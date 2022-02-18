Scarsdale and Edgemont will both begin their quests for a gold ball this weekend as the Raiders enter the Class AA sectionals with Edgemont competing in the Class B playoffs.
The Raiders received the No. 11 seed in AA and will travel to sixth-seeded Ossining for a 2 p.m. opening-round contest on Saturday, Feb. 19. A victory there would send them to the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 3 Fox Lane and No. 14 John Jay-East Fishkill on Friday, Feb. 25.
“I am excited about the section playoffs,” Scarsdale coach Joe Amelio said. “We have enough talent to compete for a gold ball. It will undoubtedly come down to our effort and whether we will buy in to competing for every second of each game.”
He continued, “Our expectations every year are to compete at the highest level, which will give us a chance to win a gold ball. I’m excited about this group and our preparation so far heading into the playoffs has been excellent.”
Edgemont earned the fourth seed in Class B and welcomes No. 13 Woodlands for an opening round game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Panthers were projected to be as high as the No. 2 seed after a late-season upset of Bronxville, but dropped back to No. 4.
If the Panthers take care of business in the first two rounds — a likely home quarterfinal contest vs. Rye Neck on Friday, Feb. 25 — then a road rematch with top-seeded Bronxville looms in the semifinals on March 2.
“These guys are so selfless and they’re really buying into the mentality that they’re going to do this together,” Edgemont coach Craig Moses said. “They’re going to earn it, hold each other accountable and play for one another. If they can continue to do that, I think we’re going to be a scary team to go against.”
The 59-56 victory over the Broncos back on Feb. 8 provided a huge boost for the Panthers heading into the postseason.
“From point guard all the way up through center, they’re a very physical team,” Moses said of Bronxville. “They’ve got size at the two forward positions. Being able to play physical and hang with them (in the paint), it did a lot for our confidence coming into the sections.”
End of season roundup
Scarsdale closed the regular season with two league losses and a huge nonleague victory over Roy C. Ketcham to finish the 20-game schedule with a 12-8 record.
Coming off a home league win over rival Mamaroneck, the Raiders fell to host New Rochelle 36-35 in a league contest on Thursday, Feb. 10. Scarsdale led late but Carmello Green won the game for the Huguenots on a putback with six seconds to go.
“I was not happy with the effort against New Rochelle,” Amelio said. “Being a league game, I did not feel we were ready to compete for 32 minutes.”
Asher Krohn and Jake Sussberg sparked Scarsdale with nine points each.
Scarsdale rebounded with a big 51-45 victory over visiting Ketcham on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Carlos Rodriguez paced the Raiders with 26 points and five boards. Krohn added 10 points while A.J. Booth chipped in six points and swiped five steals to lead the defense.
Ketcham is the No. 4 seed heading into the Class AA sectionals.
“Much of our team was in early and late foul trouble including Asher Krohn, one of our leading scorers,” Amelio said. “It was a great bounce-back win against a top-five seeded program.”
The Raiders ended the regular season by traveling to Mount Vernon and endured a 67-30 defeat to the unbeaten Knights (17-0), the top seed in the Class AA sectionals.
Edgemont ended the regular season with a 16-4 record after cruising past Pawling 77-54 on Friday, Feb. 11.
Brandon Gibbons (17 points) and Samir Mansouri (14 points) led the Panthers’ offense. Gibbons splashed four 3-pointers. Milan Gialleonardo netted nine points while Will Shah and Andrew Knecht added eight points apiece.
