After being held to 19 points by Arlington, the Scarsdale girls basketball team held Edgemont to 15 in going 1-1 in their home Maroon & White Kari Pizzitola Holiday Basketball Tournament. With a 44-31 win that followed against Fox Lane, the Raiders are off to a solid start with four players unable to start the season and a pair of freshmen in the starting lineup.
“It’s the first time we’ve had two freshman starters,” coach Mike Blanco said. “Alexis Kline was the first freshman to start for me and she went all the way through for four years, but I’ve never had two until now. They’re ready. It’s more from a basketball mental standpoint — they understand what I’m giving them and that’s tremendous. Physically, they are going to fill out and get stronger and all those things, but they have the skill to be at this level and to play. They’ve proven it.”
Ninth graders Hannah Wasserman and Chloe Paquin have put up points in the 64-19 loss to Arlington, the 51-15 win over Edgemont and the 44-31 victory against Fox Lane. Wasserman debuted with two points and then combined for 27 points in her next two games, putting her one point shy of averaging double digits on the season. Paquin has been consistent — and slightly improving — scoring five, six and seven points, respectively.
“Hannah does a great job inside, she runs the floor and she does have guard skills,” Blanco said. “Same with Chloe and they did a great job.”
Senior Dani Hoyt was impressed with the newcomers. “I think they did really well under pressure,” she said after the win over Edgemont. “Even two days ago when we lost they still showed how well they can play. Today our shots were dropping towards the end of the game and it was good to see the younger players get in and make shots.”
Moving from small forward on the wing to playing center as a freshman has been a bit of an adjustment, but Wasserman is excited for the challenge.
“Going into this I really didn’t know what gaps to hit or where I should drive and I learned when I get the ball I really have to put pressure on the defense,” she said. “I can’t just catch it and immediately swing it, but I can catch it and drive out of position and create opportunities for myself and other people.”
The support Wasserman has seen from her team makes it easier for her to go all-out and take charge on the court. “Everyone on the team is really welcoming and they make sure to really cheer for the freshmen,” she said. “Whenever you do anything in practice they’re very loud and encouraging. And if you mess up they’re there to encourage you. Coach Blanco is really good about incorporating everyone in the plays and allowing them to work on them, which is good because you don’t feel like an outsider.”
Paquin didn’t expect to come in and start — she was just happy to be on the team and begin her high school playing career. The best part for her is being welcomed by her teammates and working with the coaching staff.
“The season just started and I feel like I’ve already grown as a player,” Paquin said. “We do a lot of moving on offense, cutting, passing and I think it’s really great. I think we have a lot of capable shooters and I think in the first game maybe our shots weren’t falling. I think we’ll continue to get better at that. I think our defense can play zone or man and I think we’re good at that.”
The tournament was a good way for Paquin to see where she stands.
“I think it really helps me evaluate what I need to do to get better and see how our whole team can try and work together to beat Arlington the next time we see them,” she said. “I think we’re going to grow a lot during the season.”
The veterans also got in on the scoring. Senior Moira Conlan led the Raiders with eight points against Arlington, and added four more against Edgemont. Scarsdale got its offense going against Edgemont with 10 points from sophomore Zephyr Connolly, who was last year’s breakout star, eight from Hoyt, all in the second half, seven from sophomore Ivy Boockvar, six from junior Izzy Goldban. Connolly hit three 3-pointers and scored nine against Fox Lane, Goldban seven.
Hoyt was named to the Pizzitola All-Tournament team. “Today she got a lot of time,” Blanco said. “Dani is somebody who is very solid.”
Conlan, who was solid with rebounds, passing and defending, and Hoyt brought great leadership to the team.
“It’s one of the things I told the parents when we had our parent meeting: our leaders don’t teach kids how to play, they teach them how to be part of this team and that’s what makes it special,” Blanco said. “Those girls do a great job. I think they all stepped up to a degree and we’re going to need all of them.”
Senior Maeve Jacobson and freshman Lilly Tessler are expected to bolster the lineup once they return to action. The potential for being down players was part of why Blanco kept 15 on the roster.
“We have kids that are out now — not with COVID — but we don’t want them to miss any time like we did last year,” Blanco said. “After getting what we got last year, which we were thankful for, it drove me crazy, and now that we have the opportunity we can’t waste it. We have to work hard on the court, off the court, making sure we keep ourselves sanitized and all the things we have to do. We don’t want to have to go into quarantine. We don’t want to have to miss or reschedule games. It’s still a big responsibility, but the fun has been great.”
Hoyt looked immediately to the positive of being short-handed for the start of the season, noting that different players got to see action early on. There was a lot to be learned for everyone who stepped on the court.
“In the first game people got down after they missed or made a bad play, but [against Edgemont] we figured out if you make a mistake you just have to pick your head back up and keep going,” Hoyt said. “You can come back from a bad play.”
Through three games the Raiders have seen an elite team, an easier team and a more balanced matchup.
“The first game showed us what a hard team is going to look like and what we have to achieve in terms of our level of play and our mindset and this game was kind of a booster to reassure we can do this, we can play as a team, we can make shots and make plays and be on defense,” Hoyt said.
This year Blanco and assistants Kevin Carrigan and Steve Boyer are able to run full workouts and practices, unlike last year’s abbreviated season where the new players didn’t get the full experience that the veterans had been used to.
“It’s good coming back from the pandemic season because now we can do our full practices and games,” Hoyt said. “Coach Blanco is really getting everything back into what he wants to do with all of the offenses and defenses. Last year we kind of got short-changed because we didn’t have time to learn anything. This year we have it all.”
The three coaches are breaking up the assignments and going to smaller groups at times to teach the different parts of the game.
“We split our assignments up a little bit,” Blanco said. “I’m implementing the offense and making sure that’s going and they’re taking care of the defense. And Steve is doing a little bit of both. It’s going well so far. They’re getting instruction, they’re hearing one voice in terms of philosophy and how things go, so that’s been great.”
