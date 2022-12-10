SHS girls basketball Lilly Tessler photo
Lilly Tessler

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

With Chloe Paquin and Campbell Alin out to start the season, Ivy Boockvar getting hurt in the season opener and Izzy Goldban injuring herself in the second game of the season, wrists and ankles are proving problematic for the Scarsdale girls basketball team.

While the timeline of return is different for each player, it’s looking more and more like the full potential of the team won’t be realized until everyone returns healthy in January for a second-half playoff push. In the meantime coach Mike Blanco and his staff have their hands full eagerly preparing young players for their chance to shine.

