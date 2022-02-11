With the clock ticking down and Scarsdale trailing by a point against rival Mamaroneck, the Raiders needed someone to step up and hit a big shot.
In stepped Ivy Boockvar.
The sophomore drained a three with 20 seconds left to propel Scarsdale to a thrilling 28-26 league win over host Mamo on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“Her courage and toughness is contagious,” Scarsdale coach Mike Blanco said of Boockvar.
Junior Isabelle Goldban had the assist on the clutch bucket. She dribbled to the foul line and kicked a pass out to the wide open Boockvar on the left wing.
Mamaroneck had a chance to tie or win the game but they missed a shot and sophomore Zephyr Connolly grabbed the rebound and was fouled. The Raiders were able to run out the clock and hold on.
The Tigers led 22-17 at the end of three quarters in the low-scoring contest. They started the fourth quarter by netting a quick basket but the Raiders answered when freshman Chloe Paquin nailed a three from the left wing to trim the deficit to 24-20.
The teams traded empty possessions, then freshman Hannah Wasserman found a cutting Boockvar who finished to make it a two-point game with 5:28 to go. Just over a minute later, Wasserman passed to a cutting Boockvar again for the bucket to tie the game after Goldban set a screen to free her up.
Connolly made 1 of 2 free throws to give Scarsdale a 25-24 lead with 3:34 remaining. Mamaroneck scored inside with 1:26 to go to take a 26-25 lead, setting the stage for Boockvar’s heroics.
It was a tough first half for the Raiders’ offense as they trailed 18-7 at the break and scored just two points in the second quarter. Scarsdale, however, came to life in the second half, outscoring Mamo 21-8.
“This win is tremendous because of several reasons,” Blanco said. “It’s a league game and we were down 11 at half and our offense was really struggling.”
Connolly’s right wing three got Scarsdale going in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 20-12. Wasserman hit a top of the key three to cut it to 20-15 midway through the third. Paquin sunk 2 of 2 free throws to make it a three-point game and the Raiders trailed by a manageable five points heading into the final quarter.
Wasserman, who Blanco calls the team’s most consistent player overall, led the Raiders with 12 points. Boockvar had seven points, all coming in the fourth quarter. Blanco also commended Goldban for a strong defensive effort.
The victory snapped a four game losing streak for the Raiders. They had fallen to league foes White Plains and New Rochelle, and then dropped nonleague road contests to Albertus Magnus (50-33, Feb. 3) and North Rockland (56-39, Feb. 5). The game with North Rockland was a part of the Pauline Ricci Memorial Classic at Ossining.
“We were on a four-game losing streak against teams in the top 10,” Blanco said. “Our defensive effort has kept us in games as we continue to find more consistency on offense.”
Goldban and senior Moira Conlan had eight points apiece against Magnus. Boockvar and Wasserman paced the Raiders with 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the loss to North Rockland.
Scarsdale, which has a 6-10 record, has a busy four game stretch to close the regular season, including three league contests. The Raiders were scheduled to host New Rochelle on Feb. 10, then host rival Mamaroneck today, Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. They travel to Mount Vernon for a noon contest Sunday, Feb. 13 and close the regular season by heading to Our Lady of Lourdes for a 4:30 p.m. game Monday, Feb. 14.
“I believe that we can still improve and our best basketball is still ahead of us,” Blanco said. “This team has made giant strides but I believe more can be done based on the capability of our players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.