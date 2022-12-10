With Chloe Paquin and Campbell Alin out to start the season, Ivy Boockvar getting hurt in the season opener and Izzy Goldban injuring herself in the second game of the season, wrists and ankles are proving problematic for the Scarsdale girls basketball team.
While the timeline of return is different for each player, it’s looking more and more like the full potential of the team won’t be realized until everyone returns healthy in January for a second-half playoff push. In the meantime coach Mike Blanco and his staff have their hands full eagerly preparing young players for their chance to shine.
Although the situation is less than thrilling as key players are left out of the action, it could bode well for Scarsdale down the stretch as the team could become more balanced and add depth through getting players experience earlier than planned.
“Everyone’s been working really hard,” Blanco said. “We’re trying to assess the new and younger players. We had all four of them out there on the court at the same time [against Harrison]. They moved the ball really well and they worked hard. They want to play, so we’re going to start pushing people.”
The Raiders came into the season with high hopes as the team had only one senior starter in Goldban and the rest of the team was still young with room to improve.
“I think we were all super excited because we had our entire starting lineup coming back,” sophomore Hannah Wasserman said. “A few injuries were detrimental and very upsetting for us, but it was great to have everyone back and have the same energy as last year and be able to build on what we had and what we already knew. It was great because we had team bonding already and such a connection since we had played with each other before.”
Despite playing the opening game without returning starter Paquin, a sophomore, the Raiders defeated Arlington 47-37 on Dec. 1 in the first round of the Maroon & White Kari Pizzitola Holiday Basketball Tournament.
“Our team was shooting really well and moving the ball and finding open people,” Wasserman said. “We’re playing well together as a team to get the open shots and to get people open on cuts without overworking one player, just moving the ball quickly. That was going well.”
Just one year earlier, the Raiders lost the very same game to Arlington 64-19.
“We were just expecting to play hard, match their energy and we came out and ended up winning by 10,” junior Zephyr Connolly said. “That’s a really big turnaround. Even though we lost today, that first win on Thursday got us super hyped and ready for a really good season.”
Connolly led Scarsdale with 16 points, while sophomore Lilly Tessler posted 13 points in her first-ever first start, hitting 7 of 8 free throws. Junior captain Boockvar scored 11 in the first half, hitting three three-pointers, before sustaining an injury and leaving the game. Wasserman scored five points and junior Claudia Rosenberg added two.
“Lilly played a hell of a game on Thursday,” Blanco said. “It was her first start. She’s very, very aggressive. She struggled a little tonight, but they were so good we couldn’t even get her the ball. She’s aggressive, she handles the ball well and she’ll defend all the time. With Chloe down we went with three guards as opposed to another forward. I think that was a good combination and she’ll be able to step up even more. This is going to be a scoring role. She’s going to have to defend. She’s going to have to handle the ball.”
Against a strong Harrison team, the Raiders lost 52-20 two days later in the tournament finals. It didn’t help losing Goldban late in the first half, but the Raiders didn’t hang their heads.
“I think we stayed resilient,” Connolly said, “Hannah Wasserman is a baller and that last group that played moved the ball, they were confident. They were playing hard. They’re all athletes. They may not play year-round, but when they get on the court they want to play their hardest and show that they made the team for a reason. We play to the last minute repping Scarsdale.”
Wasserman hit three threes and scored 14, while Connolly scored three, freshman Stevie Rosenberg two and junior Claudia Rosenberg one.
Wasserman and Connolly were named All-Tournament.
“The one thing with Zephyr is her shot has become more consistent from the perimeter, which is good,” Blanco said. “She changed her form around just a little bit and the ball looks really good coming off her hand.
“Hannah’s just Hannah — she’s a hard worker, she’s versatile, we can put her inside, outside, we can have her handle the ball. Those two are going to have to carry us and Lilly’s going to have to support them.”
Claudia Rosenberg was also impressive in her first start.
“Tonight we had Claudia and she had six offensive rebounds in the third quarter,” Blanco said. “When they were still playing hard against their first group she’s that type of kid who has a nose for the ball and it puts a lot of pressure on the other team’s defense because they’ve got to box her out. That’s the lacrosse thing in her where she keeps going. She only has one speed, which is good.”
Playing in a blowout with holes in the ideal lineup was a chance for the team’s four new players, freshmen Leah Brown, Chloe Powell and Stevie Rosenberg and sophomore Danielle Horn, to see action early in the season.
“We just now have to develop them a little quicker and tonight was a proving ground of who wants to be in the game,” Blanco said. “Stevie Rosenberg comes in, catches, shoots, puts the ball in the basket. That’s impressive. Leah Brown played hard the entire time. Dani had a couple of rebounds. Chloe is very athletic.
“We have to figure out where they fit, get them some confidence. This is the type of game where you may think they won’t get confidence from it, but they will because we told them they did a great job against a great team. And they really did.”
Connolly was impressed with the newcomers.
“A lot of us worked really hard over the summer and we have some new girls like Leah and Chloe and Stevie and Dani and they all push us really hard in practice,” Connolly said. “They’re all aggressive, super athletes — that’s why they’re on the team. Some of them played today. We all just want to play hard. That’s our goal, to play hard.”
White Plains handed the Raiders their second loss of the season on Dec. 5 by a 55-28 score. Wasserman scored 12, Connolly seven, Tessler five, Claudia Rosenberg four.
Despite a 1-2 start in the win-loss columns and several seasons’ worth of injuries all at once, the Raiders aren’t letting the adversity get under their skin.
“We just have to stay positive and push each other,” Connolly said. “Everybody, no matter how old you are, you have to be ready to go your hardest. You never know when you’re going to have to play 20 minutes in a game or two minutes. You’ve just got to be ready to go at all times.”
