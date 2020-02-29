With a 40-35 Suffern lead over Scarsdale with 6:08 left in the opening round of the Section 1 Class AA boys basketball tournament, it was anyone’s game as the Raiders chipped their way back from a 39-28 deficit to start the fourth quarter.
A 7-0 Suffern run with 3:32 left to play soon became a 55-39 score and Scarsdale coach Joe Amelio emptied his bench. Thanks to some huge three-pointers from Ryan Seibold in the closing minutes, the final score was 58-46 in Suffern’s favor.
Including the postseason, which featured an outbracket win over John Jay-East Fishkill, Scarsdale finished the season 6-16.
“We knew we weren’t a 16 seed no matter what anyone said,” senior Jayshen Saigal said. “We probably played one of the toughest schedules out of any of the Section 1 teams. Suffern played a hell of a game. Clev Lubin, that kid just goes and goes and when other people are tired he’s not tired. That was kind of the difference in the game. They got a couple of offensive rebounds and made a couple of more shots than us.”
Scarsdale was on the precipice of an otherworldly upset as the No. 16 seed facing the top seed, but the Raiders were unable to sustain on defense well enough to make executing on offense a reality against Suffern’s tough defensive play.
“It’s easy to come in as a 16 seed and expect to lose, but it’s even harder to have that mentality in a 5-15 season to come in here and believe they could win,” coach Joe Amelio said. “They fully believed they could win and I think they displayed that on the floor.”
Scarsdale had a rough regular season with losing streaks of six and seven games, but believe the challenging schedule made a positive impact on the team’s ability to play with top competition.
“Our coach didn’t care how many wins or losses we had — he made the toughest schedule possible,” senior Dennis Alter said. “We know we can beat and play with anyone, so we knew no matter what seed we were we’d have the toughest schedule possible already playing all the best teams.
“We’re undersized, always undersized. But we have heart and no matter what the score is we’ll always keep playing. Our coaches build a great game plan for us and we’ll always execute it. Win or lose we left everything on the floor today.”
Amelio threw everything he had at Suffern, with eight players — Saigal, Matt Lipsay, Dennis Alter, Hunter Miller, Evan Kashanian, Jacob Smith, Dylan Manin and Mike Callahan — spending 10 or more minutes on the court trying to use their strengths throughout the game trying to contain defensively and produce offensively.
Amelio was pleased with the poise and effort his team showed in “just laying it all on the floor.” He sent the message that “for the seniors there could be no tomorrow,” during the key week of preparation.
“We wanted to make sure we had practices that were the most difficult five practices of the entire season,” Amelio said. “Just coming out here and knowing every guy was laying it on the line and trying to attain the goal of victory, but in defeat knowing we gave 110 percent, I was really proud of the guys.”
Suffern played a more complete game on both ends of the floor, never succumbing to pressure, never getting flummoxed. “Kudos to Suffern for playing really well, but I was just really proud of this team,” Amelio said.
Seeing his team fight back to get it to 40-35 was “unbelievable to watch,” Amelio said.
“Different guys were making some big shots,” he said. “Dennis made a big three, I called a timeout and Matthew Lipsay played really well today and was able to get to the rim at will.”
The Raiders were missing that game-changing play that could get them close enough or over the hump on the other side of the ball.
“We’d get two stops and maybe give up a big dunk, which kind of takes that momentum away,” Amelio said. “I feel like the momentum was never in our favor for more than a minute and a half or a two-minute period, which brought us back, but over the next two minutes we’d give it back. They did a good job of stopping the bleeding when we were trying to make our big runs.”
With key defender and potential scorer Fisher Waterhouse hurting himself in practice — he saw very limited time in the game — and the team wanting more size in the lineup, Jacob Smith got the start alongside Saigal, Lipsay, Alter and Callahan.
“He’s shown up in big games before, so we wanted to throw him into the fire and give him another start,” Amelio said.
Sophomore Miller, at 6-foot-4, was called up from junior varsity for sectionals and played quality minutes against the opposing team’s big men, giving looks other than Callahan and Chris Saenger. He held his own against Clev Lubin, showing no fear in getting physical and standing his ground.
“I feed off others’ energy and the coaches drew up a great plan that it was almost perfect,” Miller said. “We’re just going to learn from it because no one wants to feel this way again, but it starts tomorrow. It’s getting back and getting ready.”
Miller felt he belonged on varsity this season, so he proved it to the coaches playing junior varsity and in sectionals.
“It was a great experience learning from some of the best players in Scarsdale’s program,” Miller said. “Jay, Dennis, Fish, it keeps on going. They’re all great leaders and they took me in as a brother.”
Saigal has had a wild ride in his four years at Scarsdale. He was called up for the playoffs as a freshman and was on the roster at the Westchester County Center when Scarsdale topped Yorktown 61-44 in the semifinals and fell 67-61 to Mount Vernon in overtime in the finals, the famous Max Bosco game where Bosco (nearly) single-handedly brought the Raiders back from a 44-18 deficit.
“The last couple of weeks I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about how my career started, with that very special experience, a freshman getting called up and I didn’t play, but just being at the county center was an awesome experience, life-changing,” Saigal said.
Saigal didn’t see the type of playing time he would have liked as a sophomore during the final — and controversial — season under coach Billy Murphy, a year in which the Raiders actually topped Mount Vernon in the regular season for the first time since 1997.
Last year with Amelio taking over the program, Saigal was a one-two All-State punch with then-senior Cole Kattan, another late-bloomer in the lineup for the Raiders.
This year Scarsdale was unable to piece many full games together and had a tough crossover schedule, including four games in San Diego and one at the Westchester County Center in the Slam Dunk Showcase.
“Freshman and sophomore years I realized the next two years, my junior and senior years, I was going to have to be a leader and lead a group of young guys, almost inexperienced,” Saigal said. “It was awesome because every one of my teammates had one goal: we wanted to win, we wanted to fight, to compete. There weren’t a lot of teams out there that respected Scarsdale before I got into high school, but I think we’ve gained a lot of respect from a lot of schools.”
Last year’s and this year’s senior classes have made major contributions to the program on and off the court in Amelio’s first two years with the team.
“I’m going to miss that and the positivity behind this group, which was unbelievable all year,” he said. “We never waivered and we went through a seven-game losing streak and a six-game losing streak and they never pointed a finger at anybody. I never heard a negative remark. I hope that carries over to next year. I hope some of these guys are outspoken enough to keep that vibe as part of the foundation we’re trying to build.”
While the Raiders won’t soon forget what happened on the court, it was off the court that solidified the team’s bond, most notably for the seniors.
“Even though we were 5-15, after every single loss or win those are my best friends no matter what,” Alter said. “After the season, during the season no matter what happens these are my best friends for life. We lost seven in a row, six in a row and we’re still going out to dinner and no one is talking trash about each other. The team camaraderie is amazing.”
