes the Raiders have had talent each year, but sees a group that really wants to win this year. Last year the team didn’t get its first win until the midway point of the season, so they are already ahead of the game. The time in Tampa should give them an even greater edge, according to Patrick Vasilescu.
“Knowing how other teams play I think we’re in a good spot,” he said. “And Tampa showed us we can we can hang with them. We know where we are and we know that we’re going to come out trying to win this year.”
The key for Carroll is being aggressive at the plate, on the mound and in the field, and Weigel and Boyer are going through as many situations in practice so the players know what to do at all times, hoping it becomes second nature. The coaches are preaching accountability and raising the bar each day.
“The way I was raised, that way I was taught, you put the work in for two and a half hours and it makes your life a lot easier come game day,” Weigel said.
