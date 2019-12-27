With his team struggling at 0-4, despite having played competitive basketball — the Raiders have lost by nine, 10, 13 and seven points, respectively this season — Scarsdale girls coach Mike Blanco is going with his silver linings playbook.
“I always look for the silver lining and I thought a couple of our younger players actually did some very good things,” Blanco said after a 48-35 loss to White Plains in which the Raiders turned the ball over and struggled hitting three-pointers. “I challenge them to compete in practice. I don’t stick with a lineup. If you deserve it, you’re going in, you’re playing.”
At White Plains, the list of those who caught Blanco’s attention were Ava Londa, Isabelle Goldban, Dani Hoyt, Maeve Jacobson and Phoebe Shearer.
“For me I see maybe there’s some depth we can develop,” Blanco said. “That’s a good thing.”
Londa impressed Blanco with her defense and her offensive improvement. “She’s getting to the rim, learning to do things,” Blanco said.
Blanco called Goldban’s game “a coming out party” as she was strong on the boards and took quality shots. “We gave her a couple of things to do when she drives to the basket because we want her to get the ball off the glass as opposed to going straight in because those hands are up high and she has to get used to arcing the ball a little higher,” Blanco said. “I thought she did a great job filling in for Moira [Conlan], who was in foul trouble.”
Hoyt didn’t spend much time on the court, but the three minutes she was out there were “really solid,” according to Blanco, who added, “You say, ‘OK, there’s another one.’”
Jacobson is a similar situation and Blanco is looking for her to be more aggressive. “I’m begging her to please shoot the basketball because she’s a good shooter,” he said. “There is that respect level for the older kids, but I don’t want them not to shoot. Respect them, but beat them. We need that type of attitude.”
Shearer “came in, got a nice rebound, made a good outlet pass, did a nice job getting the ball over the court,” Blanco said.
Prior to the White Plains game Dec. 16, the Raiders hadn’t played since the Maroon & White Tournament the first weekend of the month, so they had a long stretch of practices. Following a 64-57 loss to Clarkstown South two days after White Plains, the Raiders won’t play again until the end of the month in the Stamford Tournament.
“That’s another six or seven practices we can really work on some things,” Blanco said.
What’s been missing is the type of full-court pressure a team like White Plains brings, and that other teams will bring even better going forward.
“They pressured a lot more and that was a big part of it,” Londa said. “They were really fast and athletic. They went to the boards more and really penetrated the defense more than the other teams did.”
Blanco felt the team “did miss an opportunity in terms of if we had kept our cool, moved the basketball side-to-side to the middle we would have gotten easy shots at the end.”
The team’s five sophomores, Jacobson, Hoyt, Londa, Moira Conlan and Ava Morin aren’t quite veterans yet after playing on the team as freshmen, but they’re getting there as a group.
“Last year I learned how fast the game moves and how you really need to pay attention to what you’re doing in the game because you don’t have more than one chance to prove yourself on the court,” Londa said. “You can’t let the nerves get to you, which I probably did a lot last year. If you’re confident and aggressive you’ll do the right things.”
Hoyt likes the bond the team has, not having lost many players to graduation and taking up a pair of freshmen.
“I was really excited to be back with the same people,” she said. “The team aspect on and off the court is really good. Everyone supports each other. It’s really a loving environment.”
That said, the Raiders need to take the way they move the ball quickly and their aggressive nature and get tough like their opponents.
“I feel like we just need to calm down on the court, slow things down and think it through,” Hoyt said. “After that we’ll be really good. We have all of the basics down. We just need to put them in the game.”
It seems White Plains is often a team of reckoning for the Raiders.
“The same thing occurred last year,” Blanco said. “We lost to them by a lot at home and then we came here and played a great three-point game. Two years ago it was the same thing. We got blown out at home, then we came here and won by five. It takes a couple of times to see it to feel comfortable with what their coach does.”
This is all to prepare the Raiders for difficult regular and postseason games ahead. So are intense practices.
“We did a lot of shooting, as usual, and we worked on new plays and passing and working together as a team,” Londa said of the long break between games. “Next we’re going to work on passing, defense and breaking the press. I hope we can focus more in the games so our shots go in and our passes connect.”
Maybe one day if he plays his cards right, Blanco can turn some of these silver linings into a Gold Ball. How’s that for optimism?
