SHS girls hoops box 3-3 issue

Overcoming and growing from early-season injuries to key players, the Scarsdale girls basketball team rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish the season 13-9 and come within one win of reaching the Westchester County Center.

Following a 79-47 home win in the Section 1 Class AA opening round over Ossining, the No. 7 Raiders ran into No. 2 Ketcham in the quarterfinals and ended their season with a 58-38 loss.

