Within a span of about 5.5 minutes, a 10-9 Scarsdale lead turned into a 27-13 Scarsdale lead and the host Raiders never looked back en route to a 67-50 win over John Jay East-Fishkill in a Section 1 Class AA outbracket game.
Once Jayshen Saigal hit a three-pointer to put his team up 13-9, the floodgates opened with Saigal and Dylan Manin leading the offensive charge to get some separation between the No. 16 and No. 17 seeds.
Saigal led Scarsdale with 24 points, while lineup mainstays Dennis Alter and Fisher Waterhouse each scored 11, Mike Callahan added seven key points, Manin and Matt Lipsay five each.
The Raiders had struggled to hit quality shots throughout the season, including in their regular season finale against Mamaroneck — scoring only 29 points — so this was a big step forward as they advance to the main draw of the bracket.
“It’s the playoffs, everyone is 0-0, so it was a perfect start where everyone was hitting their shots,” Lipsay said. “Everyone played so well from 1-14. It was perfect. It felt so good.”
It all started on the defensive end for Scarsdale, which has made that a priority in order to transition to the other end of the court and get better scoring chances.
“We really feel like the last four, five, six games we haven’t really been that strong defensively,” Lipsay said. “We really wanted to strap down, box out, which has been a problem for us, which I am sure everyone has seen. We really wanted to try to get rebounds and keep doing what we do on offense — keep attacking the rim, drive and kick, and keep making open shots.”
Coach Joe Amelio had his team in earlier than usual to get in an extra shoot-around. He wanted to “make sure they were adequately ready and relaxed for the play-in game.” Still it took a few minutes to get going in the first quarter.
“We ended up getting into a little bit of early foul trouble, so we went to Dylan earlier than we typically do and he’s been shooting well in practice,” Amelio said. “He’s been preparing and defending, so we felt there was no reason he couldn’t be thrown into the fire. He came in and made a nice pull-up jump shot from the left side and then made a big three for us in transition.
“It goes to show, and we try to explain to the kids every single day, that how you play in practice is going to show in the game and it was just great to see Dylan come through with some big shots early.”
In addition to Manin, Amelio made his usual use of Chris Saenger’s big frame and got Levin Ring into the game early.
“We ended not just playing the 10, but trusting them and putting them in positions to score,” Amelio said. “Levi came in the game and we wanted to make sure Levi was getting the shot opportunities early so that he could respond defensively. It’s one thing for someone to come into a game and try as hard as they can, but when they get shot opportunities and feel involved offensively and defensively I think that does a world of wonder to increase their enthusiasm on the court.”
One of the biggest boosts the Raiders got was from sophomore Hunter Miller, who made his varsity debut in the game after being called up following the JV/varsity doubleheader against Mamaroneck on the final day of the regular season. The 6-foot-4 rookie scored three points and had five rebounds and two blocks in 10 minutes of action.
“His physicality really brought a lot of energy, not only from the crowd, but from the kids, because he’s a very lovable kid and they enjoyed seeing him out there giving some tough minutes,” Amelio said.
Amelio put Miller on John Jay center Jahni Gainer, a big, thick body in the middle. Gainer scored 16 points in the game, but was held scoreless in the second quarter while the Raiders were building their lead. Miller played three minutes in the second quarter, 6.5 in the fourth.
“He was getting the ball in situations that I wasn’t happy with and I knew Hunter really specializes in physicality and not backing down,” Amelio said. “I wanted to give Gainer a little bit of a different look, so throwing Hunter in there for him to be more physical at that time than any of our other bigs were really helped. It didn’t change the game entirely, but at that given moment he really started to take their best scoring option away and gave us opportunities to have a big lead going into halftime.”
Miller had a smooth transition as Amelio tries to keep the JV and varsity running similarly to keep continuity within the program, which helps in call-up situations like this, just as it did with junior Michael Wolfe earlier in the season.
Coming into the game, Amelio wasn’t actually sure if Miller would see any court time. “The role that each guy can play, I tried to find something for them early to get their feet wet in a playoff environment,” Amelio said.
Amelio used 10 players in the first quarter, 13 overall in the game.
“We went deep,” Lipsay said. “Everybody got in, everybody did their thing, everybody played their role and the result was a good win.”
Two of the team’s consistent presences this season have been Waterhouse and Alter. Waterhouse has had a rough few months on and off the court with illness and personally, but Amelio is amazed how that never trickles onto the court in practices of games.
“He’s never let those events affect his play on the court,” Amelio said. “He’s there every day and I know I’m very hard on him, but I know that he can take it and really responds well to it. I’m constantly proud of his effort and what he provides this team and the leadership, too.”
Alter is a top defender and typically has a tough assignment.
“He’s undersized, sometimes guarding the four position, sometimes the five if we go small,” Amelio said. “He does everything and anything I need and the coaching staff really pushes him. He’s had some instances where his shots haven’t fallen and he’s been positive and goes the next day and he’s shooting, and keeping his positive vibe has been great to watch.”
After a couple of days off, the Raiders got back to practices and scrimmages to prepare to play at the No. 1 seed, Suffern, which is known for its defensive prowess. The game will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.
“We’re going to have a bunch of hard practices, we’re definitely going to focus on defense and we’ve got to work on our offense because everyone knows Suffern is the defensive team,” Lipsay said. “We’re going to have a good five hard days and hope for the best. It’s absolutely awesome to have that extra week.”
The team will also watch film and the coaches have time to come up with a game plan that suits the strengths of their own team.
“We’re not really trying to change how we play,” Amelio said. “We really want to just go out there engaged, play with a no-excuse attitude and I really think we can make a lot of noise in this game. The opportunity to go to Suffern and play as hard as we can and let the chips fall as they may is something we’ve preached over the last four months.”
The Raiders came into sectionals with a 5-15 record, with Amelio putting together a challenging regular season schedule in addition to the team’s league games.
“Definitely having a tough schedule hurt at the time because we weren’t seeing as many wins, but it’s definitely pushing us to be a better team,” Lipsay said.
Scarsdale travels to No. 1 Suffern for the next round on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.