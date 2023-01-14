With junior captain Ivy Boockvar and sophomore Chloe Paquin back after missing all of December due to injury, the Scarsdale girls basketball team is looking to make a splash in the second half of the season.

“There were some freshmen that were able to get more time on the court and develop more just because of these injuries,” Paquin said. “We’ve been able to learn so much and get real experience because of it. It’s always awesome when the whole team can play and contribute to our wins because everyone works so hard in practice that it’s great to show that off on the court.”

