While masks, distancing and sanitizing are becoming more second nature for athletes, when in the heat of battle emotion can sometimes get in the way of important COVID-19 protocols. Scarsdale girls basketball coach Mike Blanco learned that the hard way on Tuesday.
His Raiders capped off a 42-41 comeback win over White Plains and a spontaneous celebration of jumping and hugging ensued when the final buzzer sounded. Blanco was both horrified and understanding.
“With everything we’ve been through over the past year with Maeve’s mom passing and the pandemic, it was what the girls needed at that moment,” he said.
The Raiders opened the season facing the top team in the section, Ursuline, and fell 76-26, and had two games snowed out, so the White Plains win was a sigh of relief, especially after trailing 16-4 in the first quarter.
“It’s so strange and though we are getting a better idea, we didn’t have a good idea really of what rotations were going to occur,” Blanco said. “Today the freshman guards stepped up.”
Freshmen Ivy Boockvar and Zephyr Connolly played a major role in the victory. Boockvar had the winning shot and scored 11 points in the game.
“Ivy Boockvar played a tremendous game, especially in the second half,” Blanco said. “She hit a couple of threes, one late after we got down 41-39 and we took the lead. Luckily we were able to get through the final 40 or 50 seconds to win the game.”
Connolly, who had scored seven points in her varsity debut against Ursuline, added five more points in the win.
“Zephyr Connolly did a great job,” Blanco said. “That combination did really well along with Maeve Jacobson, who was with Ivy most of the time and got her the ball. All of that worked really well.”
The freshmen brought an energy the team “desperately needed,” according to Blanco.
“I do believe freshmen have this way of saying, ‘Coach, if I go on the floor I really just want to prove that I belong there,’” Blanco said. “Kind of the whole attitude changed. It was just remarkable. We put Zephyr in first and she brought an energy that was different. We went straight to zone and we let them get out in the open floor. We called timeout a couple of times to let them know what has to happen and they went out and did it.”
Veterans Abigail Talish scored 10, Isabelle Goldban nine, Moira Conlan four.
“You have Abigail inside and she rebounded everything,” Blanco said. “Moira played really well. Isabelle Goldban did a great job handling the basketball and hitting people in the right places, plus a little scoring. We had a situation where we had to inbound the ball three times because they had the foul and she made the perfect pass all three times. That core did really well.”
Blanco said it was “a pretty big win” against a team with “talent,” a good way to reset the tone after the Ursuline game.
“Our message to them with Ursuline was they are in a stratosphere that nobody around here can play with them” he said. “I don’t care who it is. Nobody. We discount that as a learning experience and take it from there.”
Even though Ursuline was a lopsided game, the Raiders only cared that they were able to play ball. “Just being able to have a team and be out on the court, even if we’re down by 50, it’s just so worth it to have anything we can get,” senior captain Talish said.
Not knowing for so many months if high-risk sports would be approved was “stressful,” according to Talish, who every time she got an email related to athletics thought the bad news was finally going to come. Then finding out the boys team had to quarantine due to an exposure against Pelham really let them know how special their time on the court will be this winter.
“That just puts everything into perspective how temporary this season can be and how it can get taken away from us literally at any second,” Talish said. “It’s so unpredictable, so we have to go into every game like it’s our last game, like we’re not going to get another one. If anyone steps on the court who has corona, it can end our basketball careers. We just have to play our hardest every game and make sure everyone on the team recognizes how special every game is.”
Senior captain Phoebe Shearer enjoyed getting to know her team better against Ursuline, seeing how players react to competition after a short week of preseason.
“Especially with this season we have a bunch of younger players and a lot of new people,” Shearer said. “I think a lot of them really stepped up today and showed what they’re capable of and all of their skills we haven’t necessarily been able to do in practices. It was really cool to see the dynamic on the court in a real game environment today.”
The team is taking advantage of every moment to improve and succeed.
“I look forward to seeing everyone progress and to see where we can get as a team in the limited time we have together and how much better we can grow and develop,” Shearer said.
Blanco called the season, which began unofficially with noncontact individual skills workouts in late November and into the new year and then the approval for full practice and competition starting Feb. 9, “a blessing.”
“I’m just thankful we have a 10-game season, which is great,” Blanco said. “We’re doing it over the next few weeks. It provides two things that were really important to me. For the two seniors that have been here it gives them some sense of closure and for our freshmen and new players that made the team it’s development for next year.
“And I don’t want to make this sound like we’re not going to be competitive, because we are — we’re going to fight, we’re going to play — but I just want to get to the end. I want to get to the end to say we did everything we could to develop and compete hard.”
