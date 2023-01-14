With junior captain Ivy Boockvar and sophomore Chloe Paquin back after missing all of December due to injury, the Scarsdale girls basketball team is looking to make a splash in the second half of the season.
“There were some freshmen that were able to get more time on the court and develop more just because of these injuries,” Paquin said. “We’ve been able to learn so much and get real experience because of it. It’s always awesome when the whole team can play and contribute to our wins because everyone works so hard in practice that it’s great to show that off on the court.”
Heading into the new year with a 3-4 record despite not having two projected starters in the lineup, the healthy Raiders held down the fort until they could be at full strength once again.
“A lot of players stepped up when we needed them to and that was really helpful in everything we’ve been able to do so far this season,” senior captain Izzy Goldban said. “We definitely weren’t expecting to have those injuries, but the people who got those opportunities on the court showed they deserved to play as well. Now that people are starting to get healthy again and we’re starting to have our full team, those players who got those chances and did a great job are going to see more time and really continue to help our team as the season goes on.”
Following a 54-43 loss to New Rochelle on Jan. 4, the Raiders dominated Lincoln 63-10 on Jan. 6 and beat Mount Vernon 54-47 on Jan. 10 to move to 2-2 in league play and 5-5 overall.
Paquin played in all three games, Boockvar the two wins. The team’s hope that their return would bolster both the starting lineup and the bench has already proven to be true, further raising the team’s expectations for the second half of the season.
“I think we can take this really far,” Boockvar said. “We’re a really good team, we’re motivated and I believe in all of us. As long as we all work together we can really do it and we can get far in the playoffs.”
When they faced New Rochelle, Scarsdale hadn’t played a game since Dec. 19 and came out rusty in the first quarter, trailing 16-5. The Raiders won the second quarter 15-6 and were down by only two at halftime.
“We fought really hard after we had a slow start,” Goldban said. “It was 16-5 at the end of the first and I think we outscored them every quarter after that. We hadn’t played a game in almost two weeks, so it was a rusty start. The intensity and effort we showed the rest of the game is what we’ll bring the rest of the season with our full lineup.”
The Raiders hung in and trailed by only five going into the fourth quarter.
“That was without Ivy, so we were tough and gritty and just playing hard all the time,” coach Mike Blanco said. “We had tremendous opportunities to take the lead in that game with three or four possessions. We had good shots, but we just missed. We have to get to a point where we can make these. We’re going to have more depth now to move people in and out and not be exhausted in the fourth quarter.”
Rylie Rosenberg had a big game for New Ro with 29 points, four three-pointers and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Hannah Wasserman led the Raiders with 13 points and three threes, Goldban scored 10, sophomore Lilly Tessler and junior Zephyr Connolly nine each, Paquin two in her return.
The Raiders were 2 of 10 from the free-throw line, New Ro 16 of 19.
“New Ro is one of our toughest rivals,” Paquin said. “I was really happy to be able to play in that game and I think that even though we lost we all worked together and we played so hard. Everyone was proud. Coach was so proud of us.”
Boockvar put up 25 points in her return against Lincoln.
Boockvar found it “definitely annoying” not being able to play as she lost part of her soccer season to the injury as well — the soccer team made the Section 1 fall finals for the first time — but trusted her team to step up and cheered for them and supported them from the bench. Getting back on the court was a relief.
“It felt really good,” Boockvar said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a while. Being out since the first game is definitely hard and aggravating. I was into it, the team was really into it and we just played really well.”
Wasserman scored 13, Connolly seven, junior Ella Mulfinger four, Paquin four, sophomore Danielle Horn four, Goldban three, freshman Chloe Powell and freshman Leah Brown two each as the Raiders expanded the bench’s playing time in the blowout.
The biggest win came on Jan. 10 in the team’s 10th game as Scarsdale topped Mount Vernon by a convincing margin. Blanco called it a “very good team effort.”
Scarsdale led 7-6 after the first quarter and built a 24-13 halftime lead. Mount Vernon had a big second half with 34 points, but the Raiders were able to hold off the late run.
Wasserman, Boockvar and Paquin were all in double digits scoring with 19, 13 and 11 points, respectively. Connolly scored five, Goldban four, junior Claudia Rosenberg two.
The team was 17 of 23 from the free-throw line, led by Wasserman hitting 8 of 12 and Boockvar at 6 of 7. Paquin hit three three-pointers.
Rosenberg has impressed Blanco as a starter and he knows it’s tough to take her off the court.
“She’s done a great job rebounding and defending against the top big girl on the other team,” Blanco said. “Her improvement from last year is just night and day. She takes a lot of pressure off of Hannah. If Hannah doesn’t get great box-out position, Claudia is there.”
Brown has also continued to develop. “She’s starting to understand what she needs to do,” Blanco said. “She’s a great athlete, undersized, but she’s like a three for us.”
Paquin is a big plus in the lineup and Boockvar and Connolly teaming up is key for the team. “Ivy is that person who gets every 50-50 ball, when she’s hitting the three she’s insane and the quickness she brings on defense really helps us,” Blanco said. “We’re a different team with her. She’s like Zephyr’s partner. It’s almost like Alexis Kline and Lindsay Kramer. It’s not quite the same, but very similar. They rely on each other so much and they know where each other are.”
Shooting is something Paquin would like to see the team develop further.
“We’re really good at sharing the ball,” she said. “We just need to focus more on our shots and finishing our layups. Sometimes we get in our own heads, but we’ll work on that.”
For a team that only graduates one starter next year, Goldban, the future is now.
“I think our full potential hasn’t been reached yet,” Goldban said. “I think now that we have our full team the best is yet to come and some of these teams we’re going to see later on don’t know what’s coming to them yet.”
Blanco agreed. “We’re not nearly where we’re gonna be, so if we just keep going and getting better every day I think at playoff time we’re going to be pretty tough as long as we’re healthy,” he said.
