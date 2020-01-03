Seven games into the season, senior Chris Saenger and junior Ryan Seibold, a pair of varsity rookies, made their first starts of the season on Dec. 21. What made the moment even more spectacular for both players was that Scarsdale was facing off with Mount St. Michael in a Slam Dunk Challenge game at Westchester County Center.
“For those two to have that opportunity at the county center is big for sure,” coach Joe Amelio said. “That’s something they’ll always remember.”
The county center is where Section 1 high school players aspire to shine come postseason. It’s where the semifinals and finals are held, a former practice venue for the New York Knicks, the former home of the Westchester Wildfire and the current home of the New York Liberty and the Westchester Knicks.
“It’s one of the best environments I’ve played in for basketball or football,” Saenger said. “A bunch of great teams have played here and there was a lot of adrenaline going on. It’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
The last time Scarsdale played at the county center was a classic Section 1 Class AA finals against Mount Vernon in 2017. Mount Vernon won in double overtime after Scarsdale initially trailed by 26 in regulation. Then-freshman Jayshen Saigal, now a senior captain, was a postseason call-up.
“None of them have ever played in the county center,” Amelio said. “Jay was on the bench a few years ago, but never saw a minute. It was big time once we got invited to play here. Without even knowing an opponent it was, ‘Of course, let’s play on these grounds.’ It will serve as motivation for our group to return here for the section semifinals.”
For the Raiders it was a chance to test themselves on the big stage.
“We knew coming into this game we’re not just playing a Section 1 team, but we’re actually representing Section 1 playing another league,” Amelio said. “It was important to represent our league well and we did that.”
Though there wasn’t a huge crowd, Scarsdale had a larger fan base than Mount St. Michael, so the cheers mostly went Scarsdale’s way.
“The environment here is definitely different compared to the other places we play,” Seibold said. “I was a little nervous, but I tried to treat it like any other game.
“I didn’t take too many shots today, but I thought I was working really hard on defense. Especially in the first half, which is where I got the majority of my minutes, I thought I did a good job getting out on Ibrahim [Wattara], their leading scorer.”
Saenger played basketball as an underclassman, but took junior year off to focus on football. His friends urged him to return senior year.
“They said they needed a lot of size in the middle, so they convinced me,” Saenger said. “It’s a lot of my close friends and I play pickup with them all the time. That’s the reason I came back.”
With a 60-52 loss, the Raiders fell to 2-5 heading into their post-Christmas trip to San Diego.
“The team has been struggling, but I think this game, despite the loss, will help us bounce back,” Saenger said. “I feel like we showed a lot of aggression, a lot of heart. A bunch of these games we’ve gotten frustrated with ourselves, but if we play like this against other teams I definitely think we can have a really successful season and make a run in the playoffs.”
Amelio has not been shy about changing the lineup to give different players a chance to prove themselves in game situations, and hopefully spark the team along the way.
“We’ve lost a few games in a row so I’m trying to bring new energy to the table,” Amelio said. “Chris Saenger never played varsity basketball before, just showed up to tryouts. He’s a force, he listens and he’s got God-given ability to just work hard. The effort is always there.
“Ryan Seibold in practice is making shots. We’re struggling to make shots. And he’s always talking. He’s probably one of our most talkative kids on our team. I wanted that in the starting lineup. Some guys have been struggling and it’s not that I’m down on them, but I wanted to reward some guys who have shown up every day and play as hard as they can.”
Others who played significant minutes off the bench were Dylan Manin, a sophomore, and Evan Kashanian, another first-year varsity senior who had started the previous game against Mahopac. Manin has seen increased playing time, which had built his confidence. Kashanian is “talkative in practice and he really gets after it defensively,” according to Amelio.
“It might serve as an integral part of the team to have different guys in the starting lineup, but I really want them to understand that the starting lineup is not going to be the same if they don’t work as hard as they can in practice, so if everyone wants more minutes it’s up to them in practice and it’s going to be earned on a daily basis,” Amelio said.
After not playing well against Mahopac the previous evening in a 54-39 loss — “great shots” are still not falling for the Raiders, according to Amelio — Scarsdale had a much better showing against Mount St. Michael as neither team got any major runs going, which kept the game within reach.
“We have a little rule where we don’t let off three consecutive field goals to the other team,” Amelio said. “We keep that as one of our stats and when that does happen we carry it over into practice and run for it. There were no home run plays.”
Ibrahim Wattara and Tyler Hawkins were two key players for Mount and they posted 22 and 13 points, respectively.
“Going into the game we wanted to contain them, keep them in front and I think we did a good job of that,” Amelio said. “They did a good job of not letting us get huge runs either. That’s why the game was so close, but ultimately they made a few more plays than we did.
“I’m proud of our guys today. We definitely showed up and played with Scarsdale pride.”
Saigal remains Scarsdale’s go-to player with 20-point performances in four of the team’s last five games. He posted 22 at the county center and at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego, Saigal netted 24, 17, 22 and 23 points as the team went 1-3 overall on the West Coast.
Amelio is looking for others to consistently shoulder the load along with Saigal. Thus far seniors Matt Lipsay, Fisher Waterhouse and Dennis Alter have been stepping up.
The Raiders don’t play again until Jan. 10 against Dobbs Ferry before heading into more league games.
“We’ll have a lot of practices, a lot of getting back to the basics and giving the kids a few days off,” Amelio said. “Then it’s all the league games and it’s all difficult down the stretch.
“I think with the San Diego trip the team camaraderie we’re going to build there is definitely going to set the tone for January and February for us. We’ve faced top tough competition so far, we’re going to face that in San Diego and then coming back I think we’ll be ready to go. Our league is already tough and well-coached all-around and we’ve got our work cut out for us, but I’m confident in this group.”
At 3-8, the Raiders have nine regular season games left to make their mark and build momentum heading into playoffs.
“It’s going by fast, but the second half with our league games is much more important than the first half,” Seibold said. “Hopefully we can use the momentum we get from Slam Dunk and San Diego. Hopefully it carries over into our league games.”
