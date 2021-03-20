With a couple of minutes remaining in their season, and facing an insurmountable lead against White Plains, the Scarsdale girls basketball players were on their feet in the bleachers cheering on their teammates, who were still giving their best effort in the Section 1 Southern Westchester Group 1 regional semifinals. In the girls’ eyes, the loss was nothing compared to everything the team had achieved in the modified season.
“It just tells us that everyone cares for one another and they like each other as people and I think that’s more important than liking each other as players,” coach Mike Blanco said.
Said junior Maeve Jacobson, “The love for each other is just so strong. It’s an experience like no other, the chemistry, the support we have throughout the entire team. I love every single one of these girls. It’s undeniable.”
Scarsdale finished the season 6-5, including a win over Mount Vernon in the quarterfinals. Though White Plains advanced to the finals by a 57-34 score, the Raiders had one of their best games of the regular season in a 42-41 comeback win against White Plains, a bit of a turning point.
“I think White Plains, actually we played really well,” Jacobson said of the first meeting. “We played really well in the fourth quarter in the comeback. Ivy Boockvar played really well and the team chemistry helped facilitate our win. Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight.”
Jacobson credited an aggressive White Plains team for taking control of the rematch. “Our shots just weren’t falling,” she said. “We definitely played really tough. The fourth quarter we didn’t give up.”
Blanco credited White Plains for improving and developing a strong game plan. He said there were “two spurts that killed us.”
“He basically took a page out of a lot of teams’ books, which is to pressure us because we have really young guards,” Blanco said. “Smart move on his part. This was a hard-fought game. We worked hard. There were a lot of open shots that didn’t go in. I know they were getting tired. We wanted to get past Mount Vernon and take our shot today.”
The Raiders also improved over the short season.
“They showed what they had in them in terms of their capabilities and they grew,” Blanco said. “They definitely grew. We saw things we were trying to teach and they did them beautifully at Mount Vernon and they did it at Mamaroneck. They played at the pace we wanted them to play at. They found things that they didn’t find at the beginning of the season.
“They only had six or seven practices. I don’t even know if it was that many, but we threw a lot of stuff at them. They’re smart and when you have smart kids in the Scarsdale tradition they’re going to win games they are ‘not supposed to.’ I can’t wait and there are some young ones coming up. We hope the next few years we compete really hard and measure our success based on that.”
Scarsdale had a large roster of 16 players, but only two returning seniors in captains Abigail Talish and Phoebe Shearer, and first-time varsity senior Riena Parente-Ribeiro.
“In such a small amount of time I never thought we would have such a bond,” freshman Zephyr Connolly said. “We hung out every day before practice, after practice, weekend — any time we had free time it was this team. This entire season was just about this team.
“Abs and Phoebe are great role models. They taught me a lot about not just the court, but they brought me great friendships and I’m sad I only got to play one year with them.”
No one really knew what to expect this season, but the rookies really came in with a big question mark.
“I just was excited to be on a team and finally get the high school experience,” Connolly said. “Over the summer I wasn’t sure what I was going to get this year. I had no idea if I was going to have a fall season or this. I think I was really happy to have this and it gave me a short glimpse of everything that comes with playing on the varsity basketball team and I really enjoyed it.”
Connolly had key games and moments for Scarsdale throughout the season, giving her confidence going forward. “It was an honor,” she said. “I think I was really lucky to be playing and I think it was important to make the best out of every second I got to play.”
With 13 players returning next year led by juniors Moira Conlan, Ava Londa and Jacobson, sophomores Isabelle Goldban and freshmen Ivy Boockvar and Connolly, the Raiders have a strong core intact to continue this year’s success.
“In the offseason I just hope everyone stays healthy,” Connolly said. “I’m going to be playing AAU hopefully starting next week and hopefully I’ll get some exposure and put the work in. I want my teammates to stay healthy and work on what they think they need to work on for next season.”
