Making a team believe isn’t an easy thing for a coach to do, especially after a difficult season on and off the court. But when the Scarsdale girls basketball team, the No. 13 seed, went up 18-11 on No. 4 Albertus Magnus in the first round of the Section 1 Class AA tournament, no one believed more than the Raiders that they could keep it up and pull off a major upset.
“It felt really good,” senior Jess Solodar said. “I thought it was going to continue.”
Magnus had other plans, however, as the two teams headed into the second quarter tied at 20-all and Magnus was up big at halftime with a 49-25 score.
Magnus opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run that was eventually broken by senior Kayla Maroney, who led the team with 14 points to finish her career with 1,063.
“It was like starting a fresh game over and they just came out so hot in the second quarter and we just couldn’t handle it,” Solodar said.
Magnus hit a pair of buzzer-beating three-pointers to end both quarters before continuing to cruise in the second half. In the end it was an 88-49 Magnus win.
“It’s always tough,” senior Meghan Quirk said. “The score wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but we went out working hard. It’s always hard when the season ends and the seniors go. Now with me being part of that group it’s a lot harder.”
Though it was short-lived, Scarsdale will always remember that start with great pride.
“It just demonstrates the preparation we put in,” coach Mike Blanco said. “We told them where things would be and they did it. What happens later on is we get caught up in the up and down, more their rhythm, their pace and we get away from what we do. When we ran something we got something good. It’s a great feeling to see when you get up like that and you start seeing kids on the bench believing, ‘Hey, Coach may be right — we can do this.’ But the superior team won today.”
Solodar agreed. “I think we were really prepared for the game,” she said. “We’ve been practicing getting up on ball screens all week and hedging on ball screens, so that’s one thing Coach prepared us well for. That helped in the first quarter and then we kind of just let go.”
Blanco took out his seniors — Solodar, Quirk and Maroney — with a few minutes left in the game to honor them for their years on the team.
“It was really sad to know that was the last time I was going to be on the court,” Quirk said. “Knowing I wouldn’t go back on with my team was really hard, but I know they’re going to do really well next year, which makes it a little easier.”
It was emotional for Coach Blanco, too.
“This year it’s different — Kayla was the best player I’ve ever coached,” Blanco said. “When you have that trust in a player, when you’ve been developing and working with the person for six years it’s not easy. And Meghan we found in a travel clinic she showed up to and as soon as I saw her I said, ‘John [Schwarz], we have another player.’ This group is different because I’ve gotten to know them really, really well and I know their families well. It hurts a little more. You really don’t want to say goodbye to good kids.”
In addition to starting the season 0-7 on the court — and bouncing back to finish 7-7 over the final two-thirds of the season — Scarsdale dealt with losses off the court, too, including two grandmothers, a mother and days after the season, Coach Blanco’s sister, too.
“Considering what we’ve been through this season I think we’ve definitely come out on top,” Solodar said. “We’ve done the best we can and worked our hardest and I’m happy with it. That’s made us stronger for sure.”
While the team also centered around starters Isabelle Goldban, a freshman, and Abigail Talish, a junior, with Ava Londa coming off the bench against Magnus, the team got to watch the end of the game with more pieces of the future on the court.
Scarsdale also returns junior Phoebe Shearer, sophomores Maeve Jacobson, Ava Morin, Sheridan Hoyt and Moira Conlan, and freshman Cammie Litofsky.
“They worked really hard out there and knowing they are coming back is a feeling of comfort,” Quirk said. “I know they are going to work their butts off and give all they’ve got next year. They’re all really good, athletic players. They’re going to get better as time goes on. I think it’s really promising.”
Blanco is always optimistic about the potential for his players.
“Some of them don’t know how good they can be yet and that’s a nice thing,” he said. “There’s going to be a couple of people next year who are going to surprise people because they haven’t really gotten the opportunities because they’ve been behind Kayla and Jess and Meghan. When it opens up next year I think people are going to surprise all of us.”
The memories of the season will impact the girls for the rest of their lives.
“This has been my favorite part of high school since I made the team,” Quirk said. “These people have become more than just teammates — they’ve become my best friends. Just playing with them and everything we do on the court, off the court, all the hanging out is what makes my year.”
