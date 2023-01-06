Five days, four nights, three games, two losses, one overtime win, one theme park and one escape room later, the Scarsdale boys basketball team returned from the KSA Tournament in Orlando a better team on and off the court. The Raiders achieved so much on their trip that they looked to put into motion when they resumed their Section 1 schedule this week.
The team hadn’t traveled since 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic when coach Joe Amelio took the team to San Diego, so getting back on the road was a boost for the team.
“Wherever I’ve coached, wherever I’ve played we’ve traveled and we’ve developed bonds and the team camaraderie that comes with it is second to none,” Amelio said. “I think it helped us a few years ago and with the pandemic that slowed down. Once we got the approval that we could travel this year we had a few options.
“We chose to go to Florida just because of the field of teams that had already signed up there. I really wanted to test this group and be in the highest possible bracket. Win or lose, this is what gears us up for league games and ultimately Section 1 playoffs.”
With starters A.J. Booth and Jake Sussberg, a junior and sophomore, respectively, missing significant time in the tournament, several players had a chance to step up and add to the team’s arsenal going forward as they return to action at full strength this week.
Seniors Daniel Pillette and Henry Rifkin had seen minutes earlier in the season during the team’s 5-1 start, but saw even more minutes in Florida. Amelio said they “really impressed.”
Senior Jody Alter returned from extended time off and got on the court in Florida, making an impact on both ends of the court, which he’ll need to do going forward. “It’s been great to see him play a lot of minutes and get comfortable because he’d been injured.” Amelio said. “It was good to see him get his wind and confidence back during that trip.”
Junior Conner Shigekawa had a standout performance at KSA. When Sussberg got elbowed in the eye in the second game, requiring 16 stitches, Shigekawa was among the players who stepped up late in the game and then earned the start in the third game.
In the second game, Amelio said Shigekawa’s spark was “unbelievable.”
“In like a one-minute span of him actually coming in the game he took a charge, got an offensive rebound for a kick-out for a three and he got the assist and then he knocks down a three,” Amelio said. “He may have scored one or two baskets during the season prior to that. It raised everyone’s awareness that we do have people coming off the bench that can score, that can contribute.”
Shigekawa hit two more three-pointers in his start. “You never know when, provided with the opportunity, what some of these kids are going to do,” Amelio said. “Conner really stepped up and we hope to continue to see that throughout January and February.”
Though he wanted to be out there on the court — he even tried to convince his coach to put him back in — Sussberg was impressed with Shigekawa’s contributions to the team. Last year Sussberg didn’t see action early on, but when he got his chance he stepped up. “Whenever you’re on the floor you want to give all you have and if you play well you’ll earn minutes,” he said.
Through the first six games, Shigekawa had accepted his role and spent his time in practice working hard to challenge his teammates and in games to cheer them on and pick them up when they were down. He learned what it is to “be a good teammate,” he said.
“Unfortunately we were down a lot at the end of the second game, so I was able to get in,” Shigekawa said. “Thankfully when I was able to get in I made some plays and I got a starting spot in the third game. It was nice to see my work pay off.
“We can go far into the bench if we need to. They can trust the guys off the bench and we can go in and do what we need to do.”
The Raiders struggled in their three games in Florida, but not necessarily in a bad way. Coach Amelio took them there to be in the toughest bracket and challenge them.
Winning the first game on Dec. 27 44-42 in overtime against East River (Florida) was a boost for the team as they adjusted to playing without a shot clock. The Raiders outscored East River 3-1 in overtime with senior Asher Krohn hitting a field goal and junior Carlos Rodriguez hitting a free throw.
Krohn and Rodriguez led the offense with 15 and 11 points, respectively, while Sussberg scored nine. Booth scored four, Rifkin three, Daniel Hoey two. Sussberg also came up big with 14 rebounds, while Krohn had eight, Booth six. Rodriguez had three assists, Hoey three blocks. Krohn had four steals, Sussberg and Hoey three each, Booth two.
“We didn’t know how good the competition would be,” Sussberg said. “In the first game we played a team with a kid who I think is playing DII on a scholarship and he must have had 30 in that game. Competing with them was good. We didn’t play great, but pulling out a win is always good.”
The next two games were double digit losses as the Raiders fell to 6-3. On Dec. 28, Archbishop Rummel (Louisiana) won 50-35 and the next day United (Texas) won 60-43.
Against Archbishop Rummel, the Raiders struggled offensively — they hit 1 of 16 three-pointers — with Rodriguez leading the team with seven points. Hoey scored five, senior Noah Chappell, Sussberg and Shigekawa four each, senior Mason Ruzumna three, Krohn, Rifkin, Booth and junior Noah Grossberg two each. Hoey had four assists, Rodriguez and Krohn three each, Krohn three blocks and three steals, Rodriguez, Krohn and Hoey six rebounds each.
Against United, Rodriguez had a big game with 21 points. Krohn scored 10, Shigekawa six, Chappell and Alter two each, Grossberg and Hoey one each. Krohn had six rebounds and two blocks, Chappell three rebounds.
“From the games the best part about traveling is you see a different brand of basketball multiple times,” Amelio said. “We played three teams from three different states that played three different brands of basketball. And there was no shot clock, so we had to work defensively for possession sometimes for a minute, minute and a half. That was a good takeaway because we really had to dig deep to get stops.”
Sussberg said playing against the different teams will help the Raiders on both sides of the ball as they can adapt their game to their upcoming opponents better.
“You could play defense for two minutes, so that conditioning component is important,” Sussberg said. “I feel like it helped us move the ball more. They moved the ball very well and really destroyed us, so I feel like we’re going to move the ball better now after seeing teams do that.”
The games don’t help the Raiders for seeding in sectionals, so in the end the wins and losses aren’t extremely significant.
“As always the goal was to go out there and have fun,” Krohn said. “We knew they didn’t have too much significance, but we wanted to challenge ourselves. We wanted to play against teams that we won’t see again, but will help us get better. Basically we used all three games as learning opportunities we can utilize later in the season.”
Krohn said there was a lot of laughter on the trip, and one highlight was getting Hoey on his first real rollercoaster.
“It’s chemistry and overall camaraderie,” Krohn said. “It’s those extracurriculars outside of basketball that you do as a team really help build a better bond on and off the court.”
The Raiders were preparing for their second league game on Jan. 4 against New Rochelle, against whom Scarsdale opened up the season with a 66-63 win.
“We wanted to travel before the league games in January,” Amelio said. “Tomorrow is a big one. Our league is intense throughout the month of January and February before the playoffs. Building the camaraderie we did and having people get healthy during the break is going to pay dividends for us for sure. Bonds that are formed during the trip is going to help us when adversity hits.”
The Raiders are looking to break their two-game losing streak as the team agreed it was a must-win game.
“We’re looking for a W,” Shigekawa said. “We need to bounce back against New Ro, one of the top teams in the section. We’re looking to make a statement to Section 1 this year.”
