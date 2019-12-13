Last Thursday was a new experience — for everyone.
The three-headed monster of Cole Kattan, Jayshen Saigal and Gus Thompson lost two heads as Kattan and Thompson graduated. (They also graduated Eitan Altman, Evan Huo, Joey Lane and Connor McCarthy, and Andronikos Georgalas is gone, too.)
Senior Matt Lipsay was on the opening day roster, after having missed all but the playoffs last year due to injury.
Seniors Michael Callahan, Dennis Alter and Fisher Waterhouse are transitioning from role players to regular forces, while returning player Jacob Smith, the lone underclassman last year, looks to break into the lineup junior year.
Then there are seniors Evan Kashanian and Jack Fried, juniors Ryan Seibold, Chris Saenger, Sebastian Rett and Levi Ring, and sophomore Dylan Manin, all getting their first taste of varsity action.
Coach Joe Amelio took his entire roster and threw the boys into the fire on opening day at home, the first game of the Maroon & White Kari Pizzitola Tournament against none other than league rival New Rochelle.
The last four years, Scarsdale has been at its best in the post-Jack Kaminer era by far, and this year’s team is hoping to make it No. 5. But what they found out is they have their work cut out for them as they were never really in the game against New Ro, falling 62-37, scoring merely nine points in the first half.
“A lot of it has to do with experience and learning on the fly,” Amelio said. “Jay was an integral part of our team last year. The other guys were sort of role players that now have to flourish and produce more. There’s a lot being asked of them early on. The burden is falling heavy on their shoulders, but there’s no doubt the coaching staff believes they can respond.”
Amelio gave everyone a chance to provide a spark, including playing 10 in the first quarter, two more in the second and everyone by the fourth. 10 players got in at least 6 minutes or more.
“We have a deep team that can do a lot of different things,” Amelio said. “But in the first half we shot 3 for 25. A lot of them were very good shots and they didn’t fall, so we need to find different ways to score in our offense when that happens. A lot of that will fall on my shoulders to get them to do that whether in the half-court or against the press. We’ll work on that to get them the shots.”
A little more “pride” on defense also would have gone a long way, according to Amelio.
But it was the players themselves who were the harshest critics. Captains Saigal and Lipsay wanted more for the team.
Saigal noted how “different” it was from last year when he and Kattan earned All-State honors.
“I think that was my biggest loss in my high school career,” Saigal said. “We were very successful my freshman and sophomore year even though I didn’t play that much, but we’ve got to ... figure out how to play harder, get better on defense, not turn the ball over, play smarter. We have to want it. They wanted it more than us and I have no problem saying that.”
For Saigal it was the perfect Day 1 in-your-face moment. “It’s better to know right now,” he said. “Honestly I think we needed a wake-up call. We thought we were better than we were.”
Saigal was not about to commit to saying what the team’s potential is — he’s rather have his team show that potential than talk about it.
“Obviously the goal is a section championship,” Saigal said. “That’s the only thing I want. Anything less than that I wouldn’t be happy with. We’ve got to bring it every day in practices, scrimmages and games. We’ve got to come together as a team right now.”
Saigal also put that burden on his and Lipsay’s shoulders. Not the coaches, not their teammates — them.
“We’re the captains of the team and we’ve got to lead better,” Saigal said.
Lipsay was experiencing varsity really for the first time. He was grateful for the handful of minutes in his cameo at the end of last season, so to finally be in Game 1 of a varsity season was something he didn’t take for granted.
“I love playing,” Lipsay said. “Even though it was a tough game it was our first game of the season and we’ve got a lot of work to do. We have to come back and practice much harder. It was a great experience.”
New Ro was dominant, a far cry from seeing the same faces in practice each day. Many of the Raiders played fall ball together as an introduction, but introduction time is over.
What stood out for Lipsay was the team’s energy and team-first attitude. “We’re picking each other up and everyone is ready to go,” he said. “We’re supporting each other and that’s going to take us a long way.”
Watching his teammates step up and take command when on the court was a sight to see.
“They battled at the end of the game,” Lipsay said. “Dylan Manin, a sophomore, came in ready to shoot and hit two threes. He was playing defense. Ryan Seibold came in ready to shoot. Everyone was ready, everyone was playing defense, everyone was helping each other, even when we’re on the bench. We’re helping them out on the court, telling them what to do. It’s a good dynamic.”
The Raiders were able to take those positives and work on some weaknesses to turn them into wins over the next two games against All Hallows, 55-48, and Spring Valley, 75-70. Saigal combined for 60 points — 22 and 38, respectively — as he already started to take the team on his back.
Last year the Raiders started out 8-0, but were not challenged until January. This year is different in Amelio’s second year at the helm.
“We want to face tough teams,” Amelio said. “Our schedule’s up and down, even our non-league games, and we’re traveling to San Diego this year. It doesn’t get easier from here. We know that down the line in order to challenge ourselves and get to the ultimate goal of getting to the county center and competing for a championship, we have to play teams like this and be challenged early.”
