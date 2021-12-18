If you ask Scarsdale coach Joe Amelio about senior captain Dylan Manin, he has nothing but positive things to say.
Manin scored 21 points and was named the Challenge Game’s MVP as the Raiders’ boys basketball team defeated host Rye 63-51 on Friday, Dec. 10.
“Dylan was aggressive from the jump,” Amelio said of Manin, who added five rebounds and four assists. “He was everywhere — diving for loose balls, rebounding, and led us in scoring. He is a winner and made winning plays for us the entire 32 minutes. He is our anchor and we will go as long as Dylan goes.”
The Garnets got out to an early lead but a Manin right wing 3-pointer tied the game up at 12-12 with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
Scarsdale held a 26-22 lead late in the first half and Manin nailed a top-of-the-key three to extend the lead to 29-22 with 33 seconds remaining. Rye answered with seconds to spare and the Raiders took a 29-24 lead into halftime.
Sophomore Carlos Rodríguez took over for the Raiders in the second half, scoring 16 of his 21 points in the final 16 minutes.
On an inbounds play, Manin found a wide open A.J. Booth for a right corner three to give Scarsdale a 34-28 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Rye, however, quickly answered with a three and then sunk two free throws to make it a one-point game.
Rodríguez’s step-back 3-pointer gave the Raiders a 37-33 edge midway through the third quarter. Senior Hunter Miller finished inside to make it 39-34 but the Garnets answered with a corner three to cut the deficit to two.
Back-to-back buckets from Manin, the second of which came on a feed from Rodríguez, gave the Raiders a 43-37 lead late in the third quarter. Manin then netted his third straight basket on a fadeaway jumper but Rye answered on the other end. Booth was fouled with under 10 seconds to go and made 1 of 2 from the line as Scarsdale took a 46-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Rodríguez drove and finished and later found a cutting Manin to make it 50-42 with six minutes left. Manin answered a Rye three with a bucket, then Rodríguez buried a deep three to extend the lead to 55-45 midway through the fourth quarter.
Another deep Rodríguez three, this time from the left wing, was the dagger as the Raiders led 59-47 with less than three minutes to play.
“The coaching staff always preaches about ‘opportunity’ and making the best of any situation and that’s what our kids did against Rye,” Amelio said. “We had multiple guys in double figures, were able to get consecutive stops on the defensive end down the stretch, and, most importantly, played with intensity and energy that were second to none. Our execution down the stretch was amazing.”
Booth added nine points while Jody Alter tallied eight points for the Raiders.
Scarsdale kept its unbeaten record intact as the Raiders went on the road and improved to 4-0 with a 49-45 victory over Clarkstown South on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Manin scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Raiders again. He also pulled down 10 rebounds. Rodríguez tallied 14 points while Alter chipped in with eight points.
Scarsdale was scheduled to take on White Plains in the first round of Harrison’s tournament Dec. 16. The Raiders will then compete in either the championship game at 5 p.m. or consolation game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. They then travel to Port Chester Monday, Dec. 20 and welcome White Plains Wednesday, Dec. 22.
“I love the camaraderie and how this team gets along off the court,” Amelio said. “It resonates and shows on the court. Every player wants to win, and understands it takes sacrifice in order to do so.”
He continued, “I think one thing we can improve on is to cherish possessions and to understand we have to get better defensively to compete at the highest level. We are a work in progress and will take it one game at a time.”
