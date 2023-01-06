Scarsdale boys basketball team KSA photo

The Scarsdale boys basketball team traveled to Florida to compete in the KSA Tournament over winter break.

 Contributed Photo

Five days, four nights, three games, two losses, one overtime win, one theme park and one escape room later, the Scarsdale boys basketball team returned from the KSA Tournament in Orlando a better team on and off the court. The Raiders achieved so much on their trip that they looked to put into motion when they resumed their Section 1 schedule this week.

The team hadn’t traveled since 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic when coach Joe Amelio took the team to San Diego, so getting back on the road was a boost for the team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.