Overcoming and growing from early-season injuries to key players, the Scarsdale girls basketball team rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish the season 13-9 and come within one win of reaching the Westchester County Center.
Following a 79-47 home win in the Section 1 Class AA opening round over Ossining, the No. 7 Raiders ran into No. 2 Ketcham in the quarterfinals and ended their season with a 58-38 loss.
“They were good and we knew going into the game it was going to be a tough fight and that we did give everything we had,” senior Izzy Goldban said. “At the end of the day it didn’t go our way and I’m really proud of the effort we put in and how we fought until the very end.”
Ketcham was able to contain Scarsdale’s hot shooters, junior Ivy Boockvar and sophomore Hannah Wasserman, holding them to two and eight points, respectively. Lone senior starter Goldban, who hadn’t needed to do much scoring this season, led the team with nine points.
“I had really high expectations coming into this season,” Goldban said. “I know that we were a pretty young team, but I think that after last season and towards the end of the season we really gelled together and I knew that this season was going to be successful. Just witnessing it firsthand and playing a part in it was really special.”
Goldban could tell from the first preseason workout how much the younger players had improved.
“I think everyone was working really hard in the offseason whether it was playing basketball or even other sports — people were getting in better shape, getting stronger,” Goldban said. “I think that really helped us this season and I have 100% confidence these younger girls are going to put in the same work in the offseason to be really ready to do great things next season.”
The key to the team’s success this year was hard work in practice.
“A lot of it came down to the effort and time that we put into practices and games, really trying to get better ourselves, but also make each other better at the same time,” Goldban said. “Then towards the end of the season that work was reflected in our record, our last few games and how we did in playoffs. It showed the work we put in paid off.”
The Raiders were without sophomore Chloe Paquin for the second time this season due to injury. She had started as a freshman and came off the bench when she returned from her first injury. Her absence was felt throughout the season, so the Raiders hope to have her back healthy next winter.
Goldban, Wasserman, Boockvar, junior Zephyr Connolly and junior Claudia Rosenberg did their best in the starting lineup, and picked things up in the second half.
“We kind of got back in rhythm in the third quarter and scored 29 points in the second half and I thought that was tremendous,” coach Mike Blanco said. “Our younger kids actually played really well in the last four minutes when we emptied the bench. It was their time to show me and they really did a nice job. I’m excited for next year, no doubt.”
In addition to the younger players getting good playoff experience, Blanco was impressed with the veterans on the bench down the stretch of the fourth quarter.
“Our bench sounded like we were the winning team,” Blanco said. “They were so into it that there was nothing that Ketcham could do to make it seem like we were losing. That’s something we’ve developed over time. These kids have had exposure to how we do things the right way and the support system we have within the group is just insane. I hope we can continue to do that.”
Ketcham’s one-two punch of Nia Rencher and Caitlyn Robertson combined for as many points as Scarsdale’s score, 38. Rencher scored 24 and all the scouting and preparation wasn’t enough to shut her down.
“The one thing that was the killer for us as we prepared I thought we’d be able to switch off of her and use someone like Ivy to be really quick and be in front of her,” Blanco said. “Ivy was sick the day before the game and was not 100%, which is not an excuse, but it kind of got us out of sorts right away and they got up 13-0.”
The Raiders hadn’t seen a player who could cover that much ground to catch a pass that even guarding the passer didn’t help.
“She got the ball, she has great hands — better hands than I thought — and in the end she was the one that really killed us,” Blanco said.
For each of the two playoff games, the Raiders had a week to prepare, which meant an extra week of practice, which Blanco used to prepare his team not only for this year, but for the future, especially in preparing for a challenge like Ketcham.
“I didn’t want this season to ever end,” Blanco said. “They had such a great personality as a group that it’s infectious and you just really enjoy being around them. When things get a little tense there’s a joke and it’s fun. It just dissipates all the tense moments that might be in practice when you’re trying to push them and you can’t help but laugh. One of my goals when I started was to make sure we laugh at least once a day, to keep this in the proper perspective. If I get a little tense these kids bring me back down. It’s fantastic.”
While the Raiders also graduate Campbell Alin, Camryn Litofsky and Juliet Schneider, Goldban will create a big hole in the lineup as she guards the other team’s top player, passes the ball well and hits a three-pointer or a free throw when needed. She also inbounds the ball for the Raiders.
“The person who takes the ball out is extremely important and she’s that girl for us,” Blanco said. “Next year we’ll have to try to replace that. That’s not an easy thing to do and she’s done it so well for two years. There’s a comfort level when she’s in the game. You know she’s going to make great decisions and she’s really good at making deflections on screen roll situations because she keeps her hands high — and I think that is attributed to volleyball, how intuitive it is for her.”
Adding Paquin back into the mix, the Raiders have five returning starters with Wasserman, Rosenberg, Connolly and Boockvar, in addition to players like freshman Leah Brown, sophomore Dani Horn and sophomore Lilly Tessler who saw great improvement this season, plus any rookies who join the team. All Blanco can ask for is a healthy season, which he believes will make beating Ursuline, which the team did on the road this season, and other top teams the “norm” going forward.
