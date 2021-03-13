The Scarsdale and Edgemont girls basketball teams met up for the first time in a decade last week. Both programs have changed tremendously since that time.
When Scarsdale topped Edgemont 44-24 on Dec. 6, 2011, Mike Blanco was in his first year as Scarsdale’s head coach and Mike Tracy was Edgemont’s head coach. Playing in that game were future 1,000-point scorers Shelby Zucker, then a junior for Scarsdale, and Shayna Davner, then a sophomore for Edgemont.
When the teams met up again on March 6, 2021 — a 58-34 Scarsdale win — Blanco was still Scarsdale’s coach, but Larry Giustiniani succeeded Tracy a few years ago. Scarsdale doesn’t have a marquee player this year, but senior Abigail Talish has stepped up into a big role and several up-and-coming players are emerging. Edgemont has a small roster of eight and is led by a pair of sharp-shooting seniors, Sammi Ackerman and Rachel Bortstein, with a rebuild on the way.
Prior to playing Edgemont, Scarsdale had a pair of back-to-back wins over Mount Vernon to improve to 3-3.
“We actually had two practices, which is rare for this season,” Blanco said. “We used it to just put in a couple of other things that we might use for the playoffs just to add a little wrinkle and to really just go over everything, to make sure we’re solid in everything we do, especially on the defensive end. That’s why today was a little disappointing that we didn’t get after it like we got after it in practice. If we do I think the potential — we’re going to lose three seniors — of this group is to be a very good defensive team.”
Scarsdale and Edgemont typically see each other in the fall league and clinics, so the girls are often familiar with one another as the coaches are friendly.
“I think the closeness of the communities adds to it, but we have to understand that with who we play we can never let down,” Blanco said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing — you have to play hard all the time and do the things we ask you to do. If you do that you’ll be successful. If not we can lose to anybody.”
For the final two games against Mamaroneck and Ursuline, Blanco wanted to see intensity heading into postseason.
“We want intensity with consistent execution,” he said. “If we execute offensively and defensively, even if we turn the ball over and we’ve done the right thing we see where the mistake is and we’re able to move forward and improve from that.”
The girls embraced eight new players this winter and they’ve gelled quickly, junior Ava Londa said. “A lot of new players really stepped up — freshmen, sophomores — and people have been really confident, which is great, and helped us get some wins this season, whether it’s handling the ball or taking shots,” Londa said. “I think it’s been really good for us.”
In a transition year the Raiders had a lot more on their plates than basketball, but they focused on the game and getting everyone acclimated.
“It’s definitely different from a practice point of view because we practice very differently with masks and practices are shorter,” Londa said. “It’s also good for them to get a taste for the teams in the league going forward.”
Blanco said he is close to achieving all of his goals for the season.
“So my first goal was to play, then to develop and to complete,” he said. “We’ve done all three. The fourth one is to finish. If we get all of that we’re very fortunate.”
Panther pride
With a move up to Class A this winter, and the COVID-19 schedules having them face many AA teams, too, Edgemont hasn’t backed down despite being outsized and outnumbered. According to Giustiniani, his team has shown “tremendous grit,” “character” and “pride” during its 1-10 regular season.
“They know that on a roster of eight players, seven active at times, that’s not enough to play the up-and-down game that a lot of the bigger schools with deeper rosters are going to play naturally, let alone when they see seven or eight players walk in the gym,” Giustiniani said. “We’re seeing presses, a lot of things that are demanding of any team at any strength at any size let alone a brand new A team with a bunch of 5-foot-nothing, a hundred and nothing kids. With that they don’t act their size — they don’t play their size. They go 100 percent, they never quit on a play. I am so voraciously tough on them with every ounce of what they are capable of and they accept that, they want that.”
Beginning with the Scarsdale game and ending the season with Port Chester and Irvington, Giustiniani was hoping to see his team play better than it had been recently. He believes that started in the second quarter against Scarsdale. He called it “the stuff we practiced the last three years being the resource for what they are looking for.”
“What we learned today is to get more cerebral in the moment and rely on the fundamentals that we’ve worked diligently on for the last three years,” he said. “There’s a very specific set of things and they nodded their heads during the second quarter rant when I went into this and from the second quarter on, the three reserves we brought in all played with a better sense of ball possession and patience through the offense.”
Those bench players, junior Valentina Russo, sophomore Sidney Burak and eighth grader Sarah Hu were the boost the team needed.
“With that second group kind of getting their fundamentals together and pulling their stuff together there was this spurt of energy along with it that got the engine going,” Giustiniani said. “It wasn’t just idling properly, but actually going.”
The key for Edgemont to pull off an upset in the Section 1 regionals will be Bortstein and Ackerman putting up points after a rough stretch in the second half of the season.
“They are noted three-point shooters and they just got into a little bit of a funk,” Giustiniani said. “Sammi must have had five or six deflections on perimeter entries. Straight-out steals, rebounds, possession tips, cuts, passes, filled our offense. She never lets shooting get in the way. She’s a rare shooter that way.
“Rachel will let her shooting bother her and she’ll tell you that. Sammi refuses to take a problem shooting into something else. Thankfully Rachel got a little hot and hopefully we get Sammi on track and when she gets on track somebody’s gonna pay.”
Junior starter Mehek Nanavaty said the team felt the loss of key players who graduated, but that gave other players the chance to step up and make their presence known. It also will help the team next year when Ackerman and Bortstein have graduated.
“Sometimes players didn’t get a chance because we had our seniors we always relied on,” she said. “Now everyone is really stepping up. We have a small bench and because we’re such a small team we really have to hustle a lot and keep endurance against bigger teams. I think everyone is trying and everyone is trying to support each other.”
The brutal schedule is something Giustiniani told his team about and something he’s told them to embrace. Nanavaty called it a “wake-up call,” and believes that pound for pound Edgemont is challenging other teams.
“We’re getting tremendously better,” Nanavaty said. “We’ve had to play a lot of tougher teams, so we’ve had to step up and take a tougher role. That’s been really helpful because we’ve had to get a lot tougher this season.
“I think we’re all going into new roles, different positions, ones we never thought we would have, but we’re all trying to do the best we can and we’re supporting each other and that will help us in the long run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.