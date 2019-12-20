Jacob Smith saw the basketball court sparingly during Scarsdale’s 22 games last winter as a sophomore. As frustrating as it was to sit and watch — and know his friends were seeing plenty of action on junior varsity — Smith understood he was there as part of the bigger picture.
“I knew I was gaining a lot of experience,” Smith said. “I could feel myself absorbing that in playoff games and tight regular-season games.”
That’s paying off junior year already as Smith is seeing more court time. When senior standout Jayshen Saigal went down with an injury in the first half against White Plains at the Harrison Tournament last Thursday, Smith took over in the second half of the game to fill some big sneakers.
“It was a chance for a lot of guys to get minutes they typically haven’t since Jayshen plays about 28 to 29 minutes a game,” coach Joe Amelio said. “Jacob played well. He got a lot more minutes than he typically has. He played more aggressive and I think he and Dennis [Alter] and Fisher [Waterhouse] stepped into a more aggressive role. That experience alone is important down the stretch to play such a larger number of minutes against a team like White Plains early on so they can develop as players.”
Referring to Smith, Amelio said the White Plains game was “important for his growth.”
Last year was Amelio’s first year and he took Smith as the lone underclassman. This year he took Dylan Manin as a sophomore. It’s by design.
“They get to see the type of program that we like to run here and the culture so when they’re seniors they’ve been in for three years and they can pay it forward to the young guys and set an example,” Amelio said.
Smith described his first year on varsity as a “very welcoming experience.” He got to study under the likes of All-State Cole Kattan, plus Gus Thompson and others last winter.
“It just got me to a different level of play,” Smith said. “I was at a completely different level at the end. Pace-wise my jumpshot was much better and my style of play was at a varsity level. Now I can use what I learned last year and give it to the new kids this year, like the new sophomore, Dylan, and the new juniors and seniors, too.”
Saigal playing against White Plains was a gametime decision as he’d had some issues with his calf the previous practice. “He felt OK and then making quick moves he wasn’t the same,” Amelio said.
Amelio removed Saigal after 11 minutes with the team down 12 points. By the half it was 18, which sealed Saigal’s fate for the rest of the game.
“We knew third quarter the chance of winning even with Jayshen on the court was slim against a good team,” Amelio said. “The coaching staff made the decision to tell him he was done for the day. We sent him to the trainer and they iced him and massaged him. He was obviously unhappy about my decision, but so be it. Long term I think he understands.”
It turned out to be a 74-40 loss.
In the consolation game of the Harrison Tournament two days later against the host, Saigal was back to his old self and dropped 20 points, while Matt Lipsay posted 17. The team however, continued to struggle offensively en route to a 73-50 loss.
“Matt Lipsay stepped up,” Amelio said. “We’re looking for that third and fourth guy that can give a substantial amount of points, whether one day it’s 10, one day 20. We’re looking for somebody to step up on the scoring aspect. Typically through the first five games it’s been Fisher Waterhouse.”
Waterhouse, however, is pulling double duty as he’s also charged with shadowing the opposing team’s best guard on defense. “He expends so much energy on the defensive end that there are games where his shot might be short because he’s working so hard,” Amelio said.
As a senior third-year player not only does Waterhouse love finally being a full-time starter, but he enjoys his role.
“Last year having Cole, Gus, Joey [Lane], Evan [Huo] and Jay as the starting five I found myself more as a bench person coming in when the team needed the stop,” Waterhouse said. “Now I’m a starting shooting guard, so it’s definitely more responsibility and leadership, especially with the underclassmen.”
Waterhouse takes pride in his defense, “especially in tough moments in the game,” which is something he carries from last year’s team.
“When it doesn’t go our way and we’re missing our shots we have to remember it all comes back to defense,” he said. “A defensive stop will lead to an easy transition bucket. I think we did a great job with that last year. We just have to mirror that from last year.”
Overall, the Raiders are shooting under 30 percent from the field, which isn’t going to cut it this season.
“We’re getting great shots and that’s the struggle,” Amelio said. “It’s not anything offensively that we have to change. We’re getting really good shots — we’re just not putting the ball in the basket. It’s frustrating. They’re in here in the morning shooting and they know eventually that slump will end.”
Smith is confident the team will turn its fortunes around. “We’re a really determined team and once we start hitting our shots it’s just going to flow from there,” he said. “It’s gonna happen. It’s just a matter of when. We’re in practice grinding, working our hardest.”
The Raiders are also in a transition period with drastically new personnel and a tougher schedule than last December.
“Right now we’re getting comfortable with each other, but the confidence has not waivered,” Amelio said. “We fully understand what we are capable of and what we have not done. We’re working toward that goal.”
After watching film Monday night, Amelio declared a new start to the season. “We’re 0-0 and we’ve got to forget about how we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks and start fresh with new energy coming into Friday against Mahopac,” Waterhouse said.
The Raiders take a 2-3 record into Mahopac on Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., and then Mount St. Michael’s the next day at the Westchester County Center at noon as part of the Slam Dunk showcase.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity and experience,” Waterhouse said. “I’ve never played in the county center and it’s been a dream of mine. We have to focus on Mount St. Michael, which is a pretty intense team. We have to come there with a lot of energy and pretty much shock everybody that’s doubting us.”