Scarsdale saw a mix of levels of competition from the elite Ursuline to teams they could very well compete with to teams they were tight with to teams they were a little better than to teams they were much better than. And it was mostly the league competition they would see in a normal year, so for the younger players it was a good taste of what they’ll see going forward.
“That’s the best point yet because they were able to experience all those different things that go on in a game, they’re able to understand what they need to do better if they’re going to be better and they learn this does work what Coach is teaching us,” Blanco said. “There’s a level of trust there and that is the best experience, having all of that.”
In the end, the Raiders appreciated the positive experience and the opportunity not only to play now, but to build for the future.
“We were just lucky to have a season,” Jacobson said. “Going in every game with that mindset really pushed us. We’re really excited for next year. We have a lot of young players and all the other juniors. We’re hopefully going to make it farther and win some games.”
New Ro sweeps boys
Though it didn’t result in a victory, the third time the Scarsdale boys basketball team played New Rochelle was the team’s best game against the No. 1 seed. In the Section 1 Southern Westchester Group 1 regional semifinals, the Raiders were with New Ro at the half and ended up falling 54-37.
The previous meetings in the regular season were 56-28 and 63-39 losses.
“I think they wanted to show they belonged, No. 1, and No. 2 that anything can happen,” coach Joe Amelio said. “They went out there striving to get the victory. I think we played a fantastic first half. We made some minor mistakes, but going into the half against the No. 1 seed down five was spectacular. I think we just came out flat in that third quarter in terms of making some shots.”
The game was a positive way for the 10 seniors to go out and the younger players to build for next year.
“The kids never gave up,” Amelio said. Jacob [Smith] was great and Levi [Ring] was great in the huddle and it really raised the play of some of our younger guards like Dylan Manin and Asher Krohn, who are going to be returning. It had a lasting effect that although it was our last game we ended on a positive not for our season.”
Following their first game, a comeback win over Pelham, the 12 players who played in that game had to quarantine due to an exposure and once they returned they had one practice and, counting postseason, finished the season with eight games in 10 days.
Taking a 1-6 record into the postseason, the Raiders played White Plains, whom they hadn’t faced this year in part due to canceling three games. Winning that game to advance to the semifinals was the team’s validation for working hard in the face of adversity, including not getting senior captain Jacob Smith and junior Hunter Miller back from quarantine until later on. The 53-44 win was also a breakout game for sophomore Asher Krohn, who scored 22 points, while senior captain Levi Ring led the defensive effort, while also handling the ball.
“It was unbelievable,” Amelio said. “I told them going into playoffs every team is 0-0 and it was probably well suited that we didn’t play White Plains before. It gave us a different type of energy because we didn’t know what to expect.”
Between the offseason workouts, the weeklong preseason, Zoom sessions during quarantine, Amelio believes his team was in a position to win more games, but the shots weren’t falling — similar to previous years in which they had more than half a season to get it going — and not playing a full 32 minutes. The team did that against White Plains. In the end, however, conditioning — or lack thereof with such a brutal stretch — got the best of the Raiders.
“This year moreso than ever I think any team could have won the regional championship,” Amelio said. “Mount Vernon went out there and closed it out and played for 32 minutes throughout the entire playoffs, but everybody felt positive about the direction they were headed going in.”
Despite only playing nine games, Amelio went deep with the bench and he knows he has a “good, young core… coming up the pipeline” to keep the team competitive going forward.
“I think this experience is probably going to help them grow tenfold compared to not having as much time if they were on the court during a normal season,” Amelio said. “We played so many guys and they got thrown into the fire really on. That experience is really going to pay dividends down the line.”
The Raiders battled on and off the court and they, along with their coach, realized just how much basketball means to them. They appreciated the opportunity to be together.
“Basketball was basically taken away for a little over a year and it’s not just the basketball court — things in life can be taken away at the snap of a finger,” Amelio said. “I think the kids got out of it understanding how important sports are to them and they realize how basketball can help shape their lives and their mental health.
“I realized that being out of basketball for over a year was stressful for myself as well. I got out of it probably as much as they did. I looked forward to going to basketball every day because of the energy they brought every day.”
